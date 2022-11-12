Lucky Fins Downtown Boise
801 N Main St
Boise, ID 83702
Popular Items
Begin With - Dinner
Brussels and Cauliflower
flash-fried with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, miso-tahini, smoked sea salt, chipotle-balsamic drizzle, grilled lemon
Edamame
blistered and tossed with sea salt, choice of Shanghai, Asian sesame, or Thai ginger sauce
Key Lime Calamari
Lightly breaded and flash-fried, wild-caught, domestic TownDock Calamari rings with Key Lime Aioli and lime wedge
Kickin Shrimp
crispy shrimp, honey-chipotle sauce, ranch
Loaded Tots
five (5) bacon-cheddar-chive stuffed tots, ranch, fins’ fry sauce
Lobster Stuffed Avocado
tempura fried, surimi-crab and lobster salad, sriracha, spicy aioli, atomic sauce, eel sauce, habañero masago, green onion, sesame seeds
Lobster Tater Tots
lobster meat, potato, egg, smoked gouda, chipotle aioli, ranch, green onion
Pork Potstickers
pork filled and served with sweet chili dipping sauce
French Mussels and Clams
PEI Mussels, Manila Clams, White Wine, Cream, Garlic, Spices with Grilled Garlic Bread
Ahi Tower
Sesame-Soy seasoned Ahi, Diced Avocado and Sushi Rice, topped with Cucumber/Red Pepper Relish and Cilantro Micro Greens - served with crispy wonton chips
Tacos - Dinner
Carne Asada Tacos
grilled ribeye, roasted poblano chiles, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, salsa roja
Mango Shrimp Tacos
tequila-lime shrimp, cabbage, mango jalapeño salsa, cotija, key lime aioli
Baja Fish Tacos -Cod
battered and fried arctic cod, chipotle crema, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija
Blackened Mahi Tacos
Blackened Mahi-Mahi, cabbage, Chimichurri, Pico de Gallo, Cotija and Key Lime Aioli - served on flour tortillas, with our Cilantro-Lime Rice
Deconstructed Chicken Curry Tacos
Build your own Curry Chicken Tacos with Curry Chicken, cabbage, pickled onion, cilantro micro-greens, curried-lime aioli and naan "tortillas." Served with our Cilantro-Lime Rice and lime wedge
Soup/Salad - Dinner
House Salad
mixed greens, romaine, shredded carrot, red onion, grape tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, pepitas, choice of dressing
Fins' Caesar
chopped romaine, shaved parm, miso Caesar dressing, house-made croutons
Miso Soup
soy sauce, wakame, tofu, green onion
Roasted Poblano - Cup
roasted poblanos, jalapenos, onion, tomato, cream, cotija and pico de gallo; cup
Roasted Poblano - Bowl
roasted poblanos, jalapenos, onion, tomato, cream, cotija and pico de gallo; bowl
Scratch Chowder - Cup
new England style, house made croutons, bacon bits; cup
Scratch Chowder - Bowl
new England style, house made croutons, bacon bits; bowl
Soup and Salad Combo
choice of soup with our house or Caesar salad; cup or bowl
Cobb Salad
grilled tequila-lime shrimp or chimi-chicken breast, mixed greens, tomato, shredded carrot, hard boiled egg, bacon, cheddar jack, avocado, choice of dressing
Sunset Salad
mixed greens, beets, oranges, goat cheese, candied pecans, red onion, shaved fennel, white balsamic vinaigrette
Baja Steak Salad
grilled flank, chopped romaine, cheddar-jack, avocado, cotija, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, charred lime, ranch dressing
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Our creamy take on the classic with chunks of chicken breast, topped with black bean, corn and red pepper salsa, crispy tortilla strips, cheddar jack, diced avocado, green onion and sour cream.
Handhelds - Dinner
Shaved Prime
thin sliced house-smoked prime rib, sautéed mushroom and onion, smoked gouda, garlic chili butter toasted hoagie, horseradish cream, mushroom au jus
Wagyu Burger
100% American Wagyu 8oz burger, topped with Cheddar-Jack and Smoked Gouda, Chipotle Bacon and mayo, on Toasted Brioche Bun with Crispy Fries
The Hot Chick
Crispy Deep Fried Chicken Breast, dressed with our Miso-Sambal Hot Sauce, and served on toasted Brioche Bun with chipotle bacon, bread and butter pickles, red onion crispy fries
CBLTA
Grilled Chimichurri marinated Chicken Breast with Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Mayo on a toasted Brioche Bun with Crispy Fries
Fins' Features - Dinner
Honey-Chipotle Salmon
grilled, center-cut Atlantic salmon, honey-chipotle glaze, green onion, loaded mashers, seasonal vegetables, lime wedge
Lobster Mac and Cheese
lobster meat, four-cheese cream, cavatappi, buttered panko, bacon bits, green onion
Fish and Chips - Cod
hand-dipped in beer batter, crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, tartar sauce; with Arctic cod
Fish and Chips - Salmon
hand-dipped in beer batter, crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, tartar sauce; with Kvaroy, Atlantic salmon
Fish and Chips - Halibut
Fins Platter
three coconut shrimp, three beer-battered shrimp, and one-piece battered cod with crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, sweet-chile and tartar sauce
Polynesian Poke Bowl
raw, diced, Kvaroy, Atlantic salmon and ahi loin, pepitas, avocado, pineapple-jalapeño & red pepper salsa, edamame, smoked salt, chimichurri, served over cilantro lime rice and mixed greens, with charred lime
Cedar Plank Salmon
center cut, grilled Kvoray Atlantic salmon on northwest cedar plank, seasoned with fin’s mountain-jerk and glazed with fins’ house-made barbeque sauce, loaded mashers, seasonal vegetable, charred lemon
Gaucho Steak and Shrimp
sliced, dry-rubbed, flame-grilled flank steak, argentinian chimichurri, tequila lime shrimp, cilantro lime rice, grilled tomato and green onion
Fins' Handcut Aged Ribeye
14oz premium ribeye, mountain jerk seasoning, loaded parmesan mashers, seasonal vegetables, steak sauce
Sesame Crusted Ahi
Seared, Sesame-Crusted Ahi, sauteed spinach, red pepper, jicama, carrots, mushrooms, ginger, cabbage and edamame, on a fried rice puff with cucumber-red pepper relish
Nashville Hot Chicken
Nashville Fried Chicken Breast, house-made Miso-Sambal Hot Sauce, Bread and Butter Pickles on Grilled Texas Toast with Mac and Cheese and Apple Slaw
Noodle Bowl
Vegan (soy based) Broth, Udon Noodles, spinach, carrots, edamame, cabbage, ginger, jumbo shrimp, pork dumplings, jalapeno and cilantro
Miso Glazed Black Cod
Miso-Mirin-Sake marinated Black Cod filet, on wasabi mashers, topped with sauteed spinach. Miso-Tahini sauce
Sushi - Dinner
California
surimi-crab and lobster salad, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds, key lime aioli, eel sauce
Vegas
tempura fried, surimi-crab and lobster salad, habañero cream cheese, spicy tuna mix, sesame seeds, green onion, key lime aioli, eel sauce, spicy aioli
Spicy Tuna
center-cut whole ahi loin, spicy tuna mix, green onion, sesame seeds, spicy aioli, sriracha
Mango Tango
tempura shrimp, surimi-crab and lobster salad, chopped mango, avocado, toasted panko, habañero masago, eel sauce, spicy aioli
Hamachi Roll
Avocado, Red Pepper, Jicama, Carrot, Jalapeno, and Hamachi on Sesame Soy Paper with Key-Lime Aioli and Eel Sauce. Wasabi and Pickled Ginger.
The Unicorn
ahi, salmon, avocado, yellow tail, ebi shrimp, surimi-crab and lobster salad, jicama, red bell pepper, pink soy paper, cilantro micro greens, key lime aioli, eel sauce, sriracha
El Diablo
tempura shrimp, jicama, avocado, ahi, green onion, toasted panko, habañero masago, eel sauce, key lime aioli
Dragon
tempura shrimp, jicama, avocado, ahi, green onion, toasted panko, habañero masago, eel sauce, key lime aioli
Veggie
Avocado, red bell pepper, jicama, carrot, toasted macadamia nuts, on sesame soy paper, key lime aioli, eel and curry sauces. Wasabi and pickled ginger.
Nigiri (2 pc)
2 pc order of: maguro (tuna) | tuna tataki | yellowtail | ebi shrimp unagi (eel) | Atlantic salmon | torched salmon belly
Nigiri (6 pc)
Sashimi (6 pc)
Sides
Side Cilantro Lime Rice
Basmati rice, poblano chile, green onion, and cream
Side Crispy Fries
Side Fuji Apple Slaw
Mixed cabbage, carrots, Fuji apples, dried cranberries, pepitas, apple vinaigrette dressing
Side Killer Bread
Side Loaded Mashers
Yukon Gold, cream, garlic, onion, white pepper, butter - topped with mixed cheese, bacon bits and green onion
Side Loaded Parmesan Mashers
Fins Mashers, enriched with creamy parmesan and topped with bacon bits, mixed cheese and green onion
Side Lobster Mac & Cheese
four-cheese cream, cavatappi, lobster, buttered panko, bacon bits, green onion
Side Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi, 4 way cream, mixed cheese
Side Seasonal Vegetable
Sauteed Green Beans with Ranchero Sauce (V) and Cotija Cheese
Side Smoky Fries
Side Smothered Mashers
Yukon Gold, cream, garlic, onion, white pepper, butter - topped with Creamy Poblano sauce
Side Sushi Rice
Side Sushi Rice
Side Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes
Golden Yukon, cream, butter, garlic, onion, white pepper
Side Wasabi Mashers
Add Protein
Kid's - Food
Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Kid's Teriyaki Chicken Sushi Roll
Chicken Tenders, Teriyaki sauce, Mango chunks
Kid's Chicken Tenders
Kid's Mac n Cheese
Kid's Coconut Shrimp
Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandy
Kid's Quesadilla
Kid's Buttered Noodles
Kid's Popcorn Shrimp
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Seafood | Sushi | Grill
801 N Main St, Boise, ID 83702