Bars & Lounges
American
Burgers

Lucky Dog Sports Bar and Grill

481 Reviews

$$

9440 Louetta Rd

Suite #14A

Spring, TX 77379

Order Again

Popular Items

Bone-In Wings
Boudin Balls
The Balsamic Hamburger

The Greyhounds- Appetizers

10 wing challenge

$39.99

Beef frank ONLY

$2.99
Bone-In Wings

$9.50+

Sauces all homemade

BONELESS Wings

$6.99+

Boudin Balls

$6.99

Original Boudin link

$6.99

Seafood Boudin Link

$6.99

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Burger Pizza

$12.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Cheese Triangles

$5.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Chili and Cheese Fries

$7.99

Chili cheese tots

$7.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Chips and queso

$6.99

CRAWFISH egg

$1.50

Crawfish Potato

$0.50

Crawfish CORN

$0.50

CRAWFISH- TO GO

$7.99

CRAWFISH- DINE IN

$4.00

Cuban Flat bread

$11.99

Egg Rolls

$7.99

Empanadas

$7.99

Fajita Quesadilla

$7.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Fried Pickles Spears

$5.99

Fried Pork Rinds

$5.99

Fries

$5.99

Greek Feta Fries

$6.99

Grilled veggies

$3.99

Loaded Fries

$8.99
Loaded Tots

$8.99

Nachos

$12.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Peperoni flat bread

$10.99

Plantains

$5.99

Potato skins

$8.99
Pretzel

$9.99
Pugtatos

$8.99

2 per order

Sampler Platter

$11.99

Santa Fe Flat bread

$11.99

Side Salad

$1.99

Taco Pizza Flat bread

$11.99

Tater Tots

$5.99

Truffle Fries

$6.99

Veggie Flatbread

$10.99

Sweet potato fries

$6.99

Jalapeño caps

$5.99

Bada Bing shrimp

$7.99

Tostones

$8.99

Crawfish 5lbs

$29.99

Soups

Tortilla Soup- Bowl

$12.99

Gumbo- Bowl

$12.99

Gumbo- Cup

$6.99

Crawfish Bisque- Cup

$8.99

Chili- Bowl

$8.99

Chili- Cup

$5.99

Clam chowder cup

$5.99

Clam chowder bowl

$11.99

Tomato basil

$12.99

Red beans and rice cup

$5.99

The Poodles- Salads

Burger Salad

$11.99

Chicken Tender Salad

$10.99
Cobb Salad

$10.99

Greek Salad

$9.99

Taco Salad

$11.99

The Bulldogs- Burgers and Sandwiches

Bark Mi Burger

$13.99

BLT

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Cab Mushroom Burger

$13.99

Chicken Tender wrap

$9.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Hatch burger

$12.99

hell hound

$19.99

sliders

$10.99
The Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

The Balsamic Hamburger

$12.99
The BBQ Sandwich

$11.99

The Blue

$11.99
The Cuban

$11.99
The Everything Burger

$12.99

The Mastiff

$16.99
The Original Burger

$9.99
The Original Club

$12.99
The Patty Melt

$11.99

Turkey Artisan

$11.99

Turkey Wrap

$9.99

Veggie Burger

$10.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Pico Burger

$9.99

Fish sandwich

$10.99

The New Yorker

$13.99

The Danes-Meals and more

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.99

3 tender and Toast per order

Lucky Dog Combo

$12.99

2 Franks per order

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.99
Shrimp Basket

$11.99
Shrimp Poboy

$11.99
Street Tacos

$12.99
Steak Dinner

$19.99

Fish and Chips

$11.99

Parmigiano

$12.99

Chicken fried chicken

$14.99

Chicken fried steak

$14.99

Fish and Shrimp Combo

$15.99

Fish Sandwich

$12.99

The Puppies- kid meals

Lil’ Burger Basket

$5.99

Kid's Chicken Tender Basket

$5.99

Kid's Taco

$4.99

Kid's Quesadilla

$4.99

Lil’ Doggie Basket

$5.99

Doggie Hot Dogs

$4.99

Beef wenniers for your puppy

Doggie Sliders

$4.99

2 slider patties for your puppy

Doggie Chicken Breast

$4.99

Chicken breast for your puppy

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

The Huskies- desserts

Chocolate Lab Cookie

$8.99

Dognut Bunch

$6.99

Beignets

$7.99

Single Chocolate chip cookie

$1.25

Irish wolf hound

$10.99

Family Deals

4 Burger Combo

$49.99

4 original burgers with fries and your choice of doughnut holes or beignets

20 Wing Combo

$29.99

20 wings with fries and your choice of doughnut holes or beignets

20 Taco Combo

$35.99

CONDIMENTS

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Itlaian

$0.50

Balsalmic

$0.50

Garlic Aoli

$0.50

Queso

$1.99

Salsa

$0.99

Mustard

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Chimichurri sauce

$0.99

Buffalo sauce

$0.99

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.99

Marinara

$0.99

Wing sauce 6oz.

$6.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Crawfish dust

$0.99

Crawfish Extra butter

$0.75

Lime

$0.40

Lemon

$0.40

Orange

$0.40

Avocado

$1.25

Apparel

LD Tshirt

$25.00

LD Tank Top

$20.00

Employee Shirt

$10.00

Face mask

$1.00

WRIST BAND

$20.00

Event charges

Dueling pianos admission

$10.00

Valentine Dinner

$24.99

Crawfish Team Entry

$200.00

Crawfish tasting

$25.00

Gold hole

$800.00

Silver hole

$600.00

Single hole

$100.00

4 person team

$500.00

BBQ cook off

$200.00

1 person golf registration

$125.00

Dueling pianos 4 top

$20.00

Dueling pianos 6 top

$30.00

Golf fee only

$50.00

Raffle tickets

$10.00

Crawford special

$2.00

Catering

$125.00

Nye

$20.00

Klein Cain food fee

$350.00

1 hot dog combo

$8.00

Original burger combo

$10.00

Cuban combo

$12.00

Doggie hot dog

$4.00

Drink

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
A unique dog friendly spot with outdoor patio and comfortable setting in Spring, TX (Vintage Area) where you can catch any sporting event while enjoying great food and drinks

9440 Louetta Rd, Suite #14A, Spring, TX 77379

