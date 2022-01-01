Restaurant header imageView gallery

Luckey's Woodsman

No reviews yet

550 Southwest Industrial Way

Suite #120

Bend, OR 97702

Popular Items

Lumberjack
Munch Wrap Supreme
Home Grown

Basecamp (Apps)

Mountain Nachos

Mountain Nachos

$19.00

pork carnitas, woodsman beans, white cheddar beer cheese, pico, charred jalapeño, arugula pesto, stellar sauce, cotija

Mountain Nachos - SML

Mountain Nachos - SML

$11.00

pork carnitas, woodsman beans, camper queso, pico, charred jalapeño, arugula pesto, stellar sauce, cotija

Poutine It Out There

Poutine It Out There

$14.00

wild mushroom sausage gravy, truffle fries, curds

Annie's Pretzel

Annie's Pretzel

$14.00

100 year old levain pretzel made locally @anniesbakeshopbend served with white cheddar beer cheese

Cold Boxes

Wanderlust Wrap

Wanderlust Wrap

$15.00

natural turkey, Hill Meat co. bacon, white cheddar, pesto aioli, tomato, shaved kale & onion, Mama Lil's peppers on a tortilla.

BBQ Chicken Wrap

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$15.00

whiskey BBQ PNW pulled chicken, five spice roasted squash, chipotle aioli, red cabbage, white cheddar on a tortilla.

Brutus Salad

Brutus Salad

$15.00

a vegan spin on the classic — massaged kale, brutus dressing, cashew parm, crostini, charred lemon

Brutus Salad - SML

Brutus Salad - SML

$8.00

a vegan spin on the classic — massaged kale, brutus dressing, cashew parm, crostini, charred lemon

Burgers

We have partnered up with Splitting Aces Ranch to give you a local pasture-raised, 100% grass fed and finished, no hormones burger. Served with living butter leaf, tomato, brioche bun and choice of fries or any side
Home Grown

Home Grown

$15.00

whiskey caramelized onions, white cheddar, house-made ranch

Backpackers Delight

Backpackers Delight

$19.00

foraged huckleberry elderberry compote, gorgonzola, bacon, pesto aioli

Munch Wrap Supreme

Munch Wrap Supreme

$17.00

ghost pepper cheddar, camper queso, tortilla chips, pico, shredded butter leaf, mango habanero aioli, wrapped in a tortilla.

Woodsman

Woodsman

$17.00

bacon, white cheddar, chipotle bbq, fried onions

Forager

Forager

$17.00

charred wild mushrooms, goat chèvre, balsamic reduction, pesto aioli

Hot Kits

Lumberjack

Lumberjack

$18.00

midnight brisket, forbidden rice, woodsman beans, arugula pesto, cotija, chipotle aioli, charred sprouts & radishes

Forager Bowl

Forager Bowl

$16.00

charred wild mushroom, forbidden rice, shaved carrots, roasted sunflower seeds, goat cheese, arugula, shaved radish, balsamic vinaigrette

Sasquash

Sasquash

$18.00

whiskey BBQ PNW pulled chicken, forbidden rice, five spice roasted squash, chipotle aioli, papitas, spiraled zucchini salad

Camp Mac

Camp Mac

$14.00

whiskey caramelized onions, peas, camper queso and toast

Little Buck

White Cheddar Mac

$11.00

served with choice of fresh veggies or fries

Cheese Burger

$12.00

served with choice of fresh veggies or fries

PB & J Roll Up

$7.00

served with choice of fresh veggies or fries

Lil Popcorn Chicken

$10.00

Sides & Snacks 2

Fries (Side)

$7.00
Fries (Large)

Fries (Large)

$9.00

Truffle Fries (Side)

$8.00

Truffle Fries (Large)

$10.00

Charred Brussels

$6.00

Woodsman Beans

$6.00

Soup of the Moment (Cup)

$7.00

Side Spiraled Zucchini Salad

$5.00

Side Brutus Salad

$5.00

Kettle Chips

$5.00

Add Ons

PNV Pulled Chicken

$7.00

Pork Carnitas

$4.00

Midnight Brisket

$6.00

HIll Meat Co. Bacon

$3.00

Blackened Tempeh

$4.00

Mom's Pie

Slice of Pie

Slice of Pie

$7.00

Inspired by my grandma's creations: Our Flakey pies are baked fresh from old-fashioned recipes

N/A Beverage

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

H2O

$2.00

RootBeer

$3.00

Steelhead Brewing

Fresh Lemonade

$3.00

Gingerade Mate

$4.00

Big Island

Lemoncocco

$3.00

Lemon coconut water

Kombucha

$4.00

Happy Valley

Cold Brewed Coffee

$5.00

Riff

Hats

Camo Trucker

$20.00
Grey Trucker

Grey Trucker

$20.00

T-shirts

Military Green

Military Green

$20.00+
Rustic Grey

Rustic Grey

$20.00+

Weekly

Wednesday Pot Pie

$15.00

Friday - Flannel Steak

$25.00

Tuesday - Walking taco

$14.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Bridging the divide between outdoor recreation and professional food service. We are on a mission to get you adventuring more, eating better and dreaming bigger.

Website

Location

550 Southwest Industrial Way, Suite #120, Bend, OR 97702

Directions

