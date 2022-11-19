Lucky Louie's Beer & Wieners
1,613 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy our wide variety of beer and dogs. Grab life by the wiener!
Location
8238 Perry Hwy, Erie, PA 16509
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Amigo Taqueria & Botanas - 5630 Peach St Unit A7
No Reviews
5624 Peach St Unit A7 Erie, PA 16565
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Erie
The Brewerie at Union Station - Do Not Use - Toast Online Ordering - Do Not Use
4.4 • 2,350
123 W 14th St Erie, PA 16501
View restaurant