Lucky Oyster - 2165 General Booth Boulevard #154
2165 General Booth Boulevard #154
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Appetizer🐙
8 Oysters Rockefeller (GF)
8 large, delicious Eastern Shore Oysters with spinach, crumbled bacon and melted cheese.
8 Shrimp
8 crispy butterflied shrimp with our own Lucky Sauce! Try 'em Buffalo Style!
Bacon Wrapped Sea Scallops
Four large sea scallops wrapped with crispy bacon- served with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce over crispy onion strings.
Basket of Bread
Perfect starter! Two pieces of cornbread with pretzel bread and whipped butter
Blackened Tuna Bites (GF) (FIT)
Fresh caught tuna lightly blackened and served with our own Lucky's Bistro sauce.
Capt Tony's Favorite Hot Crab Dip
The Local's Favorite! Served with sliced Pretzel bread and topped with chopped bronzed Pecans.
Crab Rangoon
Four crispy fried Crab and Cream cheese filled pockets, served with Sweet Chili Thai dipping sauce
Crunchy Tender Calamari
Crispy Calamari dusted with grated parmesan and black pepper served with a rustic marinara.
Lucky's Best Ever Chicken Nachos (GF)
Blackened Chicken, Corn tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, melted cheese, salsa, scallions, and sour cream.
Lucky's Best Ever Tuna Nachos (GF)
Blackened Tuna, Corn tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, melted cheese, salsa, scallions, and sour cream.
Lucky's Hot Wings
One pound of Buffalo's finest hot wings!
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Fresh made - served with toasted Baguettes
Sweet Onion Hushpuppy Basket
Homemade sweet onion hush puppies served with whipped butter
Tenderloin Steak Bites (GF) (FIT)
Fire Grilled tenderloin bites served with our zesty Horseradish sauce.
Tuna Poke
Teriyaki marinated Ahi Tuna with Hawaiian Seaweed Salad over Jasmine Rice. Topped with fried wonton strips and sesame seeds.
Salads🌿
Blackened Chicken Salad
Zesty Cajun spiced grilled chicken on a bed of Garden greens, creamy goat cheese, black bean corn salsa, sliced eggs, tomatoes and fresh grapes topped with crispy onion strings.
Blackened Steak Salad
Zesty Cajun spiced grilled steak bites on a bed of Garden greens, creamy goat cheese, black bean corn salsa, sliced eggs, tomatoes and fresh grapes topped with crispy onion strings.
Crispy Oyster Caesar
Lightly fried Oysters with fresh Romaine lettuce, classic Caesar dressing, shredded Parmesan cheese and fresh baked croutons.
Cobb Salad (GF)
The seafood lovers salad! Blackened Bay Scallops, fresh crab meat and Chilled Bay shrimp together with crispy bacon, mixed cheeses, tomatoes, sliced egg, cucumber and sliced avocado over fresh garden greens.
Greek Islands Calamari Salad
Crunchy tender Calamari, garden greens, Kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, Artichoke hearts, Garbanzo beans, Pepperocinis, red onions, Feta cheese and our classic Greek dressing.
Greek Islands Salad
Fresh Garden greens, Kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, Artichoke hearts, Garbanzo beans, Pepperocinis, red onions, Feta cheese and our classic Greek dressing.
Large Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce, classic Caesar dressing, shredded Parmesan cheese and fresh baked croutons.
Large Garden Salad
Fresh garden mix with shredded cheese, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and baked croutons
The Original Wedge (GF)
A crisp wedge of iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, bacon, onions, cucumbers, crumbled bleu cheese and Bleu cheese dressing.
Soups 🍵
Creamy She Crab Soup
A Chesapeake Bay tradition- made fresh daily!
Cup of New England Clam Chowder
Classic creamy Clam Chowder with bacon
Cup of She Crab Soup
A Chesapeake Bay tradition- made fresh daily!
Lucky's Oyster Stew (GF)
A House specialty! Prepared to order with crumbled bacon, onions and celery
New England Clam Chowder
Classic creamy Clam Chowder with bacon
Dinners from the Beach 🌅
Miss Pam's Broiled Crabcake Dinner
From a classic Eastern Shore recipe- broiled to Perfection! Also available grilled or fried.
Etouffee
Grilled Shrimp and Crawfish tails in a zesty Creole sauce with garlic, peppers and onions over Jasmine rice
Flounder Dinner
Our Local's Favorite- fresh Flounder- lightly fried to a golden crunch.
Lobster and Crab Mac and Cheese
Creamy Panko Parmesan encrusted Mac and Cheese with a generous helping of Lobster and Chesapeake Bay crab.
"Neptune's" Feast
Broiled Crab Stuffed shrimp, broiled Scallops, Oysters Rockafeller, and fresh fish finished with a Bay Shrimp scampi sauce. *No Substitutions*
"The Outer Banks" Platter
A generous platter of shrimp, scallops, oysters, crabcake and fresh fish- lightly fried to a golden brown. *No Substitutions*
Fried Oyster Dinner
Fresh oysters, hand breaded and lightly fried to order
Broiled or Crunch Fried Sea Scallops
Lightly seasoned Sea Scallops baked in butter or flash fried to a delicate crisp.
Southern Fried Shrimp Dinner
Jumbo Shrimp- lightly fried, served with our famous Lucky sauce!
Crab Stuffed Flounder
Broiled Flounder fillet, stuffed with our Chesapeake Bay Crabcake, finished with a creamy Scampi sauce.
Fresh Catch 🐟
Cajun Grouper
Lightly blackened Florida Grouper over Garlic mashers, finished with our zesty Crawfish Etouffee sauce
Grouper Dinner
Broiled, grilled, fried, blackened, or bronzed.
Haddock Dinner
Blackened, Grilled, Broiled, Bronzed or Fried.
Lobster Mahi Mahi
Lightly Blackened Mahi Mahi with a creamy Lobster sauce over Roasted Red Pepper Jasmine rice.
Mahi Dinner
Blackened, Grilled, Broiled, Bronzed or Fried.
Rockfish Dinner
Blackened, Grilled, Broiled, Bronzed or Fried.
Salmon Dinner
Blackened, Grilled or Bronzed.
Sweet Chile Thai Salmon (GF)
Fire Grilled Salmon over Pina Colada rice finished with a Sweet Thai pineapple, pepper and scallion glaze
Rockfish Scampi Trio
Grilled Rockfish topped with shrimp, Crab and Lobster in a creamy Scampi sauce over Truffle mashers.
Tuna Dinner
Blackened, Grilled or Bronzed.
Bronzed Tuna Tostada
Fresh Tuna over a crispy Blue Corn tortilla shell and Red Beans and Rice, layered with Goat cheese, salsa, scallions and a drizzle of Cilantro Lime Crema.
South of the Border🏖
Blackened Mahi Quesadilla
Fresh, lightly blackened Mahi, mixed cheese, crispy bacon, black bean corn salsa and scallions.
Key West Chx Tacos
Three soft flour tortilla shells filled with gilled chicken. Served with cheese, lettuce, cabbage, fresh salsa and a drizzle of Cilantro Lime Crema.
Key West Fish Tacos
Three soft flour tortilla shells filled with fresh fish. Served with cheese, lettuce, cabbage, fresh salsa and a drizzle of Cilantro Lime Crema.
Key West Flo Tacos
Three soft flour tortilla shells filled with grilled flounder. Served with cheese, lettuce, cabbage, fresh salsa and a drizzle of Cilantro Lime Crema.
Key West Mahi Tacos
Three soft flour tortilla shells filled with grilled mahi. Served with cheese, lettuce, cabbage, fresh salsa and a drizzle of Cilantro Lime Crema.
Key West Shrimp Tacos
Three soft flour tortilla shells filled with grilled bay shrimp. Served with cheese, lettuce, cabbage, fresh salsa and a drizzle of Cilantro Lime Crema.
Key West Steak Tacos
Three soft flour tortilla shells filled with grilled steak bites. Served with cheese, lettuce, cabbage, fresh salsa and a drizzle of Cilantro Lime Crema.
Key West Tuna Tacos
Three soft flour tortilla shells filled with fresh ahi tuna. Served with cheese, lettuce, cabbage, fresh salsa and a drizzle of Cilantro Lime Crema.
Barb's Fresh Catch Bowl(Chicken)
Grilled, blackened, or fried chicken served over red beans and rice, mixed cheeses, lettuce, cabbage, black bean corn salsa, and cilantro lime crema.
Barb's Fresh Catch Bowl (Flounder)
Grilled, blackened, or fried flounder served over red beans and rice, mixed cheeses, lettuce, cabbage, black bean corn salsa, and cilantro lime crema.
Barb's Fresh Catch Bowl (Haddock)
Grilled, blackened, or fried haddock served over red beans and rice, mixed cheeses, lettuce, cabbage, black bean corn salsa, and cilantro lime crema.
Barb's Fresh Catch Bowl (Mahi)
Grilled or blackened Mahi served over red beans and rice, mixed cheeses, lettuce, cabbage, black bean corn salsa, and cilantro lime crema.
Barb's Fresh Catch Bowl (Shrimp)
Grilled, blackened, or fried shrimp served over red beans and rice, mixed cheeses, lettuce, cabbage, black bean corn salsa, and cilantro lime crema.
Barb's Fresh Catch Bowl (Steak)
Grilled steak served over red beans and rice, mixed cheeses, lettuce, cabbage, black bean corn salsa, and cilantro lime crema.
Barb's Fresh Catch Bowl (Tuna)
Grilled or blackened tuna served over red beans and rice, mixed cheeses, lettuce, cabbage, black bean corn salsa, and cilantro lime crema.
Crispy Fried Rockfish Tacos
Warm soft tortillas with lightly fried rockfish, mixed cheeses, lettuce, cabbage, black bean corn salsa, and peppadew aioli.
Dinners from the Farm 🐮
Pungo Farm Chicken Fried Chicken
Large Coleman Chicken breast, hand breaded and smothered in home made gravy. Served with Garlic mashers and Green Beans
Fire Grilled NY Strip
Our tender 12oz NY strip - finished with roasted Garlic, caramelized onions, and sauteed mushrooms, served over Garlic mashers
Lucky's House Sirloin (GF)
8oz. Prime Sirloin, Fire grilled and seasoned to perfection.
Sizzlin' Sirloin Combo
Sizzling 8 oz. Sirloin paired with your choice of Souther Fried Shrimp, Crispy Oysters, Grilled Chicken or Grilled Crabcake.
Burgers and Sandwiches 🍔
Bacon Cheeseburger in Paradise
Fire grilled Angus beef burger with melted cheddar, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and pickles.
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Southern fried chicken breast tossed with Lucky's special Buffalo sauce, melted bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, pickles and crispy onion strings.
Burger
Fire grilled Angus burger served with lettuce, tomato and pickle.
Cheeseburger
Fire grilled Angus burger topped with your choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato and pickle.
Chicken Bacon and Ranch Cheddar Melt
Fire Grilled chicken with crispy bacon, melted Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and a creamy Ranch sauce.
Old Bay Blue Crab Burger
Lucky's classic cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato and pickles topped with sautéed crab meat and melted provolone cheese.
Miss Pam's Chesapeake Bay Crabcake Sandwich
From an authentic Eastern Shore recipe, available grilled, blackened, broiled or fried. Served with lettuce, tomato and pickles
French Dip
Classic French Dip with shaved steak, melted Provolone cheese and caramelized onions on a fresh baked Hoagie roll with Au Jus
Flounder BLT
Fried Flounder, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Cole slaw.
Garlicky Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Garlic butter toasted Hearty Country white with melty Provolone, Cheddar and American cheeses.
Florida Grouper Sandwich
Fresh blackened Florida Grouper topped with homemade Cole Slaw and zesty Peppadew Aioli
Blackened Mahi Sandwich
Blackened Mahi Mahi over fresh Cole Slaw, lettuce, tomato and pickles- topped with crispy Bacon.
Smash Burger
A double stack of Angus beef with melted American cheese, crispy Cajun onion strings and a drizzle of Bordelaise
Mike's Tuna Melt
Fresh made Tuna salad blended with Old Bay spices, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion and bacon with melted Cheddar cheese on toasted Hearty Country white.
Knott's Island Tuna
Fresh Tuna, grilled or Blackened with lettuce, tomato and pickle. Try it with melted cheese!
Warrior Burger
Our classic grilled Crabcake paired with Lucky's Angus Burger, melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickle.
Pastas 🍝
Baked Seafood Penne
Bay Shrimp, sweet Lobster and Chesapeake Crab baked in a blended Alfredo- Marinara sauce with melted Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.
Blackened Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo
Blackened chicken with fresh broccoli in a creamy Alfredo sauce.
Chicken Parmesan Bake
Grilled Coleman chicken smothered in melted provolone cheese and homemade rustic marinara over penne pasta.
Baskets
Treble Hook
Your 3 favorites - Oysters, Haddock and Southern fried Shrimp. Served with Tartar, Cocktail and Lucky Sauce
Flounder Basket
Fresh Flounder, crunch fried in our traditional Southern Style. Served with Tartar and Cocktail
Haddock Basket
Fresh Haddock, crunch fried in our traditional Southern Style. Served with Tartar and Cocktail
Oyster Basket
Select Eastern Shore oysters, lightly breaded and flash fried - the Best of the Beach! Served with Tartar and Cocktail
Shrimp Basket
Jumbo fried shrimp served with Lucky Sauce and Cocktail
Tender Basket
Crispy Chicken Tenders served with House made Ranch and Honey Mustard
Desserts 🍰
Bourbon Street Bread Pudding
Our authentic New Orleans recipe with chopped walnuts, Vanilla Bean ice cream and a drizzle of warm caramel.
Lucky's Famous "Mile High" Carrot Cake
Moist Carrot Cake loaded with raisins, walnuts and pineapple topped with smooth cream cheese icing
Chocolate Torte (GF)
Rich dark chocolate torte with whipped cream and a Raspberry drizzle
Key West Key Lime Pie
A Key West favorite- made with Nellie and Joe's Key Lime juice, nestled into a homemade Graham cracker crust and topped with fresh whipped cream.
Chocolate Volcano Cake
Molten Chocolate cake with Vanilla Bean ice cream, topped with Hot fudge and Caramel.
Sides
Applesauce
Baked Potato **AVAILABLE AFTER 4PM** (GF)
Chef's Mashers (GF)
Four Cheese Mac N' Cheese
French Fries
Green Beans (GF)
Haystacks
HushPuppies
Key West Cole Slaw (GF)
Loaded Mashers (GF)
Red Beans and Rice (GF)
Steamed Broccoli (GF)
Sweet Potato Fries
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2165 General Booth Boulevard #154, Virginia Beach, VA 23454