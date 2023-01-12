A map showing the location of Lucky Dumpling 1251 E Calaveras Blvd.View gallery

Lucky Dumpling 1251 E Calaveras Blvd.

No reviews yet

1251 E Calaveras Blvd.

Milpitas, CA 95305

Popular Items

Xi'an Noodle 西安麻酱凉皮
Beef Wrap 牛肉卷饼
Spicy Beef Tendon 麻辣牛筋

Cold Dishes

Xi'an Noodle 西安麻酱凉皮

$9.99

Spicy Beef Tendon 麻辣牛筋

$11.99

Shredded Pig Ear in House Chili Oil 红油猪耳

$11.99

Cucumber Salad 手拍黄瓜

$8.99

Bean Curd Stick Salad 凉拌腐竹

$8.99

Seaweed Salad 凉拌海带丝

$8.99

Specialties

Beef Noodle Soup 红烧牛肉面

$12.99

Beef Wrap 牛肉卷饼

$12.99

Green Onion Pancake 葱油饼

$8.99

Wonton in Special Chili Oil 红油抄手

$11.99

Five Spice Beef 五香牛肉

$12.99

Wonton Soup 云吞汤

$11.99

Set Dinner 套餐

$49.99

Dumplings

Pork and Napa Cabbage 猪肉白菜

Pork and Shrimp 肉三鲜

$1.00

Shrimp and Egg 虾三鲜

$1.00

Mushroom Chicken 香菇鸡肉

Fish 鱼肉

$1.00

Pork and Celery 芹菜猪肉

Pork and Corn 玉米猪肉

Pork and Chives 韭菜猪肉

Chives and Egg 韭菜鸡蛋

Spicy Kimchi Beef 泡菜牛肉

$1.00

Frozen Dumpling

$21.99

Drinks

Sprite 雪碧

$2.50

Coke 可乐

$2.50

Diet Coke 无糖可乐

$2.50

Lemon Tea 柠檬茶

$4.50

Soy Milk 豆奶

$4.00

Boba Milk Tea 波霸奶茶

$4.50

Taro Fresh Milk 芋头波波

$6.99

Mango Sago 芒果波波

$6.99

Sour Plum Drink 酸梅汤

$4.00

Chinese Herbal Drink 王老吉

$4.00

Genki Carbonated Drink 元气森林气泡水

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Northern Chinese Dumplings Done Right

Location

1251 E Calaveras Blvd., Milpitas, CA 95305

