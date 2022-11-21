Luci's at the Orchard
7100 North 12th Street Building Two
Phoenix, AZ 85020
BREAKFAST
ACAI BOWL
A blended cool bowl of Organic Acai berries, filled with powerful antioxidants, topped with hemp granola, bananas and blueberries.
AVOCADO TOAST
Thick-cut toasted Pullman loaf, avocado mashed mix, topped with 2 over medium eggs, cherry tomatoes, herb goat cheese and pickled onions. Served with a side of fresh fruit.
BIRCHERMUESLI "MUESLI"
Chilled Swiss-style organic oatmeal with organic yogurt, sliced almonds and blueberries
BISCUITS AND GRAVY*
Homemade cheddar biscuits, sausage link, mushroom & sausage gravy, red potatoes and topped with two sunny side up eggs
BREAKFAST FRITTATA
Fresh-cracked local eggs, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, red potatoes, spinach, cherry tomatoes topped with avocado and herb goat cheese
BUILD YOUR OWN OMELETTE
Your choice of Applewood bacon, sausage, turkey sausage & ham, spinach, tomato, red onion, peppers, mushroom, provolone, cheddar or pepper jack
BURRITO BOMB
Scrambled eggs with choice of ham, turkey, sausage, bacon or chicken chorizo and with your choice of cheese, potatoes and fresh salsa. Choose sun-dried tomato or whole wheat wrap
CHILAQUILES*
Corn chips, two over medium eggs, pulled pork, potatoes, onion, green chili, mozzarella and topped with sour cream.
EGG SAMMIE
Scrambled eggs with a choice of Cheddar, Pepperjack or Provolone and a choice of ham, turkey, sausage, bacon or chicken chorizo and choice of toasted English muffin or bagel
FLAPJACKS
Two homemade pancakes topped with butter and dusted powdered sugar
FUNKY MONKEY FRENCH TOAST
Thick slices of battered cinnamon pull-apart bread dusted with powdered sugar & butter
GREEK OMELETTE
Spinach, red onion, tomato, and mushrooms topped with feta cheese. Served with red potatoes and fresh fruit
LOX & BAGEL
Choice of bagel, Nova Scotia lox, capers, sliced red onion, tomato and cream cheese
LUCI'S YOGURT PARFAIT
A bowl of fresh, low-fat vanilla yogurt with fresh berries and organic hemp granola
MORNING RUN BURRITO
Fresh egg whites, kale, black bean mix, bell pepper, pepperjack cheese in a whole wheat tortilla served with fresh salsa & fruit
NADINE'S EGGS IN A NEST
Fresh local eggs nestled in artisan bread. Served with applewood smoked bacon and breakfast potatoes.
ORCHARD OMELETTE
Fresh-cracked local eggs, sautéed mushrooms, spinach, red onion and avocado topped with fresh roasted salsa
PAPA BEAR OATMEAL
Organic steel cut oats topped with brown sugar and caramelized apples. 5.19
PUMPKIN PANCAKES
Our seasonal favorite, pumpkin pancakes topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream and cinnamon. Served with a side of syrup.
SPANIARD OMELETTE
Chicken chorizo, onions, tomatoes, diced pablano, Tillamook cheddar cheese and topped salsa. Served with potatoes and fruit
SUNRISE OMELETTE
Fresh egg whites, turkey, spinach, tomato, avocado topped with salsa and served with potatoes and fresh fruit
TRADITIONAL BREAKFAST
Two eggs your way with your choice of bacon, turkey sausage or sausage links served with red potatoes and toast
COFFEE & COLD BREW
COFFEE 16 OZ
Choose between our medium or bold roast of coffee
COLD BREW 20 OZ
Our smooth blend of coffee over ice, extrordinarily uplifting in a bold form.
RED EYE 16 OZ
A regular drip coffee with 2 shots of espresso.
ICED RED EYE 20 OZ
Our cold brew blend of coffee with 2 shots of espresso.
DECAF COFFEE 16 OZ
COFFEE 20 OZ
Choose between our medium or bold roast of coffee
COLD BREW 32 OZ
Our smooth blend of coffee over ice, extrordinarily uplifting in a bold form.
RED EYE 20 OZ
A regular drip coffee with 2 shots of espresso.
ICED RED EYE 32 OZ
Our cold brew blend of coffee with 2 shots of espresso.
DECAF COFFEE 20 OZ
BULK COFFEE BEANS
ICED LATTE DRINKS
ICED LATTE 20 OZ
Our dark, rich espresso combined with milk and served over ice. A perfect milk-forward cool down.
ICED MOCHA 20 OZ
Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with mocha sauce, milk and ice.
ICED CAFE CARAMEL 20 OZ
Our rich, full bodied espresso with caramel and vanilla syrup milk and ice.
ICED WHITE MOCHA 20 OZ
Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with white mocha sauce, milk and ice.
ICED CHAI 20 OZ
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with milk and ice.
ICED LATTE 32 OZ
Our dark, rich espresso combined with milk and served over ice. A perfect milk-forward cool down.
ICED MOCHA 32 OZ
Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with mocha sauce, milk and ice.
ICED CAFE CARAMEL 32 OZ
Our rich, full bodied espresso with caramel and vanilla syrup milk and ice.
ICED WHITE MOCHA 32 OZ
Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with white mocha sauce, milk and ice.
ICED CHAI 32 OZ
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with milk and ice.
ICED DECAF LATTE 20 OZ
Our dark, rich espresso combined with milk and served over ice. A perfect milk-forward cool down.
ICED DECAF WHITE MOCHA 32 OZ
Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with mocha sauce, milk and ice.
ICED DECAF CAFE CARAMEL 20 OZ
Our rich, full bodied espresso with caramel and vanilla syrup milk and ice.
ICED AMERICANO 20 OZ
Espresso shots topped with cold water and a light layer of crema, served over ice
ICED DIRTY CHAI 20 OZ
Espresso and black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with milk and ice.
ICED DECAF LATTE 32 OZ
Our dark, rich espresso combined with milk and served over ice. A perfect milk-forward cool down.
ICED DECAF MOCHA 32 OZ
Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with mocha sauce, milk and ice.
ICED DECAF CAFE CARAMEL 32 OZ
Our rich, full bodied espresso with caramel and vanilla syrup milk and ice.
ICED AMERICANO 32 OZ
Espresso shots topped with cold water and a light layer of crema, served over ice
ICED DIRTY CHAI TEA 32 OZ
Espresso and black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with milk and ice.
ICED DECAF AMERICANO 20 OZ
Decaf espresso shots topped with cold water and a light layer of crema, served over ice
ICED DECAF AMERICANO 32 OZ
Decaf espresso shots topped with cold water and a light layer of crema, served over ice
ICED DECAF DIRTY CHAI 20 OZ
Decaf espresso and black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with milk and ice.
ICED DECAF DIRTY CHAI 32 OZ
Decaf espresso and black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices combined with milk and ice.
HOT LATTE DRINKS
LATTE 16 OZ
Our smooth, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam.
MOCHA 16 OZ
Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with mocha sauce and steamed milk.
CAFE CARAMEL 16 OZ
Freshly steamed milk with caramel and vanilla syrup marked with espresso
WHITE MOCHA 16 OZ
Our rich, full bodied espresso combined with white mocha sauce and steamed milk.
CAPPUCCINO 16 OZ
Our smooth, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a medium layer of foam.