Lucky Joes

1427 Underwood Ave

Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Main Menu

Snacks

Wonton Mozzarella Sticks (V SP)

$10.00

W/ Homemade Spicy Marinara

Bacon Wrapped Water Chestnuts (GF SP)

$10.00

Sriracha Honey Drizzle

Milwaukee Pretzel (V)

$10.00

Warm Bavarian Style Pretzel Served with Roasted Garlic & Goat Cheese Sauce, Stone Ground Mustard & Diablo Sauce

Smoked Pork Belly Deviled Eggs (GF)

$9.00

6 Deviled Eggs with Pork Belly topped with Siracha Aioli

Basket of Fries (V GF)

$6.00

Cajun or Salted, served with choice of one sauce. Additional sauces $.50

Mushroom Stuffed Mushrooms (V SP GF)

$10.00

Whole Roasted Button Mushroooms stuffed w/ Mushroom & Parmesan Cheese topped w/ Sun dried Tomato Pesto

Fried Pickles (V)

$10.00

A generous portion of pickle chips marinated in our house hot sauce & breaded. Served w/ choice of one sauce.

Loaded Fries (GF)

$10.00

Basket of fries topped w/ Diablo Cheese, Bacon, Sour Cream, Green Onion

Roasted Red Pepper Garlic Hummus (V)

$12.00

Wings

Six Wings

$9.00

House Buffalo, Honey Lime Cilantro or Gunpowder. Sauces are done per 6 Wings. Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch.

Twelve Wings

$16.00

House Buffalo, Honey Lime Cilantro or Gunpowder. Sauces are done per 6 Wings. Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch.

Eighteen Wings

$21.00

House Buffalo, Honey Lime Cilantro or Gunpowder. Sauces are done per 6 Wings. Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch.

Boneless (per pound)

$9.00

House Buffalo, Honey Lime Cilantro or Gunpowder. Sauces are done per 6 Wings. Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch.

Boneless 1/2 Pound

$5.00

Baskets

Smash Burger

$10.00

Pritzlaff Beef cooked one way (smashed) w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Choice of Cheese

Flyin Hawaiian Wrap

$15.00

Fried or Grilled Chicken, Bourbon BBQ Jalapeño Sauce, Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Pineapple

BLT Wrap

$12.00

The name says it all… Served w/ chips

Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$15.00

Fried Breaded Chicken tossed in our House Buffalo, Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Tomato, Ranch served w/ Chips

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Hand Breaded or Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Caesar Dressing w/ Chips

Homemade Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Served w/ choice of sauce

Rotisserie Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing. ADD Grilled or Fried Chicken $6

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Iceberg, Tomato w/Basil Oil, Bacon, Green Onion, Bleu Cheese Dressing

Desserts

Oreo Macaron

$4.00

Pistachio Raspberry Macaron

$4.00

Snickers Macaron

$4.00

Monday Flatbreads

Flatbread Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Mozzarella, pepper jack, and shaved parmesan with choice of sundried tomato pesto, and basil oil or red sauce

Prosciutto and Egg Pizza

$13.00

Sundried tomato pesto, mozzarella, thin shaved prosciutto, arugula, and fried egg

All Meats Pizza

$12.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, thin shaved prosciutto, Italian sausage, and pepperoni

Vegetable Pizza

$11.00

Sundried tomato pesto, mozzarella, cream cheese, artichoke hearts, arugula, roasted red peppers, and mushrooms

Build Your Own Pizza

$12.00

Choose up to 3 toppings a cheese and a sauce

Fish Fry Fridays

Cod Fry

$14.00

Includes Fries & Coleslaw

Perch Fry

$17.00

Includes Fries & Coleslaw

Tap Cocktails

Paloma

$9.00

Bourbon County Sour

$9.00

Ron Swanson

$9.00

Drunken Golfer

$9.00

Flavored Margarita

Lime Margaritas

$6.00

Strawberry Margarita

$7.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$7.00

Hibiscus Margarita

$7.00

Blackberry Margarita

$7.00

Watermelon Margarita

$7.00

Side Sauce

Side Sauce

$0.50

Draft Beer

Draft Beer (Copy)

1. Saturday Lawn Lines IPA - New England

$7.00

2. SweetWater 420 Pale Ale

$7.00

3. MKE IPA

$7.00

4. Green Flash West Coast IPA

$7.00

5. Dovetail Hefeweizen Wheat Beer - Other

$7.00

6. Eagle Park Joint IPA

$8.00

7. 7. Oishii Belgian Style White w/ Ginger

$8.00

8. Epic Son of a Baptist Stout - Imperial

$9.00

9. Lake Louie Mood Milk Stout - Milk

$8.00

11. Fermentorium Sombrilla de Lima

$7.00

12. Young Blood Dressing for Revenge Sour - Fruited

$10.00

10. Steel Tank Tracer Rounds Amber

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Lucky Joe's features signature handmade cocktails, a wide variety of beers and wines and unique small plate food options.

Location

