Lucky Beach Bar + Kitchen 14 Folly Field Road

No reviews yet

14 Folly Field Road

Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

Beach Bites

Sheet Pan Nachos

$18.00

House made pork green chili, cheddar cheese, black beans, salsa, jalapenos, onions, olives, guacamole and sour cream served with fresh tortilla chips.

Crab Bread

$13.00

Our Signature Blend of Crab, Cheese and Spices Broiled on Crusty French Bread

Pretzel Monkey Bread

$15.00

Soft Pretzel Bites, Baked Together with Cheeses, Garlic, Butter, and Green Onion. Served with a Beer Mustard Cheese Sauce

Stout Beer Battered Onion Rings

$16.00Out of stock

Thick Cut Sweet Onions, in a Delicious Stout Batter with a Hint of Spice, Fried to Crispy Perfection. Served with Spicy Ranch

The Cheese Stick

$14.00

Holy Log of Delicious Fried Mozzarella Cheese. Crispy, Melty and Ready to Dip in a Tangy Marinara Sauce

Smoked Fish Dip

$15.00

House smoked white fish dip. Served with Pickled Jalapenos, Lemon, and Tortilla Chips

Grilled Oysters

$18.00Out of stock

Oysters Grilled and Topped with Crawfish, White Wine and Garlic Butter. Served with Sliced French Bread

Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Cream Cheese, Artichoke Hearts, Parmesan, Chili Pepper & Roasted Garlic. Served with Chips & French Bread

Ceviche

$15.00

Fresh Local Fish in Lemon & Lime Juice, Avocado, Capers, Cilantro, Tomato and Onion. Served with Tortilla Chips

Devilish Eggs

$10.00

Shrimp, Oysters, Clam Strip, Conch & Whatever Else is Fresh, Fried in a Thin and Crispy Batter. Served with a Traditional Gullah Pink Sauce

Oysters

$18.00Out of stock

Six Wings & Fries

$15.00

Soup & Salad

Cool Watermelon Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Arugula, pickled red onion, cherry tomatoes, mint, crumbled feta and red wine vinaigrette

Ahi Tuna Salad

$19.00Out of stock

Sliced Bluefin Tuna, napa cabbage, bok choy, toasted peanuts, red bell pepper, cilantro, green onion, and ginger sesame dressing

BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad

$16.00

Grilled Chicken tossed in house BBQ sauce, shredded iceberg and romaine lettuce, corn, black beans, red onion, diced tomato, jack cheese, cilantro and buttermilk ranch

Lucky Beach Cobb Salad

$16.00

Candied pork belly, shredded iceberg and romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, deviled egg, green onion, tomato, avocado and bleu cheese dressing

Caesar (side)

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, marinated tomatoes, shaved Parmesan Grana, white anchovy, house made dressing

House Salad (side)

$5.00

Mixed lettuces, diced tomato & pickled red onion, cucumbers, jack cheese, melty cheese croutons

Burgers + Handhelds

Beach Burger

$16.00

Two 3oz smash patties cooked to a juicy medium well, American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickled onion and topped with special sauce.

Benton's Bacon Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Half pound ground beef blend, Benton's Bacon Marmalade, Bleu Cheese, lettuce, tomato, dijon mustard

Southern Burger

$18.00

Half pound ground beef blend, smoked pork belly, BBQ Sauce , Pimento Cheese, Red Onion

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Our famous fried chicken, bacon, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onion and buttermilk ranch

Tropical Fish Tacos

$15.00

Achiote marinated snapper, creamy chipotle coleslaw and fresh pineapple jalapeno salsa

Lucky Burger

$19.00Out of stock

Two 4 oz smash patties, sweet onion and bacon BBQ jam and pimento cheese, served with duck fat fries and roasted tomato aioli

Lucky Club

$15.00Out of stock

A classically delicious sandwich, smoked turkey breast, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on thick toasted whole grain

Grilled Vegetable Wrap

$15.00

Grilled mixed vegetables, capers, goat cheese, tomato and mixed greens in a vinaigrette

Chicken Wrap

$16.00Out of stock

Surf & Turf Po' Boy

$21.00Out of stock

Chunks of seared steak, sauteed shrimp fully dressed and drizzled with bearnaise.

Additional Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Scotty's Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Cherry Tomato Crisp

$6.00

Green beans with mushroom cream sauce and crunchies

Poblano Corn Pudding

$6.00

House Salad (side)

$5.00

Mixed lettuces, diced tomato & pickled red onion, cucumbers, jack cheese, melty cheese croutons

Vidalia Onion Corn Bread

$7.00Out of stock

Charleston red risotto with andouille sausage

Collard Greens

$7.00

Fresh-cut potatoes fried in duck fat

Tortilla Chips

$6.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Classic crispy fingers with choice of french fries, fruit or mac & cheese

Kids Butter Noodle

$10.00

American cheese on toasted bread with choice of french fries, fruit or mac & cheese

Kids Cheeeburger

$10.00

House made patty with just cheese and choice of french fries, fruit or mac & cheese

Main Entrees

Florida Snapper

$32.00Out of stock

Goober Peanut Sauce Chicken

$28.00Out of stock

Our Island's version of Pad Thai, tender chicken, spicy peanut sauce, green onions and cilantro served on soy lime rice noodles

Rooster Fried Chicken

$24.00

Juicy & Crispy, a true southern art form, served with Scotty's Mac & Cheese and smoky slow cooked collard greens.

Classic Seafood Pasta

$29.00Out of stock

Seafood Bolognese Pasta

$22.00

Rich heart seafood sauce, tomatoes, cream, spices and red wine. Served over pappardelle noodles and topped with burrata

Center Cut Filet and Shrimp

$38.00Out of stock

6oz Filet covered in crawfish cream sauce and grilled shrimp. Served with choice of two of our signature sides

Vegetarian Pasta

Out of stock

Desserts

Huguenot Tort

$8.00

Key Lime

$10.00

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Carrot Cake Waffle

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

14 Folly Field Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

Directions

