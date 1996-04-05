LUCKY DOG SALOON & GAMES CHERRY VALLEY IL.

Main picView gallery

SPECIALITY COCKTAILS/SHOTS

Bloody Mary Rail

$5.00

Bloody Mary Tito's

$6.00

CASA BLANCO SHOT

$5.00

Cosmo (Tito's)

$6.00

Crown Apple Shot

$5.00

DON JULIO SHOT

$5.00

CHERRY BOMB

$5.00

DR.CHERRY SHOT

$4.00

DR.MENT. SHOT

$4.00

FIREBALL SHOT

$4.50

Green Tea Shot

$4.00

Jack Daniels Shot

$4.75

Jagemeister Bomb Shot

$5.50

Jagermeister Shot

$5.00

Jameson Shot

$4.50

Jose Cuervo Blue Agave Shot

$4.50

Long Island (Rail)

$6.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$7.50

Moscow Mule (Rail)

$4.50

Moscow Mule (Tito's)

$5.00

REDBULL CAN

$3.50

Rum Bucket

$8.50

Rumple Minze Shot

$5.00

Saltys

$2.00

Cookies

$2.00

C&S

$8.00

Supreme

$9.00

C&P

$8.00

Brushetta

$10.00

Jackson Morgan shot

$4.75

Old smokeys shot

$4.75

BOMBS

CHERRY BOMB

$5.00

JAGER BOMB

$5.00

HOLY WATER

$5.00

VEGAS BOMB

$5.00

SHOTS

Crown Apple Shot

$5.00

BLACKBERRY POLISH

$4.00+

LIQUOR

DEWAR'S

$5.00+

12 YR. DEWAR'S

$5.50

JOHN WALK BLACK

$6.50

Non-alcoholic

Pop includes Refills

$2.00

Pitcher of pop

$7.00

ORANGE JUICE

$2.00

PINEAPPLE

$3.00

CRANBERRY

$2.00

REDBULL CAN

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Looking for a place to meet friends, family or co-workers for a few cocktails. You found it. We always have multiple sporting events on our big screen t.v.'s. If it's a nice day you're welcome to grab a cocktail and sit outside on the outdoor patio. Lucky Dog Saloon & Games, located in downtown Cherry Valley IL. Right off interstate 90 & US20. Taking the exit going towards Belvidere IL. watch closely taking a right as you approach the intersection of Mill rd. & US 20E. You then will see signs welcoming you to our charming valley. As you turn left at the stop sign onto E. State st., now crossing the bridge you can see the Kishwaukee River. Driving east you will see the sett stone paved road. After driving halfway down this road you will arrive at Cherry Valley's #1 watering hole, Lucky Dog Saloon & Games. If your just passing through or living near by, you will love how our bartenders make you feel like you've been stopping in for years! That's because we love what we do :)

Location

205 East State Street, Cherry Valley, IL 61016

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
