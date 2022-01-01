Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lucky Fins Greeley



No reviews yet

4530 Centerplace Dr

Greeley, CO 80634

Order Again

Popular Items

Vegas
El Diablo
Kickin Shrimp

Greeley Lunch Specials

Cajun Skillet

$17.00

A.B.L.T.

$12.00

Begin With - Dinner

Key Lime Calamari

Key Lime Calamari

$16.00

Lightly breaded and flash-fried, wild-caught, domestic TownDock Calamari rings with Key Lime Aioli and lime wedge

Lobster Tater Tots

Lobster Tater Tots

$16.00

lobster meat, potato, egg, smoked gouda, chipotle aioli, ranch, green onion

Lobster Stuffed Avocado

Lobster Stuffed Avocado

$16.00

tempura fried, surimi-crab and lobster salad, sriracha, spicy aioli, atomic sauce, eel sauce, habañero masago, green onion, sesame seeds

Edamame

Edamame

$10.00

blistered and tossed with sea salt, choice of Shanghai, Asian sesame, or Thai ginger sauce

Brussels and Cauliflower

Brussels and Cauliflower

$15.00

flash-fried with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, miso-tahini, smoked sea salt, chipotle-balsamic drizzle, grilled lemon

Kickin Shrimp

Kickin Shrimp

$15.00

crispy shrimp, honey-chipotle sauce, ranch

Pork Potstickers

Pork Potstickers

$12.00

pork filled and served with sweet chili dipping sauce

Poke Tostadas

Poke Tostadas

$12.00

two (2) wonton tostadas, tuna and salmon poke, pepitas, pineapple-jalapeño & red pepper salsa, guacamole

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$12.00

five (5) bacon-cheddar-chive stuffed tots, ranch, fins’ fry sauce

French Mussels and Clams

French Mussels and Clams

$20.00

PEI Mussels, Manila Clams, White Wine, Cream, Garlic, Spices with Grilled Garlic Bread

Ahi Tower

Ahi Tower

$20.00

Sesame-Soy seasoned Ahi, Diced Avocado and Sushi Rice, topped with Cucumber/Red Pepper Relish and Cilantro Micro Greens - served with crispy wonton chips

Tacos - Dinner

Carne Asada Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$17.00

grilled ribeye, roasted poblano chiles, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, salsa roja

Mango Shrimp Tacos

Mango Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

tequila-lime shrimp, cabbage, mango jalapeño salsa, cotija, key lime aioli

Baja Fish Tacos -Cod

Baja Fish Tacos -Cod

$15.00

battered and fried arctic cod, chipotle crema, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija

Blackened Mahi Tacos

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$16.00

Blackened Mahi, cabbage, Chimichurri, Pico de Gallo, Cotija Cheese, Key-Lime Aioli on grilled flour tortillas. Served with Cilantro-Lime Rice and lime wedge.

Deconstructed Chicken Curry Tacos

Deconstructed Chicken Curry Tacos

$16.00

Build your own Curry Chicken Tacos with Curry Chicken, cabbage, pickled onion, cilantro micro-greens, curried-lime aioli and naan "tortillas." Served with our Cilantro-Lime Rice and lime wedge

Soup/Salad - Dinner

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

mixed greens, romaine, shredded carrot, red onion, grape tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, pepitas, choice of dressing

Fins Caesar Salad

Fins Caesar Salad

$7.00+

chopped romaine, shaved parm, miso Caesar dressing, house-made croutons

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$5.00

soy sauce, wakame, tofu, green onion

Roasted Poblano - Cup

Roasted Poblano - Cup

$7.00Out of stock

roasted poblanos, jalapenos, onion, tomato, cream, cotija and pico de gallo; cup

Roasted Poblano - Bowl

Roasted Poblano - Bowl

$9.00Out of stock

roasted poblanos, jalapenos, onion, tomato, cream, cotija and pico de gallo; bowl

Scratch Chowder - Cup

Scratch Chowder - Cup

$7.00

new England style, house made croutons, bacon bits; cup

Scratch Chowder - Bowl

Scratch Chowder - Bowl

$10.00

new England style, house made croutons, bacon bits; bowl

Soup and Salad Combo

$14.00+

choice of soup with our house or Caesar salad; cup or bowl

Fins Cobb-O Salad

Fins Cobb-O Salad

$16.00

grilled tequila-lime shrimp or chimi-chicken breast, mixed greens, tomato, shredded carrot, hard boiled egg, bacon, cheddar jack, avocado, choice of dressing

Baja Steak Salad

Baja Steak Salad

$19.00

grilled flank, chopped romaine, cheddar-jack, avocado, cotija, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, charred lime, ranch dressing

Sunset Salad

Sunset Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, beets, oranges, goat cheese, candied pecans, red onion, shaved fennel, white balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.00+

Our creamy take on the classic with chunks of chicken breast, topped with black bean, corn and red pepper salsa, crispy tortilla strips, cheddar jack, diced avocado, green onion and sour cream.

Handhelds - Dinner

Shaved Prime

Shaved Prime

$21.00

thin sliced house-smoked prime rib, sautéed mushroom and onion, smoked gouda, garlic chili butter toasted hoagie, horseradish cream, mushroom au jus

Wagyu Burger

Wagyu Burger

$18.00

100% American Wagyu 8oz burger, topped with Cheddar-Jack and Smoked Gouda, Chipotle Bacon and mayo, on Toasted Brioche Bun with Crispy Fries

The Hot Chick

The Hot Chick

$15.00

Crispy Deep Fried Chicken Breast, dressed with our Miso-Sambal Hot Sauce, and served on toasted Brioche Bun with chipotle bacon, bread and butter pickles, red onion crispy fries

CBLTA

CBLTA

$16.00

Grilled Chimichurri marinated Chicken Breast with Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Mayo on a toasted Brioche Bun with Crispy Fries

Fins' Features - Dinner

Honey-Chipotle Salmon

Honey-Chipotle Salmon

$26.00

grilled, center-cut Atlantic salmon, honey-chipotle glaze, green onion, loaded mashers, seasonal vegetables, lime wedge

Lobster Mac and Cheese

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$14.00+

lobster meat, four-cheese cream, cavatappi, buttered panko, bacon bits, green onion

Fish and Chips - Cod

Fish and Chips - Cod

$17.00

hand-dipped in beer batter, crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, tartar sauce; with Arctic cod

Fish and Chips - Salmon

Fish and Chips - Salmon

$22.00

hand-dipped in beer batter, crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, tartar sauce; with Kvaroy, Atlantic salmon

Fish and Chips - Halibut

$25.00Out of stock
Fins Platter

Fins Platter

$24.00

three coconut shrimp, three beer-battered shrimp, and one-piece battered cod with crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, sweet-chile and tartar sauce

Handcut Aged Ribeye

Handcut Aged Ribeye

$37.00

14oz premium ribeye, mountain jerk seasoning, loaded parmesan mashers, seasonal vegetables, steak sauce

Gaucho Steak and Shrimp

Gaucho Steak and Shrimp

$34.00

sliced, dry-rubbed, flame-grilled flank steak, argentinian chimichurri, tequila lime shrimp, cilantro lime rice, grilled tomato and green onion

Polynesian Poke Bowl

Polynesian Poke Bowl

$21.00

raw, diced, Kvaroy, Atlantic salmon and ahi loin, pepitas, avocado, pineapple-jalapeño & red pepper salsa, edamame, smoked salt, chimichurri, served over cilantro lime rice and mixed greens, with charred lime

Cedar Plank Salmon

Cedar Plank Salmon

$29.00

center cut, grilled Kvoray Atlantic salmon on northwest cedar plank, seasoned with fin’s mountain-jerk and glazed with fins’ house-made barbeque sauce, loaded mashers, seasonal vegetable, charred lemon

Sesame Crusted Ahi

Sesame Crusted Ahi

$28.00

Seared, Sesame-Crusted Ahi, sauteed spinach, red pepper, jicama, carrots, mushrooms, ginger, cabbage and edamame, on a fried rice puff with cucumber-red pepper relish

Miso Glazed Black Cod

Miso Glazed Black Cod

$35.00

Miso-Mirin-Sake marinated Black Cod filet, on wasabi mashers, topped with sauteed spinach. Miso-Tahini sauce

Noodle Bowl

$22.00
Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$20.00

Nashville Fried Chicken Breast, house-made Miso-Sambal Hot Sauce, Bread and Butter Pickles on Grilled Texas Toast with Mac and Cheese and Apple Slaw

Sushi - Dinner

California

California

$12.00

surimi-crab and lobster salad, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds, key lime aioli, eel sauce

Dragon

Dragon

$15.00

tempura shrimp, jicama, avocado, ahi, green onion, toasted panko, habañero masago, eel sauce, key lime aioli

El Diablo

El Diablo

$16.00

tempura shrimp, jicama, avocado, ahi, green onion, toasted panko, habañero masago, eel sauce, key lime aioli

Mango Tango

Mango Tango

$17.00

tempura shrimp, surimi-crab and lobster salad, chopped mango, avocado, toasted panko, habañero masago, eel sauce, spicy aioli

The Unicorn

The Unicorn

$20.00

soy paper, surimi-crab and lobster salad, jicama, red bell pepper, ahi, salmon, avocado, yellowtail, and ebi shrimp, green onion, key lime aioli, eel sauce, sriracha

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$14.00

center-cut whole ahi loin, spicy tuna mix, green onion, sesame seeds, spicy aioli, sriracha

Vegas

Vegas

$15.00

tempura fried, surimi-crab and lobster salad, habañero cream cheese, spicy tuna mix, sesame seeds, green onion, key lime aioli, eel sauce, spicy aioli

Hamachi Roll

Hamachi Roll

$20.00

Avocado, Red Pepper, Jicama, Carrot, Jalapeno, and Hamachi on Sesame Soy Paper with Key-Lime Aioli and Eel Sauce. Wasabi and Pickled Ginger.

Veggie

Veggie

$15.00

Avocado, red bell pepper, jicama, carrot, toasted macadamia nuts, on sesame soy paper, key lime aioli, eel and curry sauces. Wasabi and pickled ginger.

Nigiri (2 pc)

Nigiri (2 pc)

$8.00

2 pc order of: maguro (tuna) | tuna tataki | yellowtail | ebi shrimp unagi (eel) | Atlantic salmon | torched salmon belly

Nigiri (6 pc)

$24.00

Sashimi (6 pc)

$24.00

Sides

Side Cilantro Lime Rice

$5.00

Basmati rice, poblano chile, green onion, and cream

Side Crispy Fries

$5.00

Side Fuji Apple Slaw

$5.00

Mixed cabbage, carrots, Fuji apples, dried cranberries, pepitas, apple vinaigrette dressing

Side Killer Bread

$2.50

Side Loaded Parmesan Mashers

$7.00

Fins Mashers, enriched with creamy parmesan and topped with bacon bits, mixed cheese and green onion

Side Lobster Mac & Cheese

$14.00

four-cheese cream, cavatappi, lobster, buttered panko, bacon bits, green onion

Side Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Cavatappi, 4 way cream, mixed cheese

Side Pineapple Rice

$7.00

Basmati rice, pineapple, jalapeno, red pepper, cilantro, green onion, poblano peppers, cream

Side Seasonal Vegetable

$6.00

Sauteed Green Beans with Ranchero Sauce (V) and Cotija Cheese

Side Loaded Mashers

$7.00

Yukon Gold, cream, garlic, onion, white pepper, butter - topped with mixed cheese, bacon bits and green onion

Side Smothered Mashers

$7.00

Yukon Gold, cream, garlic, onion, white pepper, butter - topped with Creamy Poblano sauce

Side Smokin Mac & Cheese

$10.00

smoked andouille, shrimp, cavatappi, smoked gouda, onion and pepper, cheddar jack, smoky chipotle cream, parmesan, green onion

Side Smoky Fries

$6.00

Side Sushi Rice

$2.00

Side Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Golden Yukon, cream, butter, garlic, onion, white pepper

Add Protein

Add Side Shrimp

$8.00

Add Side Seared Ahi

$10.00

Add Side Grilled Salmon

$8.00

Add Side Grilled Chimi Chicken Breast

$6.00

Add Side Grilled Tofu

$4.00

Kid's - Food

Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Teriyaki Chicken Sushi Roll

$6.00

Chicken Tenders, Teriyaki sauce, Mango chunks

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kid's Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Coconut Shrimp

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandy

$6.00

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Kid's Popcorn Shrimp

$6.00

Dessert

Bourbon Bread Pudding

Bourbon Bread Pudding

$10.00

Brioche, cinnamon, brown sugar, cream, cardammom, nutmeg, chocolate chips, vanilla ice cream, boubon caramel sauce

Salted Caramel Vanilla Cake

$10.00
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$10.00

Seasonal Cheesecake

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

(GF) Key Lime juice and zest, Condensed Milk, Sugar, GF Graham crust

Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

Carmelized Banana Split

$10.00Out of stock

Kid's Sundae

$5.00

GF Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

Berry Cobbler

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Seafood | Sushi | Grill

Location

4530 Centerplace Dr, Greeley, CO 80634

