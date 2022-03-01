  • Home
  Beaufort
  Lucky 7 Catering - John.Paul II Catholic School
Lucky 7 Catering John.Paul II Catholic School

No reviews yet

555 Robert Smalls Parkway

Beaufort, SC 29906

Order Again

Popular Items

Meatball Sub
Cheeseburger Box
BLT Croissant

Signature Subs

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$7.00

Ham, Pepperoni, and Provolone Cheese with lettuce and tomatoes on a 7" sub roll.

All American Sub

All American Sub

$9.00

Oven roasted turkey, smoked ham, and pepperoni with provolone and American cheeses, lettuce & tomato - all piled high on a 7" sub roll.

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$8.00

Italian Style Beef Meatballs with Marinara, Provolone, and Mozzarella Cheeses on a 6" Sub Roll

The Bun and then Some

Chick Filet

Chick Filet

$5.00

The Lucky Clucky! Premium breaded Chicken Breast w/Mayo on the side and our gourmet bun.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$5.00

Beef patty and gourmet bun. Ketchup and Mustard on the side.

8 Piece Chicken Nuggets

8 Piece Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Eight Crispy Chicken Nuggets w/your choice of dipping sauce

Hot Dog Meal

Hot Dog Meal

$5.00

All beef hot dog with ketchup and mustard on the side with a choice of side.

Specialty Wraps

Crispy Chicken & Bacon Caesar

Crispy Chicken & Bacon Caesar

$9.00

Crispy Fried Chicken and Bacon with shredded parmesan and herb croutons in a fresh Caesar wrap

Buffalo Chicken and Bacon Ranch

Buffalo Chicken and Bacon Ranch

$9.00

Fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce with bacon, Cheddar Jack cheese, diced tomatoes, and Ranch with Romaine Lettuce in a flour tortilla

Stylish Sandwiches

All condiments served on side.
Club

Club

$8.00

Our classic BLT on top of ham, turkey, and cheese in a lightly toasted triple decker.

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$5.00

Deli sliced smoked ham with American cheese.

Turkey & Cheese

Turkey & Cheese

$5.00

Sliced oven roasted turkey breast with American cheese.

BLT Croissant

BLT Croissant

$6.00

Sugar cured bacon piled high with lettuce and tomato on a light, buttery croissant.

Salad Solutions

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.00

Fresh mixed greens with diced roma tomatoes, carrots, shredded cheddar and croutons with your choice of dressing.

Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.00

Fresh Mixed Greens, diced Roma Tomatoes, Carrots, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons, and Crumbled Bacon topped with a fried chicken breast and served with Honey Mustard.

Crispy Chicken & Bacon Caesar

Crispy Chicken & Bacon Caesar

$9.00

Crispy Fried Chicken and Bacon on a fresh Caesar Salad with shaved parmesan and herb croutons

Chicken & Bacon Ranch Salad

Chicken & Bacon Ranch Salad

$9.00

Fried Chicken Breast and Bacon top a bed of Romaine with diced Roma tomatoes, Cheddar Jack cheese and Ranch Dressing.

Build-A-Box Specials

Ham and Cheese Box

Ham and Cheese Box

$7.50

Deli sliced smoked ham with lettuce and tomato with your choice of cheese and bread and served with a side and a drink.

Turkey and Cheese Box

Turkey and Cheese Box

$7.50

Sliced oven roasted turkey breast with lettuce and tomato and your choice of bread and cheese and served with a side and a drink.

Cheeseburger Box

Cheeseburger Box

$7.50

Cheeseburger with American Cheese, Mustard, and Ketchup, with your choice of a side and a drink.

Chick Filet Box

Chick Filet Box

$7.50

The Lucky Clucky! Premium breaded chicken breast with mayo on our gourmet bun served with a side and a drink.

Chicken Nugget Box

Chicken Nugget Box

$7.50

Six Crispy Chicken Nuggets with your choice of dipping sauce, a side and a drink

2 Hot Dog Box

2 Hot Dog Box

$7.50

Two all beef hot dogs with ketchup and mustard on the side with a choice of side and a drink.

Sides

Takis

Takis

$1.00

Chili Lime Fuego

Cheez Its

Cheez Its

$1.00
Ruffles

Ruffles

$1.00
Lay's BBQ Chip

Lay's BBQ Chip

$1.00
Doritos

Doritos

$1.00

Nacho Cheesy Goodness!

Fruit Cup - Peaches

Fruit Cup - Peaches

$1.00

Drinks

12oz Sprite

12oz Sprite

$1.00
16oz Water

16oz Water

$1.00
Gatorade

Gatorade

$1.00

12 ounce

Chocolate YooHoo

Chocolate YooHoo

$1.00
12oz Coke

12oz Coke

$1.00
12oz Diet Coke

12oz Diet Coke

$1.00

Desserts

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Fresh baked and huge!

*White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie

*White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie

$2.00

Giant like the chocolate chip, but with white chocolate chunks and macadamia nuts! *contains nuts

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

***MESSAGE*** Effective March 1, 2022 the deadline for next day orders will be 6PM

Location

555 Robert Smalls Parkway, Beaufort, SC 29906

Directions

Gallery
Lucky 7 Catering image
Lucky 7 Catering image
Lucky 7 Catering image

