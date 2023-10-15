Seasonal Menu

Harvest Sweet Cream Latte

$5.75

Pumpkin Spice Chai

$5.00

Cold Foam Pumpkin Cold Brew

$6.00
Orange Bergamot Sweet Cream Latte

Orange Bergamot Sweet Cream Latte

$5.75
Southern Pecan Latte

Southern Pecan Latte

$4.75
Blackberry Bourbon Latte

Blackberry Bourbon Latte

$4.75
Thai Brew

Thai Brew

$5.25

Sweet and strong traditionally brewed Thai tea swirled together with cold brew. Topped with a splash of half & half.

Cold Foam Lavender Cold Brew

Cold Foam Lavender Cold Brew

$6.00
Maple Cinnamon Oat Cold Brew

Maple Cinnamon Oat Cold Brew

$5.00
Almond Rose Chai

Almond Rose Chai

$5.00
Longhorn Matcha

Longhorn Matcha

$4.75
Thai Limeade

Thai Limeade

$4.25
Strawberry Basil Black Iced Tea

Strawberry Basil Black Iced Tea

$3.50

For the Group

Hot Coffee Traveler

Hot Coffee Traveler

$24.95
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$8.75
Classic Blend Coffee

Classic Blend Coffee

$8.00

Coffee & Tea

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00
Espresso

Espresso

$2.75
Americano

Americano

$3.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.50
Cortado

Cortado

$3.50
Latte

Latte

$3.75
Matcha

Matcha

$4.00
Chai

Chai

$4.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50
Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$3.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.25
Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg & Cheddar with Sriracha Mayo

Bacon, Egg & Cheddar with Sriracha Mayo

$6.00
Sausage, Egg & Cheddar with Bacon Jam

Sausage, Egg & Cheddar with Bacon Jam

$6.00
Spinach, Feta & Egg with Sun Dried Tomato Pesto

Spinach, Feta & Egg with Sun Dried Tomato Pesto

$5.50
Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$6.50
Cucumber Cream Cheese Sandwich

Cucumber Cream Cheese Sandwich

$6.50
Ham & Swiss Sandwich

Ham & Swiss Sandwich

$6.50

ham, swiss, dijon mustard, ciabatta roll

Grab & Go Food

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$4.25
Cold Brew Overnight Oats

Cold Brew Overnight Oats

$4.50
Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$4.00
Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$4.25
Hummus & Veggies Snack Box

Hummus & Veggies Snack Box

$5.25
Meat & Cheese Snack Box

Meat & Cheese Snack Box

$5.25

Chips

$2.00

Pastries

Hand Pies

Hand Pies

$4.50
Muffins

Muffins

$3.50
Croissants

Croissants

$4.50
Tea Breads

Tea Breads

$3.50

Sweets

Chai Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chai Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00
Gluten Free Sprinkle Cookie

Gluten Free Sprinkle Cookie

$3.25
Gluten Free/Vegan Cowboy Cookie

Gluten Free/Vegan Cowboy Cookie

$3.25
Chocolate Almond Biscotti

Chocolate Almond Biscotti

$2.50
Fudge Brownie

Fudge Brownie

$3.50
Rice Krispie

Rice Krispie

$3.50

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Brownie

$3.75

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Richard's Rainwater (sparkling)

Richard's Rainwater (sparkling)

$2.50
Grapefruit Waterloo

Grapefruit Waterloo

$2.00
Lime Waterloo

Lime Waterloo

$2.00