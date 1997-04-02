Lucky Joes
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Lucky Joe's features signature handmade cocktails, a wide variety of beers and wines and unique small plate food options.
Location
1427 Underwood Ave, Wauwatosa, WI 53213
Gallery
