Food

Shareables

Chips & Queso

$9.00

10 Pieces Wings

$17.00

Choose from dry rub, Korean BBQ, mild BBQ, hot BBQ, and buffalo. Ranch or blue cheese upon request

6 Pieces Wings

$12.00

Choose from dry rub, Korean BBQ, mild BBQ, hot BBQ, and buffalo. Ranch or blue cheese upon request

1 Lb Rib Tips

$17.00

Choose from dry rub, Korean BBQ, mild BBQ, hot BBQ, and buffalo. Ranch or blue cheese upon request

½ Lb Rib Tips

$9.00

Choose from dry rub, Korean BBQ, mild BBQ, hot BBQ, and buffalo. Ranch or blue cheese upon request

Simple Sammys

Sausage Sandwich

$9.00

Brisket Sandwich

$11.00

Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.50

Veggie Q

$7.50

Signature Sammys

Fuego

$13.00

Brisket, pulled pork, sausage, onion straws, queso, and hot Lucius

Pendleton Porker

$12.00

Pulled pork, pork belly, onion bacon jam, smoked Cheddar, and Carolina gold

The Carlson

$12.00

Smoked turkey, smoked gouda, bacon onion jam, granny smith apple, and gold aioli

Chili Dog

$12.00

All beef hot dog, mustard, brisket chili, and coleslaw

The Broadway Club

$12.00

Smoked turkey, pork belly, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Pulled chicken, scallions, celery, and mayo

Flatbreads

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$8.00

Pulled chicken, mozzarella, provolone, red onions, and mild Lucius sauce

BBQ Pork Flatbread

$13.00

Pulled pork, mozzarella, provolone, red onions, and mild Lucius sauce

Korean Flatbread

$13.00

Spicy pulled chicken, mozzarella, provolone, red onion, scallions, and Korean sauce

Brisket Philly Flatbread

$13.00

Chopped brisket, mozzarella, provolone, red peppers, red onions, and cheese sauce

The Works Flatbread

$13.00

All the meats, mozzarella, provolone, and choice of sauce

Veggie Q Flatbread

$12.00

Faux BBQ, mozzarella, provolone, and mild Lucius sauce

House Specialties

Cup Brisket Chili

$6.00

Bowl Brisket Chili

$8.00

Pig Mac

$14.00

Mac n' cheese topped with pulled pork and Carolina gold sauce

BBQ 3-Way

$10.00

Spaghetti topped with brisket chili

Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, toasted pecans, craisins, Roma tomato, shredded cheese, and choice of ranch, blue cheese, or balsamic vinaigrette

pretzel nachos

$15.00

Sides

Side Queso

$4.00

Full Fries

$6.00

Half Fries

$4.00

Queso Corn

$5.00

Sweet corn maque choux blended with our housemade queso

Red Beans and Rice

$5.00

Andouille sausage and tasso ham

Coleslaw

$4.00

Balanced vinegar and mayo dressing

Collard Greens

$5.00

With smoked turkey

Mac and Cheese

$5.00

5-Cheese mac topped with cheese cracker blend

Side Chips

$2.00

Buns (12)

$6.00

Sweets

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Brownie

$6.00

Kids

Hot Dog

$5.00

Turkey Slider

$5.00

Kid's Cheese Flat Bread

$5.00

Noodles

$5.00

Packs

The Pen

$73.00

4-6 people. Pulled pork, pork belly, ribs, sausage, choice of 2 sides, sauce, and bread

The Barn

$75.00

4-6 people. Pulled pork, brisket, turkey, wings, choice of 2 sides, sauce, and bread

The Farm

$100.00

4-6 people. Pulled pork, brisket, turkey, rib tips, wings, choice of 2 sides, sauce, and bread

Rub

St Louis Rub

$12.00

Per pint

Brisket Rub

$12.00

Per pint

Dry Wing Rub

$12.00

Per pint

Pork B*** Rub

$12.00

Per pint

Side Sauces

Buffalo Sauce

Korean Sauce

Ranch

Balsamic Vinaigrette

Bama White Gluten-Free (Tangy and Peppery White Sauce Popular in Alabama)

Carolina Gold Gluten-Free (South Carolina-Style Mustard Sauce)

Hot Lucius (Our Signature Sauce with a Little Kick)

Mild Lucius (Our Signature Sweet and Smoky, KC Sauce)

Blue Cheese

Sauce

Mild Lucius

$9.00

Per pint. Our signature sweet and smoky, KC sauce

Hot Lucius

$9.00

Per pint. Our signature sauce with a little kick

Carolina Gold

$9.00

Per pint. South Carolina-style mustard sauce

Bama White

$9.00

Per pint. Tangy and peppery white sauce popular in Alabama

NA Beverages

AHA Seltzer

Aha - Blueberry Pomagranate

$3.00

Aha - Lime Watermelon

$3.00

Soda

Ale 8

$1.75

Cherry Coke

$1.75

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Ginger Beer

$2.75

Root Beer

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Tea

Iced Tea - half and half

$1.75

Iced Tea - Unsweet

$1.75

Iced Tea - Sweet

$1.75

Iced Tea - Flavored

$1.75

Water

Smart Water

$2.50

Soda Water

Tonic Water

$1.00