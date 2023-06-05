Lucky Mounder Steakhouse
3820 72nd Avenue Northwest
Parshall, ND 58770
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks
Crispy outside with melted mozzarella inside (6)
Boneless Wings
Enjoy these fantastic boneless wings with your choice of plain, BBQ. Buffalo, or sweet chili sauce (8 oz.)
Shrimp Cocktail
5 pieces. Jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce
Gizzards
Crispy fried chicken gizzards with a deep, rich, meaty flavor and fried to perfection (8 oz.)
Breaded Jumbo Shrimp
5 pieces. Our sustainable, hand breaded shrimp
Bone-in Wings
6 pieces. Enjoy these fantastic bone-in wings with your choice of plain, BBQ, buffalo, or sweet chili sauce
Pork Shanks
Meaty, skinless pork shanks that are absolutely loaded with flavor
Cheese Curds
8 oz. Wisconsin cheese, hand breaded and fried to perfection
Nachos
Comes with seasoned ground beef, and cheese with jalapeños, sour cream and salsa on the side
Chicken Strip Basket
3 crispy strips served with choice of sauce and with fries
Mini Corn Dogs
Chili Cheese Fries
Elote Bites
Fried Pickles
Fried Green Beans
Buffalo Cauliflower
Breaded Mushrooms
Fried Sushi
Onion Rings
Pizza Pockets (2)
Soups & Salads
House Salad
Mixed greens with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and croutons
Caesar Salad
Mixed greens tossed in robust Caesar dressing. Topped with croutons & parmesan cheese
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens with grilled chicken, mozzarella, cheddar, blue cheese, bacon bits, tomatoes, boiled egg
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Mixed greens with sautéed shrimp, cheese, croutons, and lemon wedges
Southwest Steak Salad
Chef Salad
Soup of the Day
Ask your server about our soup of the day
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Breakfast
Oatmeal
Comes with option of blueberries, strawberries, choice of sugar and milk
Oatmeal (Bowl Only)
French Toast Breakfast
2 eggs
Waffle Breakfast
2 waffles, 2 eggs
Pancake Breakfast
2 cakes, 2 eggs
Chicken Fried Steak
2 eggs
Omelet Breakfast
Comes with choice of: ham, bacon, sausage, cheese, onion, mushrooms
Pat's Loco Moco
White rice, a juicy hamburger patty, a fried egg, and then all topped with a creamy gravy
Steak & Eggs
2 eggs
Egg Breakfast
Yogurt Bowl
Biscuits & Gravy
Breakfast Sandwich
Sandwiches & Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
Seasoned with our blend of spices and topped with bacon your choice of cheese
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato on a lightly toasted bun
Breaded Chicken Sandwich
A tender crispy chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a lightly toasted bun
Cheeseburger
Seasoned with our blend of spices and topped with your choice of cheese
Club Sandwich
Layers of ham, bacon and turkey with juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce and cheddar cheese
Diablo Burger
Our Cajun seasoned beef topped with jalapeños, ghost pepper cheese, and a drizzle of franks red-hot sauce
Fish Sandwich
Fleischkuechle
Seasoned ground beef, wrapped inside a pastry and deep-fried
French Dip
Roast beef with choice of cheese, on a lightly toasted bun. Served with au jus on the side
Grilled Cheese
Sliced American cheese grilled on thick-sliced bread
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
A tender grilled chicken breast, lettuce, and tomato on a lightly toasted bun
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Grilled ham & cheese sandwich with choice of cheese
Hamburger - Plain
Hot Hamburger
Hamburger patty that is nestled between two pieces of bread and is then drowned in gravy
Jalapeño Burger
Seasoned with our blend of spices and jalapeños topped with your choice of cheese
Mac & Cheese Burger
Burger topped with choice of cheese, and our cheesy mac & cheese
Mushroom Burger
Topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, choice of melted cheese steak sandwich
Patty Melt
Seasoned beef topped with caramelized onions on lightly toasted rye bread
Philly Cheese Steak
Includes shaved ribeye with sautéed, green peppers, onions and melted cheese on a toasted hoagie roll
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Smoked pulled pork sandwich
Reuben Sandwich
Corned beef, choice of cheese, and sauerkraut on toasted rye
Steak Sandwich
Ribeye grilled to your liking with cheese if wanted
Regular Sides
Mashed Potatoes
Baked Potato
Sweet Potato
Steak Fries
Corn Niblets
Green Beans
Bacon
Sausage Patties
Hash Browns
Country Potatoes
Sausage Links
Eggs
Crinkle Fries
Baked Beans
Fried Potatoes
Smiley Fries
Rice
Side Of Sauce
Ranch (2)
Entrées
Steaks
12 Oz New York Strip
Well-marbled, full-bodied and rich with beefy flavor
8 Oz Sirloin
A well seasoned lean premium meat, dripping with flavor
12 Oz Ribeye
Another perfect cut of well-marbled meat full of flavor
18 Oz Bone-in Ribeye
A highly marbled, exquisitely tender and flavorful steak
8 Oz Tenderloin
Our most luxurious cut of beef, bursting with flavor
Seafood
Specials
Children's Menu
Kid's Chicken Strip Basket
2 strips with fries
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Elbow macaroni noodles with creamy cheese
Kid's Mini Corn Dogs
Comes with 6 and choice of regular side
Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders
Sliders with choice of one regular side
Kid's Pancake Meal
3 silver dollar pancakes
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Desserts
Ice Cream
Creamy vanilla ice cream with vanilla bean specks
Cheese Cake
Our rich and creamy cheesecake with a graham cracker crust and a luscious blueberry or strawberry topping
Fudge Cake
A soft and tender chocolate fudge cake
Strawberry Shortcake
Layered vanilla sponge cake topped with fresh strawberries
Shake
Berry Tart
Root Beer Float
Cookie
Brownie
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
3820 72nd Avenue Northwest, Parshall, ND 58770