Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lucky Buns - Union Market 1309 5th St NE

413 Reviews

$

1309 5th St NE

Washington, DC 20002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CURRY FRIES
DIRTY BIRD BUN
HOT TIGER BUN

BURGERS

LUCKY BUN

$15.00

DOUBLE CREEKSTONE BEEF PATTIES/GOUDA/LUCKY SAUCE/ARUGULA/GRILLED ONION/GORDY'S PICKLES

LUCKY SINGLE

$11.00

SINGLE CREEKSTONE BEEF PATTY/GOUDA/LUCKY SAUCE/ARUGULA/GRILLED ONION/GORDY'S PICKLES

BELLY BUN

$16.00

DOUBLE CREEKSTONE BEEF PATTIES/GOUDA/LUCKY SAUCE/SMOKED BACON/ARUGULA/GRILLED ONION/GORDY'S PICKLES

BELLY SINGLE

$12.00

SINGLE CREEKSTONE BEEF PATTY/GOUDA/LUCKY SAUCE/SMOKED BACON/ARUGULA/GRILLED ONION/GORDY'S PICKLES

OG BUN

$15.00

DOUBLE CREEKSTONE BEEF PATTIES/GOUDA/SPICY MUSTARD/GARLIC MAYO/SHRETTUCE/RED ONION/GORDY'S PICKLES

OG SINGLE

$11.00

SINGLE CREEKSTONE BEEF PATTY/GOUDA/SPICY MUSTARD/GARLIC MAYO/SHRETTUCE/RED ONION/GORDY'S PICKLES

EL JEFE BUN

$16.00

DOUBLE CREEKSTONE BEEF PATTIES/GOUDA/COTIJA CREMA/SPICY MUSTARD/GREEN CHILE RELISH/SHRETTUCE/RED ONION/GORDY'S PICKLES

EL JEFE SINGLE

$12.00

SINGLE CREEKSTONE BEEF PATTY/GOUDA/COTIJA CREMA/SPICY MUSTARD/GREEN CHILE RELISH/SHRETTUCE/RED ONION/GORDY'S PICKLES

ROYALE BUN

$15.00

DOUBLE CREEKSTONE BEEF PATTIES/GOUDA/LUCKY SAUCE/SHRETTUCE/RED ONION/GORDY'S PICKLES

ROYALE SINGLE

$11.00

SINGLE CREEKSTONE BEEF PATTY/GOUDA/LUCKY SAUCE/SHRETTUCE/RED ONION/GORDY'S PICKLES

BASIC DOUBLE

$13.00

DOUBLE CREEKSTONE BEEF PATTIES

BASIC SINGLE

$9.00

SINGLE CREEKSTONE BEEF PATTY

IMPOSSIBLE LUCKY BUN

$18.00

IMPOSSIBLE BELLY BUN

$19.00

IMPOSSIBLE OG BUN

$18.00

IMPOSSIBLE EL JEFE BUN

$19.00

IMPOSSIBLE ROYALE BUN

$18.00

CHICKEN

HOT TIGER BUN

$13.00

FRIED BUTTERMILK CHICKEN THIGH/"HOT AF" SZECHUAN CHILI OIL/SPICY MUSTARD/BUTTERMILK RANCH/WHITE ONION/GORDY'S PICKLES

DIRTY BIRD BUN

$12.00

FRIED BUTTERMILK CHICKEN THIGH/LUCKY SAUCE/SHARK SRIRACHA/SHRETTUCE/WHITE ONION/GORDY'S PICKLES

MUMBO BUN

$13.00

FRIED BUTTERMILK CHICKEN THIGH/THAI CHILI MUMBO SAUCE/BUTTERMILK RANCH/CURTIDO SLAW/GORDY'S PICKLES

FRIES

FRIES

$6.00

HOUSE-CUT FRIES/MALT VINEGAR MAYO

CURRY FRIES

$7.00

HOUSE-CUT FRIES/IRISH PUB CURRY SAUCE

CHEESY FRIES

$8.00

HOUSE-CUT FRIES/QUESO SAUCE/GREEN CHILE RELISH/SWEET PEPPERS/COTIJA

PATATAS BRAVAS

$8.00

HOUSE-CUT FRIES/ROMESCO SAUCE/GARLIC MAYO/GRILLED SCALLION/COTIJA

DRINKS

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

GINGER ALE

$2.00

DIET DR. PEPPER

$2.00

WATER

$2.00

CLUB SODA

$2.00

COCONUT WATER

$4.00

CANNED COFFEE

$5.00

BEER

NARRAGANSETT LAGER

$7.00

VASEN NORSE IPA

$11.00

OKTOBERFEST

$9.00

PUMPKING

$10.00

SETTLE DOWN KOLSCH

$8.00

LIQUOR

ORANGE CRUSH

$10.00

GRAPEFRUIT CRUSH

$10.00

TEQUILA PALOMA

$10.00

PLANTER'S PUNCH

$10.00

HIGH NOON PASSIONFRUIT

$8.00

HIGH NOON BLACK CHERRY

$8.00

HIGH NOON PEACH

$8.00

SIDE SAUCES/DIPPERS

SIDE LUCKY SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE MUMBO SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE RANCH

$0.50

SIDE SPICY MUSTARD

$0.50

SIDE GARLIC MAYO

$0.50

SMALL QUESO

$1.00

LARGE QUESO

$2.00

SMALL CURRY

$0.50

LARGE CURRY

$1.00

SALSA BRAVAS

$2.00

SAMBAL KETCHUP

$1.00

MALT VINEGAR MAYO

TOMATO KETCHUP

SIDE GREEN CHILE

$1.00

SPECIALS

BUN BAG

$10.00

MERCHANDISE

FLORAL HAT

$35.00

TIKI TEE SHIRT

$35.00

LOGO CUP

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A casual food stall serving delicious burgers and fried chicken sandwiches inspired by the travels of Chef/Owner, Alex McCoy

Location

1309 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002

Directions

Gallery
Lucky Buns - Union Market image
Lucky Buns - Union Market image
Lucky Buns - Union Market image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lost Generation Founding Members - 327 S St NE
orange starNo Reviews
327 S St NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
The Eleanor DC - 100 Florida Ave NE
orange star4.3 • 896
100 Florida Ave NE Washington DC, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
La Jambe Union Market - Union Market
orange star4.0 • 16
1309 5th St NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Las Gemelas
orange starNo Reviews
1280 4th Street NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
CR NoMa - Wing Lab Ghost Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
140 M Street, NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Serenata & Zumo
orange star4.5 • 25
1280 4th St NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston