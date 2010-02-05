Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lucky Dumpling

review star

No reviews yet

26 South Wahsatch Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Tuna Poke

Dumplings

Chicken Dumplings

$12.00

Pork Fried Potstickers

$12.00

Edamame Dumplings

$14.00

Shrimp Shumai

$14.00

Mamma Jamma Bao

$14.00

Jalapeno Popper Crab Rangoon

$13.00

Pork Belly Bao

$15.00

Small Bites

Blistered Shishitos

$12.00

Curried Chicken Wings

$12.00

Duck Eggrolls

$13.00

Seared Micro Octopus

$15.00

Tuna Nori Wrap

$12.00

Lunch

Shrimp Congee

$15.00

Oxtail & Mushroom Rice Noodles

$22.00

Black Garlic Chicken Lo Mein

$18.00

Black Garlic Veggie Lo Mein

$12.00

Szechuan Beef Bowl

$18.00
Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$22.00

Avocado, Pickles, Carrot, Cucumber, Lotus Root, Mango, Shiitake, Nori, Kimchi, Steamed Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$18.00

Veggie Medley, Scallion, Ginger, Egg, Garlic

Veggie Fried Rice

Veggie Fried Rice

$14.00

Steamed Bun, Black Pepper Gravy, Sriracha, Scallions

Dinner

Shrimp Congee

$24.00

Braised Oxtail

$28.00

Sweet Chili Pork Belly

$25.00

Black Garlic Lo Mein

$20.00

Crab Fried Rice

$26.00

Black Garlic Lo Mein (Vegetarian)

$16.00

Fried Rice (Vegetarian)

$19.00

Tapout Sessions

Lunch Tapout

$60.00

Dinner Tapout

$80.00

Lunch Tapout for 1 (ADD ON ONLY)

$30.00

Dinner Tapout for 1 (ADD ON ONLY)

$40.00

Tapout 2 Cocktail Add On

$20.00

Sides

Pickled Cucumber

$4.00

Pickled Daikon

$4.00

Steamed Rice

$4.00

Kimchi

$4.00

Napa Cabbage -spicy - GF

Fries

$5.00

Sweets

Tofu Budino

$6.00

Miso Creme Brulee

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pork Dumplings

$8.00

Kids Lo Mein

$10.00

Kids Fried Rice

$10.00

Kids Steamed Rice

$3.00

Kids Beverage

$2.50

Hoodies

No Lucks Given Hoodie 3XL

$60.00

Tees

Lucky Dumpling Tee 3XL

$30.00

Socks

No Lucks Given Socks MED

$15.00Out of stock

No Lucks Given Socks LG

$15.00

Stickers

No Lucks Given BLK background

$3.00

No Lucks Given WHT background

$3.00

Lucky Dumpling BLK background

$3.00

Lucky Dumpling WHT background

$3.00

No Lucks Given Book

NoLucksGiven Book

$17.99

Lucky Beanie

Beanie

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lucky Dumpling is an Asian American Fusion restaurant created by Chef Brother Luck. A great place to find handmade dumplings and contemporary dim sum.

Website

Location

26 South Wahsatch Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tejon Eatery - Colorado Springs
orange star2.5 • 10
19 North Tejon Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Haole Hawaiian Grindz
orange starNo Reviews
514 S Tejon Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Dun Sun - The Well
orange starNo Reviews
315 E Pike Peak Ave 100 Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Jax Fish House - Colorado Springs
orange starNo Reviews
11 S. Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Red Gravy - Downtown Colorado Springs
orange star4.3 • 1,598
23 S Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Noble Burger - The Well
orange starNo Reviews
315 E Pikes Peak Ave 100 Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Colorado Springs

Fat Shack - Woodmen Plaza
orange star4.6 • 7,570
3578 Harstel Drive Colorado Springs, CO 80920
View restaurantnext
Hops N Drops - Stetson Hills
orange star4.6 • 2,834
5820 Stetson Hills Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80922
View restaurantnext
Phantom Canyon Brewing Co.
orange star4.2 • 2,762
2 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Colorado Springs CO
orange star4.6 • 1,632
30 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Red Gravy - Downtown Colorado Springs
orange star4.3 • 1,598
23 S Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
HuHot Mongolian Grill - Colorado Springs - Academy
orange star4.4 • 1,545
7790 N Academy Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80920
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Colorado Springs
Castle Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston