Bars & Lounges
American

Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers

206 Reviews

$$

2331 University Ave

Des Moines, IA 50311

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich
Cheeseburger
Cheese Curds

LUNCH BURGERS

1/4 lb single burger served on toasted brioche bun. Served with one side.

Lunch Cheeseburger

$9.00

Topped with American cheese and lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle on the side.

Lunch Hamburger

$9.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on the side.

Lunch Bacon Cheddar Burger

$10.00

Topped with smoked bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on the side.

Lunch BBQ Burger

$10.00

Topped with Canadian bacon, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce.

Lunch Brunch Burger

$10.00

Topped with American cheese, Canadian bacon, smoked bacon, and a fried egg.

Lunch Dogtown Burger

$10.00

Topped with hot pepper bacon jam and smoke Gouda cheese.

Lunch Fried Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.00

Topped with fried mushrooms and Swiss cheese.

LUNCH SALADS

Chopped romaine lettuce, two fried eggs, crunchy sriracha chickpea, marinated cucumber, carrot, and red pepper. Dine-In orders are tossed with champagne mustard vinaigrette dressing. Dressing served on the side for Carry-Out orders.

Lunch Chicken Ranch Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, tomatoes, banana peppers, shredded mozzarella, and croutons. Dine-In orders are tossed in ranch dressing. Dressing served on the side for carry-out orders.

Lunch Fried Egg And Chickpea Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine, two fried eggs, shredded carrot, crunchy sriracha chickpeas, marinated cucumber, and red peppers all tossed in champagne mustard vinaigrette. Dressing served on the side for carry-out orders.

Lunch Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, croutons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing. Dressing served on the side for Carry-Out orders.

Lunch Burger Salad

$10.00

Choose any of our burgers to be served without the bun and on top of a salad instead. Chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes, shredded mozzarella cheese and salad dressing of your choice. Add fries on top of your salad for +$2.

Appetizers

Appetizer Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Roasted and topped with crushed peanuts, cilantro, and hoisin drizzle.

Appetizer Onion Rings

$10.00

Served with chipotle ranch.

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Boneless breaded wings tossed in one sauce of your choice. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese on the side.

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

Breaded cauliflower, fried golden and tossed in honey buffalo sauce. Served with ranch.

Cheese Curds

$11.00

White cheddar cheese curds, fried golden. Served with marinara and ranch.

Pork Egg Roll

$11.00

Cabbage and shredded pork wonton, fried golden. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Pickle Fries

$10.00

Served with ranch.

Burgers

Single 7oz burger patty served on a toasted brioche bun with a choice of one side.

BOM: Drew's Favorite Burger

$13.00

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Topped with American cheese and lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle on the side.

Hamburger

$12.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on the side.

Dogtown Burger

$13.00

Topped with hot pepper bacon jam and smoke Gouda cheese.

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$13.00

Topped with smoked bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on the side.

Baja Burger

$14.00

Guacamole, pico de gallo, house-pickled jalapeño, mozzarella, and baja sauce.

BBQ Burger

$13.00

Topped with Canadian bacon, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce.

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

House made vegetarian black bean patty topped with fresh sliced avocado and sriracha mayo.

Brunch Burger

$14.00

Topped with American cheese, Canadian bacon, smoked bacon, and a fried egg.

Curried Chickpea Burger

$12.00

House made vegetarian curried chickpea patty topped with fried slices of avocado and sriracha mayo.

Fried Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$13.00

Topped with fried mushrooms and Swiss cheese.

Green Chile Burger

$14.00

Topped with diced green chiles, bacon, and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and mayo on the side.

Pickle Burger

$13.00

Fried pickles, Gouda, and sriracha mayo.

Salmon Burger

$13.00

Coleslaw, pico de gallo, and a lemon basil aioli.

Flatbread

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

Shredded chicken, red onion, fresh cilantro, smoked gouda, and barbecue sauce.

Caprese Flatbread

$12.00

Mediterranean inspired with fresh basil, grape tomatoes, mozzarella, and a balsamic glaze.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$13.00

Smoked bacon, chicken, tomato, red onion, parsley, mozzarella, and ranch dressing.

Italian Sausage Flatbread

$13.00

Italian sausage, red peppers, sundried tomato pesto, and red onion.

Philly Cheesesteak Flatbread

$13.00

Cheese sauce, shaved prime rib, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, and Anaheim peppers.

Truffle Pear Flatbread

$13.00

Truffle oil, maple sausage, sliced pear, caramelized onion, Maytag blue cheese, and mozzarella.

Cheese Flatbread

$10.00

Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese!

Veggie Flatbread

$12.00

Salads

Burger Salad

$14.00

Chopped Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese topped with any one of our burgers with all the fixin's. No bun! Add fries on your salad for $2.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, grilled chicken, croutons, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing.

Chicken Ranch Salad

$12.00

Romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, banana peppers, mozzarella, croutons, and ranch dressing.

Fried Egg and Chickpea Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine, crunchy chickpeas, marinated cucumber, carrots, and red pepper. Topped with three fried eggs and champagne mustard vinaigrette.

Southwest Salad

$14.00

Crispy Chile de árbol chicken on a bed of romaine, black beans, corn, diced tomato, red pepper, red onion, and mozzarella. Served with guacamole and chipotle ranch dressing.

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, Maytag blue cheese crumbles, and pico de gallo. Lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle served on the side.

Carnitas Torta

$13.00

Shredded pork, guacamole, house-pickled jalapeño, and baja sauce. Lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle on the side.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, smoked Gouda, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Hand-breaded crispy chicken with Marina's spicy Chile de Arbol sauce. Topped with pickled red onions and pickles.

Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Hand-breaded and fried chicken breast dipped in honey sriracha sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle.

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$13.00

Graziano sausage, caramelized onions, fried mozzarella, and marinara sauce on grilled Texas toast.

Pork Tenderloin

$12.00

Hand-breaded and fried golden. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, and mayo.

Prime Rib Sandwich

$15.00

Shaved sirloin, caramelized onions, and smoked provolone on a Texas toast. Served with Au Jus.

Four Cheese Grilled Cheese

$11.00

American, Cheddar, Swiss and mozzarella cheeses on Texas toast. Add caramelized onion or hot pepper bacon jam for $0.50 each.

Kids Menu

Menu for kids 12 and under.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Served with fries.

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Single cheeseburger and french fries. Lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle served upon request..

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Single hamburger and french fries. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle upon request.

Kids Cheese Flatbread

$7.00

Marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Specials

PASTOR SANDWICH

$12.00

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$3.50

Served with chipotle ranch.

House Salad

$4.50

Chopped romaine, tomato, carrots, red onion, marinated cucumber, shredded mozzarella, and croutons. Choice of dressing served on the side.

Side Brussels Sprouts (contains peanut)

$4.50

Topped with peanuts, cilantro, hoisin.

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Cauliflower Soup Bowl

$4.00

Chicken Rice Soup Cup

$3.00

Chicken Rice Soup Bowl

$4.00

Extras

NO UTENSILS OR NAPKINS

Ranch

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Baja Sauce

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Blueberry BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Champagne Mustard Vinaigrette

$0.50

Chile de Arbol

$0.50

French

$0.50

Ghost Pepper Hot Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Honey Sriracha

$0.50

Hot Pepper Bacon Jam

$0.50

Ketchup

Korean BBQ

$0.50

Lemon Basil Aioli

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Mayo

Mustard

Sriracha Mayo

$0.50

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.50

SOFT DRINKS

FANTA ORANGE

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

PIBB XTRA

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

MILLSTREAM CREAM SODA

$4.00

MILLSTREAM GINGER BEER

$4.00

MILLSTREAM ROOTBEER

$4.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE 6oz

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE 6oz

$3.00

RED BULL

$3.00

SUGAR FREE RED BULL

$3.00

WATERMELON RED BULL

$3.00

PACKAGE SOFT DRINKS

COKE 20oz btl

$3.25

DIET COKE 20oz btl

$3.25

SPRITE 20oz btl

$3.25

LEMONADE 20oz btl

$3.25

RED BULL

$3.00

SUGAR FREE RED BULL

$3.00

WATERMELON RED BULL

$3.00

MILLSTREAM CREAM SODA

$4.00

MILLSTREAM ROOTBEER

$4.00

MILLSTREAM GINGER BEER

$4.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE 6oz

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE 6oz

$3.00

BOTTLES

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Coors Light Bottle

$4.00

Corona Bottle

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.00

Modelo Especial Bottle

$4.00

CANS

Bevy Long Drink

$2.00Out of stock

Blake's Paloma

$5.00

Blake's Strawberry Lemonade Cider

$5.00

Blake's Triple Jam Cider

$5.00

Blake's Tropicolada

$5.00Out of stock

Blue Moon

$4.75

Budweiser Tallboy

$4.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Grainbelt

$3.00

Hamms

$3.00

High Life

$3.00

Jefferson County Original Apple

$8.00

Jefferson County Sour Cherry

$8.00

Non-Alch Heineken 0.0 NA

$4.00

Non-Alch Sam Adams Just the Haze

$4.00

Non-Alch Untitled Art Pilsner

$5.25Out of stock

Old Style

$3.00

PBR

$3.00

Truly Lemon Tea

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00Out of stock

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.00Out of stock

White Claw Lime

$5.00Out of stock

White Claw Mango

$5.00

WINE

Dark Horse Pinot Noir

$9.00

Dark Horse Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Dark Horse Brut Bubbles

$9.00

Dark Horse Rose

$9.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Thanks for ordering carry-out from Lucky Horse!

Website

Location

2331 University Ave, Des Moines, IA 50311

Directions

Search similar restaurants

