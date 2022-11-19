Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lucky Louie's Beer & Wieners

1,613 Reviews

$

8238 Perry Hwy

Erie, PA 16509

Order Again

Popular Items

FRENCH FRIES!!!
Yinzer
Don't Hassle The Hoff!

Sides and Shareables

Share some Booty Fries or grab some balls! They're all delicious!
FRENCH FRIES!!!

FRENCH FRIES!!!

$4.00

The delicious, perfectly crispy, seasoned kind! They stay crunchy even in milk! Jk. Don't put milk on them. But for real, they stay crispy for a long time.

Reuben Fries

Reuben Fries

$11.00

House fries topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, corned beef, and thousand island dressing!

Chili Fries

Chili Fries

$8.00

Missing our nachos? This is the same thing but only on super crispy fries! Fries topped with a wiener, chili, cheese, sour cream, and jalapenos.

Judy's Greek Fries

Judy's Greek Fries

$10.00

Our Spicy, hoemade (pun intended!), Greek sauce straight from Judy. Smothered on top of a bed of fries with cheese, mustard, and onion.

Booty Fries

Booty Fries

$9.00

A take on our #2 selling dog, the Booty Call! We top an order of our (already amazing) fries with pickles, slaw, pulled pork, mayo, and BBQ.

Parm Fries

Parm Fries

$8.00

An order of our already delicious Freedom Fries drowning in garlic rosemary butter and topped with parmesan cheese

Foo Fries

Foo Fries

$9.00

Fries topped with Greek sauce, weird, pulled pork, rage, Mac n cheese, and bacon

Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese

$3.00

Our house made mac n cheese. We can't get enough!

Knotty Pretzels

Knotty Pretzels

$8.50

These big, beautiful pull-apart pretzels are hot, sexy, and ready to be dominated by toppings like bacon, cheese, caramel, and honey mustard.

Chickie Nugz

Chickie Nugz

$10.00

The greatest pressed and formed nugs in the history of Lucky Louie's. Paired with a creamy golden bbq sauce.

Kid's Stuff

Kid's Octo Dog

$6.00

Smith's Natural Casing weenie cut with care into an eight-legged creature swimming in a sea of mac n cheese. Name the toppings!

Kid's Mac

$5.00

Kid's Nugz

$5.00

5 nugz and fries

Seasonal Wieners

Limited time wieners. Get them while they're hot!
The Dude

The Dude

$8.00Out of stock

Welcome back, Dude! Smith's Boski kielbasa, pierogis, and buttered onions topped with sour cream. The Dude abides.

Crazy Sober Lady

Crazy Sober Lady

$7.00

Chef Jeff special! Wiener on a salty, buttery pretzel bun with cream cheese, jalapeños, bacon, and a little drizzle of raspberry sauce

TAG TEAM!

TAG TEAM!

$8.00

TWO wieners on two regular ass grocery store hotdog buns. Choose scaled down versions of Greek, Chili, Neener, Frank & Beans, and Deeeeeeeeeez Nutz!

Specialty Dogs

A Little Violent

A Little Violent

$8.00

Chli, onions, jalapeños, sour cream pineapple slices, and sriracha sauce. Only a little violent on your insides!

Asian Invasion

Asian Invasion

$6.50

Natural casing dog nestled between a bed of cabbage with sweet chili sauce and wasabi sauce topped with crunchy rice noodles.

Blazing Saddles

Blazing Saddles

$8.00

Start a fire in your mouth with jalapenos and Sriracha sauce, then put it out with baked beans, cream cheese, grilled pineapple covered in caramelized brown sugar and bacon.

BLT-REX

BLT-REX

$8.00

The name says it all! Bacon, lettuce, and tomato, coupled with mayo and a creamy avocado spread

Booty Call

Booty Call

$9.00

Take a bite out of this juicy booty! Classic southern pulled pork sandwich on a natural casing wiener with all the fixins: pickles, slaw, mayo, and sauce.

Breakfast Beard

$9.00

Fan favorite! We take our Schwebel's six inch Italian sub roll and dip it in an egg mix to French toast the inside of the bun, top it with an Andouille sausage, a fried egg, bacon, maple syrup, and dusted with powdered sugar. Yum!

Carlo Spicywiener

Carlo Spicywiener

$8.00

Taco sauce, cheese, bacon, sour cream, and JALAPEÑO POPPERS! Oh baby!

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$8.00

Be whisked away to the windy city with this flavor-packed gem! Pickles, tomatoes, relish, sport peppers, onions, mustard, and celery salt top a Smith's natural casing wiener.

Chili Dog

$7.00

Chili, cheese sauce, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Deez Nutz

$7.00

Taco sauce, cheddar cheese sauce, jalapeños, sour cream, and bacon!

Dixie Normous

$8.00

Straight outa the South! Chili, cheese, coleslaw, and mustard.

Don't Hassle The Hoff!

Don't Hassle The Hoff!

$8.50

Smith's Cheddarbest topped with sauerkraut, honey mustard, and horseradish cheddar all on a warm, buttered, and salted pretzel bun.

Frank N Beans

$7.00

Our beans are always above the frank here. Bush's Baked Beans, mustard, onion, bacon, and a pinch of brown sugar

Happy Ending

Happy Ending

$6.00

The only happy ending that won't get you arrested! Bacon wrapped weenie coated in brown sugar and then caramelized into a thin candy shell. Sweet and salty perfection!

Hog Dog

Hog Dog

$8.50

Oink oink, bitches! Lots of bacon on bacon on bacon on bacon on a wiener topped with cheddar cheese sauce

It's Always Sunny

$10.00

Steak, peppers, and onions on a natural casing weenie topped with gooey mozzarella cheese and our liquid gold cheese sauce.

Judy's Ash Street Greek

$9.00

Spicy homemade Greek sauce with unknown origins. When I asked Judy where she got the recipe, she said, "an old Greek lady." Lol no kidding. Add some cheese, onions, and mustard and you have an Erie staple!

McNoBrad

$7.00

Nacho Average Wiener

$7.00

Chili, cheddar cheese sauce, sour cream, jalapeños, topped with a sliced weenie, piled high on a meowntain of chips.

Neener Wiener

$7.00

Chili, cheese, onions, mustard, and crushed salt and vinegar chips.

No Comprende

No Comprende

$8.50

Chili, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, jalapeños, bacon, a fried egg, and sour cream topped with smoky chipotle seasoning

Nude Louie

Nude Louie

$4.50

Smith's natural casing wiener on an Italian sub roll with lots of room for toppings. Dress it up however you want!

Reuben Dog

$9.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island piled high on a natural casing weenie

Screamin Neener

$8.00

HOT! Spicy Greek sauce, jalapeños, hot giardinera, and Sriracha sauce topped with crushed salt and vinegar potato chips

Seattle Slew

$7.00

Cream cheese and grilled onions seasoned with smoky chipotle.

Yinzer

Yinzer

$10.00

Smith's Andouille sausage, sauerkraut, pierogis, cheddar cheese, sour cream, stadium mustard, and french fried onions with a pinch of smoky chipotle dust.

Dranks!

Bottled Water

$2.00

16oz Fountain Drinks

$2.50

AHA! Sparkling Water

$2.50

Monster Energy

$3.00

Fairlife Kid Milk

$3.00

Powerade Blue

$3.00

Peace Tea 1/2 & 1/2

$2.50

Peace Tea Peach

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

$2.50

Loaded Cocoa

$5.00

Lucky Louie's Swag

Sticker

$2.00

Plain old stupid mask. Not Louie's brand

SHORTS

SHORTS

$30.00

Sunset Tee

$25.00

Flag Tee

$25.00
Black Cant Buy Erie

Black Cant Buy Erie

$20.00

Grab Life Hat

$15.00Out of stock
Koozies

Koozies

$2.00

Why let your hand get cold?

Tank Top

$15.00
Tie Dye Shirt

Tie Dye Shirt

$20.00
4xshirts

4xshirts

$20.00

Super soft with our full color logo

Gray Zip Up Hoodie

Gray Zip Up Hoodie

$25.00

Gray zip up hoodie with logo on left breast. Good for loungin and having a smoke on the back porch. Happy Fall!

Crewneck Sweatshirt

Crewneck Sweatshirt

$40.00

Super cozy, dark gray pullover. Be careful. You will get sleepy in this one!

Pullover Hoodie

Pullover Hoodie

$25.00

Super comfy, heather gray, pullover hoodie.

Orange Tumbler

$10.00

Dog Bowl

$8.00

Picnic Blanket

$5.00
Halloween Shirt

Halloween Shirt

$25.00
St Patty’s Shirt

St Patty’s Shirt

$25.00
Xmas Shirt

Xmas Shirt

$20.00
Our Favorite Drinking Shirt

Our Favorite Drinking Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Ringspun cotton tee thats perfect for getting ridiculous and falling asleep on the floor.

Gray Louie's Shirt

Gray Louie's Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Ringspun cotton tee thats perfect for getting ridiculous and falling asleep on the floor.

Coral Louie's Shirt

Coral Louie's Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Ringspun cotton tee thats perfect for getting ridiculous and falling asleep on the floor.

Pink Louie's Shirt

Pink Louie's Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Ringspun cotton tee thats perfect for getting ridiculous and falling asleep on the floor.

Fanny Pack

Fanny Pack

$18.00Out of stock

Growler (empty)

$5.00

Beesential Hand Sanitizer

$10.00Out of stock
Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Stainless Steel Water Bottle

$13.00Out of stock

26oz Stainless steel water bottle with carabiner so you don't lose it!

F***ing Louie's Mask

$3.00Out of stock

If you HAVE to wear one of these stupid things bc of stupid Covid, then we prefer you wear one of these. We have black and white. Black ones are going fast so if we send you a white one, sorry. We aren't ordering more bc we hate them (these specifically).

Blue Zip Up Hoodie

Blue Zip Up Hoodie

$25.00Out of stock

"Blue Static" is the color of this super soft full zip.

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our wide variety of beer and dogs. Grab life by the wiener!

8238 Perry Hwy, Erie, PA 16509

