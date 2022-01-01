Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Pizza
Burgers

Lucky Lobster Co

2,187 Reviews

$$

941 Huntley Ave

Dunedin, FL 34698

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lobster Bisque ​​​​
Shrimp And Lobster Linguine
Mixed Green Salad

Grab and Go

Baked Clams

$14.95

Blackened Mahi

$22.50

Served with Roasted Veggies

Cheese Pizza

$12.00+

Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Lobstah Cobb Salad

$34.50

Chicken Tacos

$14.50

Chicken Wing

$14.50Out of stock

Connecticut Lobster Roll

$34.50

Crab Cake App

$19.50

Crab Cake Sandwich

$21.50

Fried Shrimp

$23.50

Garlic Shrimp

$14.50

Grilled Octopus Salad

$22.95

Grilled Salmon

$29.50

Served with Roasted Veggies

Impossible Burger

$19.50

Linguini with Clams

$24.50

Lobster Bisque ​​​​

$10.50

Lobster Tacos

$34.50

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$17.00

Margarita Pizza

$14.50+

Mixed Green Salad

$7.95

Caesar Salad

$9.50

New England Clam Chowder

$8.50

New England Lobster Roll

$34.50

Oyster Rockefeller

$17.95

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.50+

Scallops Wrapped Prosciutto

$21.50

Shrimp and Lobster Pizza

$21.50+

Shrimp Tacos

$16.95

Coconut Cream pie

$7.00

Keylime Pie

$7.00

Tres Leche Cake

$7.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.50

Shrimp And Lobster Quesadilla

$24.50

Shrimp And Lobster Linguine

$34.50

Lucky Burger

$15.50

Lobster Mac And Cheese

$29.50

Impossible Burger

$19.50

Lobstah Wedge

$34.50

Fried Calamari

$15.95

Greek Salad

$14.95

Fried Scallops

$29.95

Crab Cake Entree

$26.50

Lobster BLT Sliders

$34.50

1.5lb lobster

$54.00

2 Pound Lobster

$65.00

Chicken Cobb Salad

$21.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

941 Huntley Ave, Dunedin, FL 34698

Directions

Gallery
Lucky Lobster Co image
Lucky Lobster Co image

Similar restaurants in your area

Corvo Bianco
orange starNo Reviews
931 Huntley Ave. Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Clear Sky on Cleveland - 418 Cleveland Street
orange star4.6 • 1,808
418 Cleveland Street Clearwater, FL 33755
View restaurantnext
Amore Pizzeria - Amore Pizzeria Clearwater
orange star4.6 • 435
1719 Drew Street Clearwater, FL 33755
View restaurantnext
Tacos, Tequilas & Rum
orange starNo Reviews
490 Mandalay Ave, Suite 11 Clearwater Beach, FL 33767
View restaurantnext
Cabanas Coastal Grill at Winter's Beach Club - Cabanas Coastal Grill
orange star5.0 • 67
655 S GULFVIEW BLVD CLEARWATER BEACH, FL 33767
View restaurantnext
Badfins Food + Brew
orange starNo Reviews
215 S. Gulfview Blvd. Clearwater Beach, FL 33767
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dunedin

Clear Sky Draught Haus - 680 Main Street
orange star4.5 • 2,196
680 Main Street Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Flanagan's Irish Pub
orange star4.4 • 1,060
465 Main St Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Hacket's 2 - 901 Curlew rd
orange star4.5 • 723
901 Curlew rd Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro - 799 Highland Ave Dunedin FL 34698
orange star4.8 • 404
799 HIGHLAND AVE DUNEDIN, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
7venth Sun Brewing Company-Dunedin
orange star4.7 • 344
1012 Broadway Street Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
HopScotch Cafe
orange star4.9 • 118
1006 Broadway Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dunedin
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Clearwater Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Palm Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Tarpon Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Largo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Indian Rocks Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston