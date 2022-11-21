Restaurant header imageView gallery

Luci's at the Orchard

7100 North 12th Street Building Two

Phoenix, AZ 85020

BREAKFAST

ACAI BOWL

$12.00

A blended cool bowl of Organic Acai berries, filled with powerful antioxidants, topped with hemp granola, bananas and blueberries.

AVOCADO TOAST

$12.00

Thick-cut toasted Pullman loaf, avocado mashed mix, topped with 2 over medium eggs, cherry tomatoes, herb goat cheese and pickled onions. Served with a side of fresh fruit.

BIRCHERMUESLI "MUESLI"

$6.00

Chilled Swiss-style organic oatmeal with organic yogurt, sliced almonds and blueberries

BISCUITS AND GRAVY*

$12.00

Homemade cheddar biscuits, sausage link, mushroom & sausage gravy, red potatoes and topped with two sunny side up eggs

BREAKFAST FRITTATA

$12.00

Fresh-cracked local eggs, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, red potatoes, spinach, cherry tomatoes topped with avocado and herb goat cheese

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELETTE

$12.00

Your choice of Applewood bacon, sausage, turkey sausage & ham, spinach, tomato, red onion, peppers, mushroom, provolone, cheddar or pepper jack

BURRITO BOMB

$10.00

Scrambled eggs with choice of ham, turkey, sausage, bacon or chicken chorizo and with your choice of cheese, potatoes and fresh salsa. Choose sun-dried tomato or whole wheat wrap

CHILAQUILES*

$12.00

Corn chips, two over medium eggs, pulled pork, potatoes, onion, green chili, mozzarella and topped with sour cream.

EGG SAMMIE

$10.00

Scrambled eggs with a choice of Cheddar, Pepperjack or Provolone and a choice of ham, turkey, sausage, bacon or chicken chorizo and choice of toasted English muffin or bagel

FLAPJACKS

$10.00

Two homemade pancakes topped with butter and dusted powdered sugar

FUNKY MONKEY FRENCH TOAST

$11.00

Thick slices of battered cinnamon pull-apart bread dusted with powdered sugar & butter

GREEK OMELETTE

$12.00

Spinach, red onion, tomato, and mushrooms topped with feta cheese. Served with red potatoes and fresh fruit

LOX & BAGEL

$11.00

Choice of bagel, Nova Scotia lox, capers, sliced red onion, tomato and cream cheese

LUCI'S YOGURT PARFAIT

$6.00

A bowl of fresh, low-fat vanilla yogurt with fresh berries and organic hemp granola

MORNING RUN BURRITO

$12.00

Fresh egg whites, kale, black bean mix, bell pepper, pepperjack cheese in a whole wheat tortilla served with fresh salsa & fruit

NADINE'S EGGS IN A NEST

$12.00

Fresh local eggs nestled in artisan bread. Served with applewood smoked bacon and breakfast potatoes.

ORCHARD OMELETTE

$12.00

Fresh-cracked local eggs, sautéed mushrooms, spinach, red onion and avocado topped with fresh roasted salsa

PAPA BEAR OATMEAL

$6.00

Organic steel cut oats topped with brown sugar and caramelized apples. 5.19

PUMPKIN PANCAKES

$12.00

Our seasonal favorite, pumpkin pancakes topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream and cinnamon. Served with a side of syrup.

SPANIARD OMELETTE

$12.00

Chicken chorizo, onions, tomatoes, diced pablano, Tillamook cheddar cheese and topped salsa. Served with potatoes and fruit

SUNRISE OMELETTE

$12.00

Fresh egg whites, turkey, spinach, tomato, avocado topped with salsa and served with potatoes and fresh fruit

TRADITIONAL BREAKFAST

$12.00

Two eggs your way with your choice of bacon, turkey sausage or sausage links served with red potatoes and toast

BREAKFAST SIDES

TWO EGGS

$2.50
FOUR EGGS

$5.00

BERRY FRUIT SALAD

$5.49

FRUIT SALAD

$4.99
SIDE OF BACON

$6.50

Thick applewood smoked bacon, cooked to your liking.

SIDE OF SAUSAGE

$5.59
SIDE OF TURKEY SAUSAGE

$5.19
RED POTATOES

$4.99

Red potatoes crisped to perfection and seasoned with our special blend.

TOAST

$1.99

COFFEE & COLD BREW

COFFEE 16 OZ

$2.75

Choose between our medium or bold roast of coffee

COLD BREW 20 OZ

$5.25

Our smooth blend of coffee over ice, extrordinarily uplifting in a bold form.

RED EYE 16 OZ

$4.25

A regular drip coffee with 2 shots of espresso.

ICED RED EYE 20 OZ

$6.25

Our cold brew blend of coffee with 2 shots of espresso.

DECAF COFFEE 16 OZ

$2.75
COFFEE 20 OZ

$3.00

Choose between our medium or bold roast of coffee

COLD BREW 32 OZ

$6.00

Our smooth blend of coffee over ice, extrordinarily uplifting in a bold form.

RED EYE 20 OZ

$5.25

A regular drip coffee with 2 shots of espresso.

ICED RED EYE 32 OZ

$6.75

Our cold brew blend of coffee with 2 shots of espresso.

DECAF COFFEE 20 OZ

$3.00

BULK COFFEE BEANS

$16.99

ICED LATTE DRINKS

ICED LATTE 20 OZ

$5.25

Our dark, rich espresso combined with milk and served over ice. A perfect milk-forward cool down.

ICED MOCHA 20 OZ

$6.25

Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with mocha sauce, milk and ice.

ICED CAFE CARAMEL 20 OZ

$6.50

Our rich, full bodied espresso with caramel and vanilla syrup milk and ice.

ICED WHITE MOCHA 20 OZ

$6.25

Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with white mocha sauce, milk and ice.

ICED CHAI 20 OZ

$4.75

Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with milk and ice.

ICED LATTE 32 OZ

$5.75

Our dark, rich espresso combined with milk and served over ice. A perfect milk-forward cool down.

ICED MOCHA 32 OZ

$6.75

Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with mocha sauce, milk and ice.

ICED CAFE CARAMEL 32 OZ

$6.75

Our rich, full bodied espresso with caramel and vanilla syrup milk and ice.

ICED WHITE MOCHA 32 OZ

$6.75

Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with white mocha sauce, milk and ice.

ICED CHAI 32 OZ

$5.75

Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with milk and ice.

ICED DECAF LATTE 20 OZ

$5.25

Our dark, rich espresso combined with milk and served over ice. A perfect milk-forward cool down.

ICED DECAF WHITE MOCHA 32 OZ

$6.25

Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with mocha sauce, milk and ice.

ICED DECAF CAFE CARAMEL 20 OZ

$6.50

Our rich, full bodied espresso with caramel and vanilla syrup milk and ice.

ICED AMERICANO 20 OZ

$4.50

Espresso shots topped with cold water and a light layer of crema, served over ice

ICED DIRTY CHAI 20 OZ

$6.00

Espresso and black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with milk and ice.

ICED DECAF LATTE 32 OZ

$5.75

Our dark, rich espresso combined with milk and served over ice. A perfect milk-forward cool down.

ICED DECAF MOCHA 32 OZ

$6.75

Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with mocha sauce, milk and ice.

ICED DECAF CAFE CARAMEL 32 OZ

$6.75

Our rich, full bodied espresso with caramel and vanilla syrup milk and ice.

ICED AMERICANO 32 OZ

$5.00

Espresso shots topped with cold water and a light layer of crema, served over ice

ICED DIRTY CHAI TEA 32 OZ

$6.75

Espresso and black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with milk and ice.

ICED DECAF AMERICANO 20 OZ

$4.50

Decaf espresso shots topped with cold water and a light layer of crema, served over ice

ICED DECAF AMERICANO 32 OZ

$5.00

Decaf espresso shots topped with cold water and a light layer of crema, served over ice

ICED DECAF DIRTY CHAI 20 OZ

$6.00

Decaf espresso and black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with milk and ice.

ICED DECAF DIRTY CHAI 32 OZ

$6.75

Decaf espresso and black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with milk and ice.

HOT LATTE DRINKS

LATTE 16 OZ

$4.75

Our smooth, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam.

MOCHA 16 OZ

$5.50

Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with mocha sauce and steamed milk.

CAFE CARAMEL 16 OZ

$5.50

Freshly steamed milk with caramel and vanilla syrup marked with espresso

WHITE MOCHA 16 OZ

$5.50

Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with white mocha sauce and steamed milk.

CAPPUCCINO 16 OZ

$4.75

Our smooth, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a medium layer of foam.