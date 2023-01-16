A map showing the location of Lucky Pho Ever View gallery

Lucky Pho Ever

review star

No reviews yet

700 North Market Street

Frederick, MD 21701

Popular Items

Pho Tai

Pho Menu

House Special

Pho Tai

Pho Ga

Pho Bo Vien

Pho Rau Cai

Shrimp Pho

Maher's Pho

Spicy Beef Soup

$14.95

Seafood Pho

Pho Tai & Brisket

Pho Plain

Pho Rau Cai Vege Broth

Pho Tai & Chicken & Pork

$15.95

Pho Brisket

LUNCH

Chicken

Beef

Pork

Shrimp

Vegetarian

Noodles

Rice

Vermacelli

Lemongrass

Poultry

Curry Chicken

Grill Lemongrass Chicken

Mango Chicken

Chicken with Mixed Vegetables

Chicken in Hot Pot

Crispy Tamarind Chicken

Grilled Teriyaki Chicken

Ginger Chicken

Chicken with Snow Peas

Black Coco Chicken

$16.95

Chicken with Broccoli

$15.95

Chicken at the Corner

$17.95

Chicken Eggplant

$15.95

Chicken Chili Lemongrass

$15.95

Chef’s Specials

Chef's Special Chicken

Vietnamese Crepe

$16.95

Vermicelli with Coconut Beef

Duck at the Corner

$19.95

Shrimp Curry

$14.95

Duck Curry

$16.95

Orange Chicken

$14.95

Beef At The Corner

$14.95

Noodle & Fried Rice

Drunken Noodles

Egg Noodles w/ Mixed Vegetables

Fried Rice

Lomein

Pad Thai

Pineapple Fried Rice

Singapore Noodles

Fried Rice & Lobster

$18.95

Fried Rice & Crabmeat

$18.95

Special Fried Rice

$14.95

Lemongrass Corner

Vermicelli Noodles

Vegetarian Corner

Crispy Veggie Rolls

$6.95

Veggie Summer Rolls

$6.95

Veggie Fried Rice

Veggie Delight

Tofu Curry

Tofu Mixed with Vegetables

Veggie in Hot Pot

Tofu with Salted Peppers

Tofu with String Beans

Ginger & Garlic Broccoli

$13.95

Black Coco Tofu

$14.95

Tofu Chili Lemongrass

Mango Tofu

Pumpkin & Eggplant

$14.95

Beef

Beef with Broccoli

Beef Curry

Grilled Beef w/ Lemongrass

Cubed Beef Steak

Beef w/ Eggplant

Beef w/ Thick Noodles

Beef w/ Chili Lemongrass

Seafood

Caramelized Fish

Caramelized Salmon

Seafood in Hot Pot

Atlantic Salmon

$21.95

Teriyaki Salmon

$21.95

Black Coco Jumbo Shrimp

$19.95

Seafood Egg Noodles

Shrimp & Eggplant

Seafood Chili Lemongrass

Pork

Grilled Pork Chop

Grilled Pork w/ Lemongrass

Caramelized Pork Ribs

Crispy Pork Belly

Pork in Hot Pot

$15.95

Kid's Meals

Chicken Fried Rice kid’s

$7.95

Tamarind Chicken Kid’s

$8.95

Verm w/ Grilled Chicken Kid’s

$8.95

Chicken Mixed Veggies Kid's

$8.95

Chicken Singapore Kid’s

$8.95

Grilled Beef w/ Lemongrass Kid’s

$9.95

Korean Cuisine

Bulgogi

$21.95

Gop-Dol Bi-Bim-Bop

$17.95

Spicy Pork

$21.95

Spicy Squid Stir Fry w/ Rice

$20.95

Appetizers

Edemame

$6.50

Garlic Edemame

$7.50

Summer Roll

$6.95

Grilled Chicken Summer Roll

$6.95

Crispy Crab Roll

$7.95

Spring Roll

$6.95

Chicken Skewers

$8.95

Grilled Beef Skewers

$10.95

Beef In Grape Leaves

$8.50

Crabmeat Cream Cheese Wonton

$9.95

Duck Pot Stickers

$9.95

Crispy Gold Squid

$8.95

Lucky Pho Ever Combination

$15.95

Mussels

$19.95

Shrimp Tempura

$9.95

Soup / Salads

Wonton Soup

Tom Yum Soup

Green Papaya Salad

$12.95

Lime Beef Salad

$12.95

Mango Salad

$13.95

Side Orders

Plain Fried Rice

$5.15

Steamed Vegetables

$4.95

2 Eggs

$2.50

Side Broth

Steamed Rice

$2.50

Thai Chili

$1.50

Egg Noodles

$2.50

Side Pho Noodles

$2.50

Steamed Broccoli

$2.95

Dessert

Tiramisu

$6.99

Spumoni Tartufo

$6.99

Mango Mousse

$6.99

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Hot Tea

$2.25

Tea

$2.25

Thai Iced Tea

$4.25

Young Coconut Juice

$3.95

Fresh Limeade

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sunkist

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Condensed milk Coffee

$3.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

700 North Market Street, Frederick, MD 21701

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

