Lucky Mounder Steakhouse

review star

No reviews yet

3820 72nd Avenue Northwest

Parshall, ND 58770

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Crispy outside with melted mozzarella inside (6)

Boneless Wings

$6.00

Enjoy these fantastic boneless wings with your choice of plain, BBQ. Buffalo, or sweet chili sauce (8 oz.)

Shrimp Cocktail

$6.00

5 pieces. Jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Gizzards

$6.00

Crispy fried chicken gizzards with a deep, rich, meaty flavor and fried to perfection (8 oz.)

Breaded Jumbo Shrimp

$6.00

5 pieces. Our sustainable, hand breaded shrimp

Bone-in Wings

$6.00

6 pieces. Enjoy these fantastic bone-in wings with your choice of plain, BBQ, buffalo, or sweet chili sauce

Pork Shanks

$6.00

Meaty, skinless pork shanks that are absolutely loaded with flavor

Cheese Curds

$6.00

8 oz. Wisconsin cheese, hand breaded and fried to perfection

Nachos

$6.00

Comes with seasoned ground beef, and cheese with jalapeños, sour cream and salsa on the side

Chicken Strip Basket

$8.00

3 crispy strips served with choice of sauce and with fries

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.00

Elote Bites

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Fried Green Beans

$6.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$6.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.00

Fried Sushi

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Pizza Pockets (2)

$5.00

Soups & Salads

House Salad

$2.00

Mixed greens with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and croutons

Caesar Salad

$3.00

Mixed greens tossed in robust Caesar dressing. Topped with croutons & parmesan cheese

Cobb Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens with grilled chicken, mozzarella, cheddar, blue cheese, bacon bits, tomatoes, boiled egg

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens with sautéed shrimp, cheese, croutons, and lemon wedges

Southwest Steak Salad

$10.00

Chef Salad

$8.00

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Ask your server about our soup of the day

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.00

Breakfast

Oatmeal

$4.00

Comes with option of blueberries, strawberries, choice of sugar and milk

Oatmeal (Bowl Only)

$2.00

French Toast Breakfast

$8.00

2 eggs

Waffle Breakfast

$8.00

2 waffles, 2 eggs

Pancake Breakfast

$8.00

2 cakes, 2 eggs

Chicken Fried Steak

$10.00

2 eggs

Omelet Breakfast

$12.00

Comes with choice of: ham, bacon, sausage, cheese, onion, mushrooms

Pat's Loco Moco

$14.00

White rice, a juicy hamburger patty, a fried egg, and then all topped with a creamy gravy

Steak & Eggs

$14.00

2 eggs

Egg Breakfast

$2.00

Yogurt Bowl

$7.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Seasoned with our blend of spices and topped with bacon your choice of cheese

BLT

$11.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato on a lightly toasted bun

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

A tender crispy chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a lightly toasted bun

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Seasoned with our blend of spices and topped with your choice of cheese

Club Sandwich

$11.00

Layers of ham, bacon and turkey with juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce and cheddar cheese

Diablo Burger

$15.00

Our Cajun seasoned beef topped with jalapeños, ghost pepper cheese, and a drizzle of franks red-hot sauce

Fish Sandwich

$9.00

Fleischkuechle

$12.00

Seasoned ground beef, wrapped inside a pastry and deep-fried

French Dip

$14.00

Roast beef with choice of cheese, on a lightly toasted bun. Served with au jus on the side

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Sliced American cheese grilled on thick-sliced bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

A tender grilled chicken breast, lettuce, and tomato on a lightly toasted bun

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Grilled ham & cheese sandwich with choice of cheese

Hamburger - Plain

$8.00

Hot Hamburger

$12.00

Hamburger patty that is nestled between two pieces of bread and is then drowned in gravy

Jalapeño Burger

$13.00

Seasoned with our blend of spices and jalapeños topped with your choice of cheese

Mac & Cheese Burger

$12.00

Burger topped with choice of cheese, and our cheesy mac & cheese

Mushroom Burger

$13.00

Topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, choice of melted cheese steak sandwich

Patty Melt

$12.00

Seasoned beef topped with caramelized onions on lightly toasted rye bread

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.00

Includes shaved ribeye with sautéed, green peppers, onions and melted cheese on a toasted hoagie roll

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Smoked pulled pork sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$11.00

Corned beef, choice of cheese, and sauerkraut on toasted rye

Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Ribeye grilled to your liking with cheese if wanted

Regular Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Baked Potato

$2.00

Sweet Potato

$2.00

Steak Fries

$2.00

Corn Niblets

$2.00

Green Beans

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Sausage Patties

$2.00

Hash Browns

$2.00

Country Potatoes

$2.00

Sausage Links

$2.00

Eggs

$2.00

Crinkle Fries

$2.00

Baked Beans

$2.00

Fried Potatoes

$2.00

Smiley Fries

$2.00

Rice

$2.00

Side Of Sauce

$0.50

Ranch (2)

$1.00

Premium Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Asparagus

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Scalloped Potatoes

$3.00

Entrées

Boneless Pork Loin

$12.00

Succulent pork roast with fragrant herb rub

Smoked Bone-in Pork Loin

$14.00

Tender, juicy, and flavorful!

Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Juicy chicken breast seasoned and grilled over an open flame

Smothered Chicken

$15.00

Juicy chicken breasts tossed in a flavorful gravy

Steaks

12 Oz New York Strip

$16.00

Well-marbled, full-bodied and rich with beefy flavor

8 Oz Sirloin

$18.00

A well seasoned lean premium meat, dripping with flavor

12 Oz Ribeye

$26.00

Another perfect cut of well-marbled meat full of flavor

18 Oz Bone-in Ribeye

$30.00

A highly marbled, exquisitely tender and flavorful steak

8 Oz Tenderloin

$34.00

Our most luxurious cut of beef, bursting with flavor

Seafood

Grilled Shrimp

$16.00

6 pieces. perfectly grilled shrimp

Breaded Shrimp

$16.00

6 pieces. fried, hand breaded, premium quality jumbo shrimp

Breaded Walleye

$10.00

Pan Fried Walleye

$16.00

12 oz fillet grilled to perfection

Salmon

$20.00

8 oz fillet grilled to perfection

Specials

Daily Special ($10)

$10.00

Daily Special ($12)

$12.00

Evening Special ($12)

$12.00

Evening Special ($14)

$14.00

Frybread

$2.00

Children's Menu

Kid's Chicken Strip Basket

$6.00

2 strips with fries

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Elbow macaroni noodles with creamy cheese

Kid's Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

Comes with 6 and choice of regular side

Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders

$8.00

Sliders with choice of one regular side

Kid's Pancake Meal

$8.00

3 silver dollar pancakes

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Desserts

Ice Cream

$3.00

Creamy vanilla ice cream with vanilla bean specks

Cheese Cake

$6.00

Our rich and creamy cheesecake with a graham cracker crust and a luscious blueberry or strawberry topping

Fudge Cake

$6.00

A soft and tender chocolate fudge cake

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00

Layered vanilla sponge cake topped with fresh strawberries

Shake

$6.00

Berry Tart

$6.00

Root Beer Float

$4.00

Cookie

$2.00

Brownie

$2.00

Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Farmer Brothers Coffee

$1.00

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Mello Yellow

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Unsweetened Tea

$1.00

Water

All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3820 72nd Avenue Northwest, Parshall, ND 58770

Directions

