Lucky Buns - AdMo imageView gallery

Lucky Buns - AdMo 2000 18th St. NW

review star

No reviews yet

2000 18th St. NW

Washington, DC 20009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Tiger Bun
Side Salad

Chicken

Hot Tiger Bun

$13.00

Fried Chicken, SPICY AF Chili Mop, Gordy's Pickles, Chinese Mustard, Buttermilk Ranch, Shaved White Onion

Dirty Bird

$13.00

Fried Chicken, Shark Sriracha, Lucky Sauce, Shredduce, White Onion, Pickles

Chicky Bun

$13.00

GRILLED Tandori Chicken, Gouda Cheese, Lucky Sauce, Gordy's Pickles, Arugula, Charred Red Onion

Basic Fried Chicken

$11.00

Basic Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Sides

Steak Salad Special

$15.00Out of stock

Large Chips

$8.00

House Cut Fries, Malt Vinegar Mayo

Small Chips

$4.00

Tater Tots

$8.00Out of stock

Patatas Bravas

$11.00Out of stock

Tater Tots, Romesco Sauce, Cheese Curd, Grilled Calcot, Garlic Aioli

Cadillac Nachos

$15.00Out of stock

Braai Spiced Chips

$9.00

House Cut Fries, South African Braai Spice

Side Salad

$7.00

Side Lucky Sauce

$1.00

Side Sambal Ketchup

$1.00

Side Mumbo Sauce

$1.00

Side Garlic Mayo

$1.00

Side Ketchup

Side Hot Tiger Oil

$1.00

Side Queso

$3.00

Side Curry Sauce

$2.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side MV Mayo

$1.00

Togo

Sauces

Side Curry Sauce

$2.00

Side Garlic Mayo

$1.00

Side Hot Tiger Oil

$1.00

Side Ketchup

Side Lucky Sauce

$1.00

Side Mumbo Sauce

$1.00

Side MV Mayo

$1.00

Side Queso

$3.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Side Sambal Ketchup

$1.00

Side Sriracha

$1.00

Lucky Buns Cocktails

Huracan

$14.00

Perfect Painkiller

$14.00

Singani Smash

$12.00Out of stock

Brazilian Lemonade

$12.00

Mezcal Poloma

$11.00

Tequila Paloma

$10.00

Mule

$10.00

Orange Crush

$9.00

Grapefruit Crush

$9.00Out of stock

Aussie Remedy

$12.00

Pisco Morado

$14.00

Spritzing In Vermont

$12.00

Scott's Winter Warmer

$11.00

Snow Day

$11.00

Virgin Painkiller

$8.00

Bahia to the Playa

$8.00

Tropical Storm

$8.00

White Hot Chocolate

$8.00

Persimmon Tea

$8.00

Beer

_Narragansett

$7.00

_Zady' Lager

$7.00

Antietam 1605 Red Ale

$8.00

Austin Cider

$8.00

Bavik Wit

$8.00Out of stock

Denizens Tripel

$9.00

Manor Hill Porter

$8.00

Offshoot Escape IPA

$12.00

Quirk Cherry Lime Seltzer

$8.00

Silver City Hef

$8.00

Stillwater Saison

$10.00

True Respite Brightspot IPA

$8.00

Two Roads Marzen

$10.00

Vasen Frozen Sun IPA

$12.00

Vibrissa ESB

$10.00

Wine BTG

Gls Rhone Red Blend

$10.00Out of stock

Gls Pinot Noir

$10.00Out of stock

Cotes De Rhone

$10.00

Gls Sauv Blanc

$10.00

Gls Grenache Blanc

$10.00

Gls Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Gls Biutiful Cava

$10.00

Gls Rose

$10.00

Btl Rhone Red Blend

$40.00Out of stock

Btl Pino Noir

$40.00

Btl Grenache

$40.00Out of stock

Btl Grenache Blanc

$40.00

Btl Pino G

$40.00Out of stock

Btl Cava

$40.00

Btl Rose

$40.00

Btl Sauv Blanc

Out of stock

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Sprite

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Grapefruit Soda

$5.00

Ginger Soda

$5.00

Shirly Temple

$4.00

House Cola

$5.00

OJ

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Liquor

Rail Whiskey

$9.00

Rail Tequila

$9.00

Rail Rum

$9.00

Rail Gin

$9.00

Platinum

$9.00

Platinum

$9.00

Titos

$10.00

Rail Tequila

$9.00

Cazadores Extra Anejo

$13.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$17.00

Don Abraham Blanco

$11.00

Don Abraham Repo

$13.00

Don Abrahams Extra Anejo

$19.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Exotico Reposado

$10.00

Herencia Repo

$14.00

Herradura Blanco

$12.00

La Adelita Repo

$13.00

La Gritona Repo

$14.00Out of stock

Macurichos Mezcal

$18.00

Milagro Silver

$10.00

Rayu Mezcal

$10.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Catoctin Creek Gin

$10.00

Rail Gin

$9.00

Angels Envy

$13.00

Angels Envy Rye

$17.00

Barrell Dovetail

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Blantons

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Catoctin Creek Rye

$10.00

Filibuster

$10.00

G&M Linkwood 15

$16.00

Glenmorangie La Santa

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$11.00

JW Black

$12.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

MaCallan 12

$17.00

Makers Cinder Buns

$13.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Peerless Bourbon

$13.00

Peerless Rye

$17.00

Rail Whiskey

$9.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$10.00

Roulette Rye

$10.00

Sagamore Rye

$13.00Out of stock

Sazerac 6yr

$10.00

Sazerac Rye 6 Yr

$11.00

Teeling

$12.00

Uncle Nearest

$11.00

Weller

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Rail Rum

$9.00

Cotton & Reed Dram

$10.00

Damoiseau VSOP

$11.00

Diamond Dark Rum

$9.00

Diplomatico Mantuano

$10.00

Diplomatico Reserve

$12.00

Duquesne

$10.00

El Dorado 12

$11.00

El Dorado 15

$14.00

El Dorado 3yr

$10.00

Goslings Very Old

$15.00

Hampden LROC Limited

$17.00

Mekhong

$9.00

Santa Teresa 1794

$12.00

Smith & Cross

$10.00

Transcontinental Australia

$14.00

Transcontinental Panama

$14.00

Wray & Nephew

$10.00

Zacapa 23

$13.00

Zaya 16

$10.00

Rum Barbancourt 15

$13.00

Aperol

$9.00

Averna

$9.00

Averna

$9.00

Benedctine

$10.00

Braulio Amaro

$11.00

Calvados Apple Brandy

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Chartruese Green

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Fernet Don Ciccio

$9.00

Fernet Luxardo

$9.00

Luxardo

$9.00

Montenegro

$9.00

Pimms

$9.00

Ricard Pastis

$10.00

Sao Paulo Cachaca

$10.00

Classic Cocktails

Margarita

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Negroni

$10.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Long Island

$15.00

To Go Beer

Narragansett

$8.00

Bavik Wit

$8.00

AustinEast Blackberry Cider

$8.00

Antietam Wheat

$8.00

True Respit Brightspot

$8.00

Test

$1.00

To Go Wine

To Go Sauv Blanc

$8.00

To Go Pinot Grigio

$8.00

To Go Pinot Noir

$8.00

To Go Garnacha

$8.00

To Go Rose

$8.00

To Go Cab Sauv

$8.00

Party Specials

Migs Macua

$8.00

Margarita De Annona

$8.00

Orange Crush

$8.00

Grapefruit Crush

$8.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Glass Red

$6.00

Glass White

$6.00

Glass Rose

$6.00

Rail Vodka

$7.00

Rail Gin

$7.00

Rail Tequila

$7.00

Rail Bourbon

$7.00

Rail Rum

$7.00

Narragansett

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2000 18th St. NW, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

Gallery
Lucky Buns - AdMo image

Similar restaurants in your area

Reveler's Hour
orange star5.0 • 1,222
1775 Columbia Road Northwest Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
orange star4.5 • 1,346
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
The DINER
orange starNo Reviews
2453 18th St. NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
El Tamarindo
orange starNo Reviews
1785 Florida Avenue Northwest Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Perry's
orange starNo Reviews
1811 Columbia Road Northwest Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
HENRYS SOUL CAFE - WASHINGTON DC
orange star4.0 • 12
1704 U St NW Washington DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston