- Home
- /
- Richmond
- /
- Scott's Addition
- /
- Asian Fusion
- /
- Lucky AF
Lucky AF
8 Reviews
$$
3103 W Leigh St
Richmond, VA 23230
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Salads/Soup
Lucky Apps
Edamame
Steamed and tossed with sea salt.
Grilled Miso Calamari
Squid marinated in miso and sake then grilled and sliced. Served with sriracha and fresh lemon.
Gyoza
Choose Pork or Veggie. 6 Pieces, Pan fried and Served with Ponzu Dipping Sauce
Lobster Dumpling
Pho Beef Spring Roll
SOON to be famous. Chef Hai's coveted braised filet mignon hand rolled with cream cheese, mozzerella and thai basil. Served with siracha and hoisin sauces
Shrimp Shumai
6 Steamed Mini Shrimp Dumplings with tangy Ponzu
Spicy Edamame
Shrimp Spring Roll
Hand made with shrimp, kani, pineapple, celery and American cheese
Truffle Ménage À Trois
Tuna & Salmon Nigiri with spicy proscuitto spread and then Yellowtail Nigiri with a slice of black truffle salami. All drizzled with white truffle oil and finished with sweet soy. Quite possibly the three best bites of sushi you will ever eat!
Truffle Salmon Sashimi
Fresh water salmon delicately cut and mixed with rich house made black truffle sauce!
Tuna Tartar
freshly diced tuna, smashed avocado with red anc black caviar over fried wonton skin. Sweet soy drizzle.
Tuna Tataki
Lightly seared sliced tuna. Japanese 7 spice and SPICY ponzu.
Yellowtail Ceviche
fresh yellowtail sliced thin with lemon vinaigrette, cilantro, jalepenos and fried onions.
Sashimi Pizza
Zucchini Blossom
Teriyaki
Teriyaki Chix Hot Plate
Sweet & Tangy glaze with broccoli & carrot garnish. Comes with white rie, miso soup and fresh ginger salad.
Teriyaki Beef Hot Plate
Sweet & tangy glaze with broccoli & carrot garnish. Comes with white rie, miso soup and fresh ginger salad.
Teriyaki Salmon Hot Plate
Sweet & tangy glaze with broccoli & carrot garnish. Comes with white rie, miso soup and fresh ginger salad.
Teriyaki Shrimp Hot Plate
Sweet & tangy glaze with broccoli & carrot garnish. Comes with white rie, miso soup and fresh ginger salad.
Teriyaki Tofu Hot Plate
Sweet & tangy glaze with broccoli & carrot garnish. Comes with white rie, miso soup and fresh ginger salad.
Dinner Bento Boxes
Bento Box: Teriyaki Chicken
Served with Shrimp Spring Roll, Cali Roll, Miso Soup and Fresh Ginger Salad. Fried Rice
Bento Box: Sesame Chicken
Served with Shrimp Spring Roll, Cali Roll, Miso Soup and Fresh Ginger Salad. Fried Rice
Bento Box: Teriyaki NY Strip
Served with Shrimp Spring Roll, Cali Roll, Miso Soup and Fresh Ginger Salad
Bento Box: Teriyaki Salmon
Served with Shrimp Spring Roll, Cali Roll, Miso Soup and Fresh Ginger Salad. Fried Rice. Fried Rice.
Kid’s Bento Box
Kids portion of yummy fried Sesame Chicken, 3 Pork Gyoza, Shrimp Spring Roll and White Rice
Chef’s Entrees
Sesame Chicken
Tenders pieces of fried white breast meat stir fried in sweet and tangy sesame sauce. Served with white rice, miso soup and ginger salad.
Chef Hai’s Filet Mignon Pho
One Of A Kind. Chef Hai's traditional vietnamese noodle soup served with sliced filet mignon, mushrooms, fresh basil, cilantro, scallions and red onion. Served with lime wedges and jalapeno. Served with Ginger Salad.
Unagi Don
Broiled fresh water barbequed eel. Served with house pickled veggies over seasoned rice and drizzled with eel sauce. Comes with miso soup and ginger salad.
Miso Salmon
Grilled to perfection salmon filets then coverd in mouth watering miso & mirin glaze. Served with rice, miso soup and salad.
Lamb Chops
Seared Ahi Tuna
Dinner Poke Bowls
Yellowtail Poke Bowl
Comes with Cucumber, Avocado, Fresh and Fried Onion, over soft fragrant rice. Jalepeno and Basil garnish. Choice of sauce.
Salmon Poke Bowl
Comes with Cucumber, Avocado, Fresh and Fried Onion, over soft fragrant rice. Jalepeno and Basil garnish. Choice of sauce.
Tuna Poke Bowl
Comes with Cucumber, Avocado, Fresh and Fried Onion, over soft fragrant rice. Jalepeno and Basil garnish. Choice of sauce.
Sushi & Sashimi (2 Pieces Per Order)
Albacore
Eel
Escolar
Ikura/Salmon Roe
Kani/Crabstick
Makeral
Octopus
Quail Egg
Red Clam
Salmon
Scallop
Shrimp
Smoked Salmon
Squid
Sweet Shrimp
Tilapia
Tobiko
Tomago
Tuna
Uni
Wasabi Bomb
Wild Sockeye Salmon
Yellowtail
Traditional Rolls
Avocado Roll
Cali Roll
Cucumber, avocado, kani, and tobiko
Christmas Roll
Tuna, avocado, tobiko
Cucumber Roll
Dragon Roll
Eel, cucumber, topped with avocado
Eel Roll
Broiled eel and avocado
Godzilla Roll
Kani, asparagus and cucumber with spicy yellowtail and crunch on top
Lobster Roll
Tempura lobster, spicy kani, and avocado
Manhattan Roll
Shrimp tempura, broiled eel, with 3 kinds of roe on top
OG Cali Roll
Fresh crab, avocado, cucumber, tobiko
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, tobiko
Power Roll
Shrimp tempura, seared filet mignon, tobiko, spicy mayo on top served with ponzu sauce
Rainbow Roll
Kani, cucumber, avocado, with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, tilapia, and avocado on top
S.A. Roll
Cucumber, kani, avocado, spicy sauce, and crunch on top
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon Roll
Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp tempura with kani, avocado, cucumber, and tobiko
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Sockeye Salmon Roll
Spicy sockeye and crunch, with avocado, spicy sauce, and crunch on top
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spider Roll
Crispy softshell crab, tobiko
Sweet Potato Roll
The Flash Roll
Tuna, salmon, and avocado flash fried, and served with spicy sauce
Tokyo Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna on top
Tuna Roll
Vegan Roll
Cucumber, avocado, asparagus, with jalapeno sauce
Veggie Futomaki
Volcano Roll
Kani, avocado, cucumber, with spicy tuna and crunch
Yellowtail & Scallion Roll
Top 20 Rolls
Amirah Roll
Spicy yellowtail, cilantro, jalapeno and crunch, with wild salmon, avocado, tobiko, and eel sauce
Aquaman Roll
Tuna, shrimp, lump crab meat, avocado, red caviar, spicy mayo rolled in rice paper served with sweet soy and fried onions
Baby Krish Roll
Spicy tuna and crunch inside topped with filet mignon, red caviar, and spicy mayo
Batman Roll
Spicy tuna and crunch inside topped with tempura kani, and finished with sweet soy
Blue Oyster Cult Roll
Fried oyster inside topped with filet mignon, spicy mayo, scallion, and black caviar
Boujie Af Roll
Tempura lobster roll topped with filet mignon, spicy mayo, scallions, and four caviars
Fat Dragon Roll
Spicy yellowtail, crunch, jalapeno, red onion and cilantro, in multigrain rice
Galaga Roll
Spicy salmon, crunch, sweet thai sauce, wasabi aioli, jalapeno sauce, red onion, jalapeno, cilantro
Get Naked Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and avocado with black caviar, sweet soy, spicy mayo and chili
Green Lantern Roll
Spicy tuna and crunch inside topped with wild salmon and avocado
Harley Quinn Roll
Shrimp tempura, smoked salmon, topped with avocado, spicy shrimp, lemon zest, jalapeno sauce, and balsamic
Joker Roll
Tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, goat cheese, and jalapeno sauce with kani, jalapeno and thai chili sauce, balsamic vinegar drizzle and fried onions
Kamehameha Roll
Spicy tuna and crunch inside topped with tuna and black and red caviar
Lets Get It On Roll
Fried oyster, eel, avocado, and spicy kani
Lucky Af Roll
#1 seller! Shrimp tempura inside topped with spicy lump crab and avocado. Finished with sweet soy and crunch
Osaka Sashimi Roll
Salmon, kani, tuna, tobiko, red clam, squid, jalapeno and minimal rice
Poison Ivy Roll
Tempura shrimp, jalapeno, onion, cilantro, and spicy kani. Finished with sweet soy.
Release The Kraken Roll
Spicy tuna, salmon, octopus, avocado and black caviar wrapped in soy paper
Robin Roll
Spicy tuna, crunch, wasabi mayo, scallion, jalapeno
Superman Roll
Tempura shrimp and cream cheese topped with spicy kani and sweet soy
Tina Roll
Spicy tuna and crunch inside. Avocado skin topped with jalapeno, red onion, cilantro, sweet soy and sriracha.
Wonder Woman
Tuna, mango, and cilantro in forbidden rice, topped with avocado, shrimp, and jalapeno sauce.
Sushi Platters
Trinity Combo
Cali roll, spicy tuna roll, and salmon roll
Capt. Planet Combo
Seaweed Roll, veggie roll, and half veggie futomaki (seaweed, avocado, and pickled veggies)
Hadoken Combo
7 piece of assorted sushi and Cali roll
Dragon Punch Combo
15 pieces of assorted sashimi
Konami Code
9 piece of assorted sashimi, 5 pieces of assorted sushi, and a rainbow roll
Soft Drinks
Sides
Side of Teriyaki Sauce
Side Spicy Mayo
Side Gyoza Sauce
Side of Hai Sauce
Side Truffle Oil
Side of Eel Sauce
Side of Spicy Edamame Sauce
Side Ginger
Side Wasabi
Side of Avocado
Side Pho Noodles
Side White Rice
Side of Forbidden Rice
Side of Fried Rice
Side Sushi Rice
Side of Sesame Chicken
Side Grilled Chicken
Side of Steak
Side of Grilled Shrimp (6)
Side of Threesome Sauce
Side of Chimichuri
Side of Ponzu Ceviche
Side of Jalapeno Sauce
Side of Nori Paper
Kid's Menu
Buttered Noodles
Buttered noodles, cheese available upon request.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled chicken breast with your choice of steamed veggies or white rice. Get both for $2.00 more!
Kid’s Bento Box
Kids portion of yummy fried Sesame Chicken, 3 Pork Gyoza, Shrimp Spring Roll and White Rice
To Go Wine
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Lucky AF is a fun, fresh take on a modern sushi restaurant. Combining traditional elements of Asian fusion dishes with elevated flavors and creativity
3103 W Leigh St, Richmond, VA 23230