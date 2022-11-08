Lucky Louie Fish Shack
17801 International Blvd
Seattle, WA 98158
Popular Items
FISH & CHIPS & MORE
LUCKY FISH & CHIP SPECIAL
2 PC Pub-Style Alaska Salmon, 2 PC Panko Wild Pollock, crinkle fries and coleslaw. Includes ketchup and your choice of sauces.
HONEY TERIYAKI SALMON
Honey Teriyaki Alaska Salmon, served over steamed jasmine rice with sesame pickled cucumber salad.
3 PC FISH & CHIPS
Wild Alaska Pollock, dipped in Pike Place Ale batter & crispy panko. Served with crinkle fries & Rock the Boat Tartar. Includes 2 tartar sauce and ketchup.
3 PC SALMON & CHIPS
Pub-Style Alaska Wild Salmon. Served with crinkle fries & Rock the Boat Tartar. Includes 2 tartar sauce and ketchup.
4 PC FISH & CHIPS
Wild Alaska Pollock, dipped in Pike Place Ale batter & crispy panko. Served with crinkle fries & Rock the Boat Tartar. Includes 2 tartar sauce and ketchup.
4 PC SALMON & CHIPS
Pub-Style Alaska Wild Salmon. Served with crinkle fries & Rock the Boat Tartar. Includes 2 tartar sauce and ketchup.
FISH TACOS
Two Tacos with Tortilla Chips & Salsa. Crispy Wild Alaska Pollock, soft white corn tortillas, Verde tartar, shredded cabbage, fresh tomato pico.
PANKO BREADED SHRIMP
Panko breaded shrimp. Served with crinkle fries. Includes ketchup and your choice of sauces.
CHOWDER SMOTHERED FRIES
Crinkle fries topped with our Signature Chowder, Tillamook cheddar, bacon & green onions.
CHEESY SMOTHERED FRIES
D'lish cheese sauce, cheddar, bacon, green onions, jalapenos & sour cream.
CHICKEN
4 PC CHICKEN TENDER
Hand-breaded fresh chicken tenders. Served with crinkle fries and house-made Ranch. Includes ketchup.
CHICKEN SANDWICH
House-breaded Chicken Tenders, Tillamook Cheddar, BBQ sauce, coleslaw and pickles on an Macrina Bakery Bun. Served with crinkle fries. Includes house-made Ranch for dipping and ketchup.
3 PC CHICKEN TENDER
Hand-breaded fresh chicken tenders. Served with crinkle fries and house-made Ranch. Includes ketchup.
2 PC CHICKEN TENDER
Hand-breaded fresh chicken tenders. Served with crinkle fries and house-made Ranch. Includes ketchup.
CHICKEN & WAFFLES
Our own hand breaded chicken tenders with Sweet Waffle fish (unfilled). Drizzled with Hot Honey to add that right amount of spicy sweet.
SANDWICHES
FISH SANDWICH
Crispy Fish, Tillamook Cheddar, Coleslaw, and Rock the Boat Tartar on an Macrina Bakery Bun. Served with crinkle fries. Includes ketchup.
CHICKEN SANDWICH
House-breaded Chicken Tenders, Tillamook Cheddar, BBQ sauce, coleslaw and pickles on an Macrina Bakery Bun. Served with crinkle fries. Includes house-made Ranch for dipping and ketchup.
FISH SHACK BREAKFAST SANDWICH
Egg, Signature Fried Fish, Bacon, Tillamook Cheddar and Tartar Sauce on an Macrina Bakery Bun.
SMOKED SALMON BAGEL
House-made Alaska Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese Schmear on a toasted bagel with pickled onion and cucumber. Served open-faced.
LUCKY DOUBLE
The best of both worlds. Apple wood smoked bacon, breakfast sausage, and egg smothered with cheese sauce served on a Macrina Bakery Bun.
SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEDDAR SANDWICH
Egg, Country Sausage and Tillamook Cheddar Cheese on a Macrina Bakery Bun . Includes Herb Aioli on the side.
BACON, EGG & CHEDDAR SANDWICH
Egg, Applewood Smoked Bacon and Tillamook Cheddar Cheese on an Macrina Bakery Bun. Includes Herb Aioli on the side.