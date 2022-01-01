Bars & Lounges
American
Burgers
Lucky Dog Sports Bar and Grill
481 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
A unique dog friendly spot with outdoor patio and comfortable setting in Spring, TX (Vintage Area) where you can catch any sporting event while enjoying great food and drinks
9440 Louetta Rd, Suite #14A, Spring, TX 77379
