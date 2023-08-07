Restaurant info

Lucius Q is a Midwest barbecue joint with a modern-industrial vibe located in the Pendleton neighborhood of Cincinnati. With authentic BBQ, southern sides, and live entertainment, our mission is to bring people together from every walk of life in a way that few restaurants can. Call it comfort food. Call it soul food. The approach is simple. We get our meats from Avril-Bleh, the butcher around the corner, and smoke them low and slow over oak and cherry wood. Our bread comes from local bakeries. Everything else is made in house by our pit master, Tom Martin, and his talented staff. At the bar, you’ll find a wide selection of craft beer, cocktails, and spirits to compliment your meal. Peace, love, & BBQ.