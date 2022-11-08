Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Lucky Louie Fish Shack

review star

No reviews yet

17801 International Blvd

Seattle, WA 98158

3 PC FISH & CHIPS
4 PC FISH & CHIPS
CRINKLE FRY

FISH & CHIPS & MORE

LUCKY FISH & CHIP SPECIAL

LUCKY FISH & CHIP SPECIAL

$19.99

2 PC Pub-Style Alaska Salmon, 2 PC Panko Wild Pollock, crinkle fries and coleslaw. Includes ketchup and your choice of sauces.

HONEY TERIYAKI SALMON

HONEY TERIYAKI SALMON

$17.49

Honey Teriyaki Alaska Salmon, served over steamed jasmine rice with sesame pickled cucumber salad.

3 PC FISH & CHIPS

3 PC FISH & CHIPS

$13.99

Wild Alaska Pollock, dipped in Pike Place Ale batter & crispy panko. Served with crinkle fries & Rock the Boat Tartar. Includes 2 tartar sauce and ketchup.

3 PC SALMON & CHIPS

3 PC SALMON & CHIPS

$16.99

Pub-Style Alaska Wild Salmon. Served with crinkle fries & Rock the Boat Tartar. Includes 2 tartar sauce and ketchup.

4 PC FISH & CHIPS

4 PC FISH & CHIPS

$16.49

Wild Alaska Pollock, dipped in Pike Place Ale batter & crispy panko. Served with crinkle fries & Rock the Boat Tartar. Includes 2 tartar sauce and ketchup.

4 PC SALMON & CHIPS

4 PC SALMON & CHIPS

$19.49

Pub-Style Alaska Wild Salmon. Served with crinkle fries & Rock the Boat Tartar. Includes 2 tartar sauce and ketchup.

FISH TACOS

FISH TACOS

$14.99

Two Tacos with Tortilla Chips & Salsa. Crispy Wild Alaska Pollock, soft white corn tortillas, Verde tartar, shredded cabbage, fresh tomato pico.

PANKO BREADED SHRIMP

PANKO BREADED SHRIMP

$16.49Out of stock

Panko breaded shrimp. Served with crinkle fries. Includes ketchup and your choice of sauces.

CHOWDER SMOTHERED FRIES

CHOWDER SMOTHERED FRIES

$12.99

Crinkle fries topped with our Signature Chowder, Tillamook cheddar, bacon & green onions.

CHEESY SMOTHERED FRIES

CHEESY SMOTHERED FRIES

$12.99

D'lish cheese sauce, cheddar, bacon, green onions, jalapenos & sour cream.

CHICKEN

4 PC CHICKEN TENDER

4 PC CHICKEN TENDER

$19.99

Hand-breaded fresh chicken tenders. Served with crinkle fries and house-made Ranch. Includes ketchup.

CHICKEN SANDWICH

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.99

House-breaded Chicken Tenders, Tillamook Cheddar, BBQ sauce, coleslaw and pickles on an Macrina Bakery Bun. Served with crinkle fries. Includes house-made Ranch for dipping and ketchup.

3 PC CHICKEN TENDER

3 PC CHICKEN TENDER

$16.99

Hand-breaded fresh chicken tenders. Served with crinkle fries and house-made Ranch. Includes ketchup.

2 PC CHICKEN TENDER

2 PC CHICKEN TENDER

$13.99

Hand-breaded fresh chicken tenders. Served with crinkle fries and house-made Ranch. Includes ketchup.

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$13.99+

Our own hand breaded chicken tenders with Sweet Waffle fish (unfilled). Drizzled with Hot Honey to add that right amount of spicy sweet.

SANDWICHES

FISH SANDWICH

FISH SANDWICH

$14.99

Crispy Fish, Tillamook Cheddar, Coleslaw, and Rock the Boat Tartar on an Macrina Bakery Bun. Served with crinkle fries. Includes ketchup.

CHICKEN SANDWICH

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.99

House-breaded Chicken Tenders, Tillamook Cheddar, BBQ sauce, coleslaw and pickles on an Macrina Bakery Bun. Served with crinkle fries. Includes house-made Ranch for dipping and ketchup.

FISH TACOS

FISH TACOS

$14.99

Two Tacos with Tortilla Chips & Salsa. Crispy Wild Alaska Pollock, soft white corn tortillas, Verde tartar, shredded cabbage, fresh tomato pico.

FISH SHACK BREAKFAST SANDWICH

FISH SHACK BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$12.99

Egg, Signature Fried Fish, Bacon, Tillamook Cheddar and Tartar Sauce on an Macrina Bakery Bun.

SMOKED SALMON BAGEL

SMOKED SALMON BAGEL

$9.99

House-made Alaska Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese Schmear on a toasted bagel with pickled onion and cucumber. Served open-faced.

LUCKY DOUBLE

$13.49

The best of both worlds. Apple wood smoked bacon, breakfast sausage, and egg smothered with cheese sauce served on a Macrina Bakery Bun.

SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEDDAR SANDWICH

SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEDDAR SANDWICH

$10.99

Egg, Country Sausage and Tillamook Cheddar Cheese on a Macrina Bakery Bun . Includes Herb Aioli on the side.

BACON, EGG & CHEDDAR SANDWICH

BACON, EGG & CHEDDAR SANDWICH

$10.99

Egg, Applewood Smoked Bacon and Tillamook Cheddar Cheese on an Macrina Bakery Bun. Includes Herb Aioli on the side.

EGG & TILLAMOOK CHEDDAR SANDWICH

EGG & TILLAMOOK CHEDDAR SANDWICH