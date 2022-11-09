Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Sushi & Japanese

Lucky AF

8 Reviews

$$

3103 W Leigh St

Richmond, VA 23230

Popular Items

Gyoza
Spicy Tuna Roll
Lucky Af Roll

Salads/Soup

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Ginger Salad (TO GO ONLY)

$2.00

House Made Ginger Dressing

Miso Soup (TO GO ONLY)

$3.00

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Spicy Kani Salad

$5.50

Kani, Spicy Mayo, Cucumber and Tobiko

Summer Salad

$8.00

Avocado, fresh seaweed, cucumber, frisee and beet in a citrus vinaigrette. Vegan

Lucky Apps

Edamame

$5.00

Steamed and tossed with sea salt.

Grilled Miso Calamari

$15.00

Squid marinated in miso and sake then grilled and sliced. Served with sriracha and fresh lemon.

Gyoza

$6.00

Choose Pork or Veggie. 6 Pieces, Pan fried and Served with Ponzu Dipping Sauce

Lobster Dumpling

$15.00
Pho Beef Spring Roll

Pho Beef Spring Roll

$13.00

SOON to be famous. Chef Hai's coveted braised filet mignon hand rolled with cream cheese, mozzerella and thai basil. Served with siracha and hoisin sauces

Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$6.00

6 Steamed Mini Shrimp Dumplings with tangy Ponzu

Spicy Edamame

$6.50

Shrimp Spring Roll

$6.00

Hand made with shrimp, kani, pineapple, celery and American cheese

Truffle Ménage À Trois

Truffle Ménage À Trois

$15.00

Tuna & Salmon Nigiri with spicy proscuitto spread and then Yellowtail Nigiri with a slice of black truffle salami. All drizzled with white truffle oil and finished with sweet soy. Quite possibly the three best bites of sushi you will ever eat!

Truffle Salmon Sashimi

$15.00

Fresh water salmon delicately cut and mixed with rich house made black truffle sauce!

Tuna Tartar

Tuna Tartar

$14.00

freshly diced tuna, smashed avocado with red anc black caviar over fried wonton skin. Sweet soy drizzle.

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$15.00

Lightly seared sliced tuna. Japanese 7 spice and SPICY ponzu.

Yellowtail Ceviche

$15.00

fresh yellowtail sliced thin with lemon vinaigrette, cilantro, jalepenos and fried onions.

Sashimi Pizza

$18.00

Zucchini Blossom

$5.00

Teriyaki

Teriyaki Chix Hot Plate

$16.00

Sweet & Tangy glaze with broccoli & carrot garnish. Comes with white rie, miso soup and fresh ginger salad.

Teriyaki Beef Hot Plate

$23.00

Sweet & tangy glaze with broccoli & carrot garnish. Comes with white rie, miso soup and fresh ginger salad.

Teriyaki Salmon Hot Plate

$20.00

Sweet & tangy glaze with broccoli & carrot garnish. Comes with white rie, miso soup and fresh ginger salad.

Teriyaki Shrimp Hot Plate

$20.00

Sweet & tangy glaze with broccoli & carrot garnish. Comes with white rie, miso soup and fresh ginger salad.

Teriyaki Tofu Hot Plate

$15.00

Sweet & tangy glaze with broccoli & carrot garnish. Comes with white rie, miso soup and fresh ginger salad.

Dinner Bento Boxes

Bento Box: Teriyaki Chicken

$23.00

Served with Shrimp Spring Roll, Cali Roll, Miso Soup and Fresh Ginger Salad. Fried Rice

Bento Box: Sesame Chicken

$23.00

Served with Shrimp Spring Roll, Cali Roll, Miso Soup and Fresh Ginger Salad. Fried Rice

Bento Box: Teriyaki NY Strip

$25.00

Served with Shrimp Spring Roll, Cali Roll, Miso Soup and Fresh Ginger Salad

Bento Box: Teriyaki Salmon

$24.00

Served with Shrimp Spring Roll, Cali Roll, Miso Soup and Fresh Ginger Salad. Fried Rice. Fried Rice.

Kid’s Bento Box

Kid’s Bento Box

$12.00

Kids portion of yummy fried Sesame Chicken, 3 Pork Gyoza, Shrimp Spring Roll and White Rice

Chef’s Entrees

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$18.00

Tenders pieces of fried white breast meat stir fried in sweet and tangy sesame sauce. Served with white rice, miso soup and ginger salad.

Chef Hai’s Filet Mignon Pho

Chef Hai’s Filet Mignon Pho

$18.00

One Of A Kind. Chef Hai's traditional vietnamese noodle soup served with sliced filet mignon, mushrooms, fresh basil, cilantro, scallions and red onion. Served with lime wedges and jalapeno. Served with Ginger Salad.

Unagi Don

Unagi Don

$17.00

Broiled fresh water barbequed eel. Served with house pickled veggies over seasoned rice and drizzled with eel sauce. Comes with miso soup and ginger salad.

Miso Salmon

Miso Salmon

$25.00

Grilled to perfection salmon filets then coverd in mouth watering miso & mirin glaze. Served with rice, miso soup and salad.

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$25.00

Seared Ahi Tuna

$27.00

Dinner Poke Bowls

Comes with Cucumber, Avocado, Fresh and Fried Onion, over soft fragrant rice. Jalepeno and Basil garnish. Choice of sauce.

Yellowtail Poke Bowl

$16.00

Comes with Cucumber, Avocado, Fresh and Fried Onion, over soft fragrant rice. Jalepeno and Basil garnish. Choice of sauce.

Salmon Poke Bowl

$16.00

Comes with Cucumber, Avocado, Fresh and Fried Onion, over soft fragrant rice. Jalepeno and Basil garnish. Choice of sauce.

Tuna Poke Bowl

Tuna Poke Bowl

$16.00

Comes with Cucumber, Avocado, Fresh and Fried Onion, over soft fragrant rice. Jalepeno and Basil garnish. Choice of sauce.

Sushi & Sashimi (2 Pieces Per Order)

Albacore

$5.00

Eel

$5.00

Escolar

$7.00

Ikura/Salmon Roe

$5.00

Kani/Crabstick

$4.00

Makeral

$5.00

Octopus

$5.00

Quail Egg

$4.00

Red Clam

$5.00

Salmon

$5.00

Scallop

$5.00

Shrimp

$4.50

Smoked Salmon

$5.00

Squid

$5.00

Sweet Shrimp

$8.00

Tilapia

$4.50

Tobiko

$4.50

Tomago

$6.00

Tuna

$5.00

Uni

$12.00

Wasabi Bomb

$5.00

Wild Sockeye Salmon

$7.00

Yellowtail

$6.00

Traditional Rolls

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Cali Roll

$6.00

Cucumber, avocado, kani, and tobiko

Christmas Roll

Christmas Roll

$7.00

Tuna, avocado, tobiko

Cucumber Roll

$5.00
Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$10.00

Eel, cucumber, topped with avocado

Eel Roll

Eel Roll

$6.00

Broiled eel and avocado

Godzilla Roll

$15.00

Kani, asparagus and cucumber with spicy yellowtail and crunch on top

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$18.00

Tempura lobster, spicy kani, and avocado

Manhattan Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, broiled eel, with 3 kinds of roe on top

OG Cali Roll

$11.00

Fresh crab, avocado, cucumber, tobiko

Philadelphia Roll

Philadelphia Roll

$7.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, tobiko

Power Roll

Power Roll

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, seared filet mignon, tobiko, spicy mayo on top served with ponzu sauce

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$11.00

Kani, cucumber, avocado, with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, tilapia, and avocado on top

S.A. Roll

$10.00

Cucumber, kani, avocado, spicy sauce, and crunch on top

Salmon Avocado Roll

$7.00
Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$6.00
Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$7.00

Shrimp tempura with kani, avocado, cucumber, and tobiko

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

Spicy Sockeye Salmon Roll

$13.00

Spicy sockeye and crunch, with avocado, spicy sauce, and crunch on top

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.00
Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$9.00

Crispy softshell crab, tobiko

Sweet Potato Roll

Sweet Potato Roll

$5.00
The Flash Roll

The Flash Roll

$13.00

Tuna, salmon, and avocado flash fried, and served with spicy sauce

Tokyo Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna on top

Tuna Roll

$5.00

Vegan Roll

$5.00

Cucumber, avocado, asparagus, with jalapeno sauce

Veggie Futomaki

$6.00

Volcano Roll

$10.00

Kani, avocado, cucumber, with spicy tuna and crunch

Yellowtail & Scallion Roll

Yellowtail & Scallion Roll

$8.00

Top 20 Rolls

Amirah Roll

Amirah Roll

$16.00

Spicy yellowtail, cilantro, jalapeno and crunch, with wild salmon, avocado, tobiko, and eel sauce

Aquaman Roll

$17.00

Tuna, shrimp, lump crab meat, avocado, red caviar, spicy mayo rolled in rice paper served with sweet soy and fried onions

Baby Krish Roll

$18.00

Spicy tuna and crunch inside topped with filet mignon, red caviar, and spicy mayo

Batman Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna and crunch inside topped with tempura kani, and finished with sweet soy

Blue Oyster Cult Roll

$16.00

Fried oyster inside topped with filet mignon, spicy mayo, scallion, and black caviar

Boujie Af Roll

Boujie Af Roll

$22.00

Tempura lobster roll topped with filet mignon, spicy mayo, scallions, and four caviars

Fat Dragon Roll

$14.00

Spicy yellowtail, crunch, jalapeno, red onion and cilantro, in multigrain rice

Galaga Roll

$7.00

Spicy salmon, crunch, sweet thai sauce, wasabi aioli, jalapeno sauce, red onion, jalapeno, cilantro

Get Naked Roll

Get Naked Roll

$16.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and avocado with black caviar, sweet soy, spicy mayo and chili

Green Lantern Roll

Green Lantern Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna and crunch inside topped with wild salmon and avocado

Harley Quinn Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, smoked salmon, topped with avocado, spicy shrimp, lemon zest, jalapeno sauce, and balsamic

Joker Roll

Joker Roll

$16.00

Tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, goat cheese, and jalapeno sauce with kani, jalapeno and thai chili sauce, balsamic vinegar drizzle and fried onions

Kamehameha Roll

$18.00

Spicy tuna and crunch inside topped with tuna and black and red caviar

Lets Get It On Roll

$14.00

Fried oyster, eel, avocado, and spicy kani

Lucky Af Roll

Lucky Af Roll

$16.00

#1 seller! Shrimp tempura inside topped with spicy lump crab and avocado. Finished with sweet soy and crunch

Osaka Sashimi Roll

$15.00

Salmon, kani, tuna, tobiko, red clam, squid, jalapeno and minimal rice

Poison Ivy Roll

Poison Ivy Roll

$16.00

Tempura shrimp, jalapeno, onion, cilantro, and spicy kani. Finished with sweet soy.

Release The Kraken Roll

Release The Kraken Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna, salmon, octopus, avocado and black caviar wrapped in soy paper

Robin Roll

$7.00

Spicy tuna, crunch, wasabi mayo, scallion, jalapeno

Superman Roll

$16.00

Tempura shrimp and cream cheese topped with spicy kani and sweet soy

Tina Roll

$14.00

Spicy tuna and crunch inside. Avocado skin topped with jalapeno, red onion, cilantro, sweet soy and sriracha.

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman

$18.00

Tuna, mango, and cilantro in forbidden rice, topped with avocado, shrimp, and jalapeno sauce.

Sushi Platters

Trinity Combo

$18.00

Cali roll, spicy tuna roll, and salmon roll

Capt. Planet Combo

$14.00

Seaweed Roll, veggie roll, and half veggie futomaki (seaweed, avocado, and pickled veggies)

Hadoken Combo

$22.00

7 piece of assorted sushi and Cali roll

Dragon Punch Combo

$28.00

15 pieces of assorted sashimi

Konami Code

$42.00

9 piece of assorted sashimi, 5 pieces of assorted sushi, and a rainbow roll

Soft Drinks

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$3.00

Bottled Pure Leaf (Sweet)

$2.50

Bottled Green Tea

$4.00

OJ

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Sides

Side of Teriyaki Sauce

$2.00

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.25

Side Gyoza Sauce

$0.25

Side of Hai Sauce

$3.00

Side Truffle Oil

$4.00

Side of Eel Sauce

$0.25

Side of Spicy Edamame Sauce

$2.00

Side Ginger

$0.50

Side Wasabi

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Side Pho Noodles

$4.00

Side White Rice

$1.00

Side of Forbidden Rice

$3.00

Side of Fried Rice

$3.00

Side Sushi Rice

$3.00

Side of Sesame Chicken

$8.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side of Steak

$8.00

Side of Grilled Shrimp (6)

$10.00

Side of Threesome Sauce

$1.00

Side of Chimichuri

$1.00

Side of Ponzu Ceviche

$1.00

Side of Jalapeno Sauce

$1.00

Side of Nori Paper

$1.00

Kid's Menu

Buttered Noodles

$9.00

Buttered noodles, cheese available upon request.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast with your choice of steamed veggies or white rice. Get both for $2.00 more!

Kid’s Bento Box

Kid’s Bento Box

$12.00

Kids portion of yummy fried Sesame Chicken, 3 Pork Gyoza, Shrimp Spring Roll and White Rice

To Go Wine

BTL Avalon Pinot Noir TO GO

$23.00

BTL Longevity Chard TO GO

$35.00

BTL Naked Unoaked Chard TO GO

$23.00

BTL Opera Prima Brut TO GO

$23.00

BTL Sex TO GO

$35.00

BTL Sinners Red Blend TO GO

$23.00

BTL Unshackled TO GO

$45.00

BTL Left Coast Pinot Noir TO GO

$45.00

To Go Beer

HWP Richmond Lager BTL TO GO

$5.00

Bold Rock BTL TO GO

$5.00

Lucky Cat Japanese Pilsner 16oz CAN TO GO

$8.00
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Lucky AF is a fun, fresh take on a modern sushi restaurant. Combining traditional elements of Asian fusion dishes with elevated flavors and creativity

3103 W Leigh St, Richmond, VA 23230

