Lucky’s 777 Bar And Grill 777 Plymouth St

Lucky’s 777 Bar And Grill imageView gallery
Seafood
American
Bars & Lounges

Lucky's 777 Bar And Grill

review star

No reviews yet

777 Plymouth St

Holbrook, MA 02343

Appetizers & Soup

Bacon Cheddar Potato Skins

$6.00

BBQ Chicken Poutine W Ranch

$12.00

Beef brisket Quesadilla

$13.00

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Buffalo chicken eggrolls

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Poutine

$14.00

Charcuterie Pallet

$12.50

Cheddar Jalepeno Poppers

$13.00

Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Chili

$8.50

Chowdah Fries

$14.00

Clam chowder

$8.50

French onion soup

$8.50

FRIED CALAMARI

$12.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

GAMEDAY Cheddar Jalapeño Poppers

$9.00

Giant Pretzel Gameday

$5.50

Hangar Bacon

$12.00

Lobster Rangoon

$17.00Out of stock

LUCKYS SMORGASBORD

$19.00

Meatballs

$8.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Mozzarella Sticks & Cheesy Bread

$14.00

Nachos

$13.00

pretzel

$9.00

Quesadilla

$13.00

Soup Du Jour

$8.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls

$12.00

Steak And Cheese Sliders

$11.00

thanksgiving poutine

$14.00

tater kegs

$10.00

Salads

Cobb

$12.00

Greek

$11.00

Caesar

$11.00

Pecan Spinach Cranberry

$11.00

Sweet Asian Chicken Salad

$16.00

Garden Salad

$11.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Brisket & Swiss

$15.50

Cali Grilled Chicken Club

$15.50

Chicken Parm Sub

$15.00

Chicken Waffle

$14.50

Italian Meats

$14.00

luckys chicken sandwich

$15.50

Meatball Parm

$15.00

Pastrami & Swiss

$15.50

Pulled Pork

$15.00

Rueben

$15.50

sausage peppers and onions

$15.00

Stacey’s grilled cheese with fries

$6.00

Turkey Club

$15.00

Burrito

$14.00

Pastrami swiss grinder

$15.50

Lobster BLT

$23.00

Pulled Pork Cheddar Burger

$16.50

Alfredo chicken cutlet grinder

$15.50

Buffalo Chicken Sandwhich

$15.50

Burgers

Mushroom, Grilled Onion & Swiss

$14.50

Rodeo

$14.50

Bleu-Cheese

$13.50

The Patriot

$14.50

Cheeseburger

$12.50

infused burger

$14.00

Hamburger

$12.00

Bbq Berry Burger

$15.00

PASTRAMI SWISS BURGER

$16.50

cheeseburger rueben

$16.00

Entrees

Chicken Broc & Ziti

$17.00

Chicken fingers & Frenchfries

$14.50

Chicken lettuce wraps

$16.00

Chicken Marsala

$17.00

Chicken Parm

$17.00

chicken Piccata

$17.00

Chicken Rollatini

$18.00

chicken Scampi

$17.00

Chili dog special

$11.00

Eggplant Parm

$16.00

Greek Antipasto Salad

$15.00

hotdogs

$8.00

Kid cheeseburger

$6.00

Kid chicken finger

$6.00

Kid grilled cheese

$4.00

Kid hamburger

$6.00

Kid Mac n cheese

$6.00

Kid meatball pasta

$6.00

kids hotdog

$4.00

Linguini & Meatballs

$16.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$11.50

Ribeye

$26.00

SteakTips

$23.00

Turkey Dinner

$16.00

Shaved Ribeye Grinder

$21.00

Fried chicken dinner

$18.00

Lobster Mac And Cheese

$29.00Out of stock

Lobster Alfredo

$27.00Out of stock

Scallop Scampi With Linguinie

$22.00

Chicken Cacciatore's

$17.00Out of stock

Chicken and dumplings

$17.00Out of stock

BBQ Beef Brisket Dinner

$19.00

Meatloaf Dinner

$17.00

Baked ziti

$16.00

Seafood

Baked Scallops

$22.00

Fish & Chips

$15.00

fish sandwich

$15.00

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Fried Clams

$28.00

Fried Scallops

$24.00

Lobster Roll

$30.00Out of stock

Fried scallop and shrimp

$24.00Out of stock

Shrimp Scampi

$21.00

Sweet chili Asian fried shrimp

$21.00

Fried scallop roll

$23.00Out of stock

Bacon wrapped scallops

$16.00

BLT LOBSTER ROLL

$23.00Out of stock

Scallop Scampi

$22.00

CURLYS CAPE CODDER

$15.00

Scallop roll

$19.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Garlic Pizza

$8.00

Carnivore Pizza

$10.50

Vegetarian Pizza

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.50

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.50

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.50

Cheeseburger Pizza (Mac Attack)

$11.00

Pastrami pickle

$12.00

Buffalo Mango salsa

$11.00

Sides

Asparagus

$6.00

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00Out of stock

French Fries

$6.50

Garlic Mashed

$5.00

Mashed

$5.00

Onions Strings

$6.50

Small Salad

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Twice Baked Potato

$6.50

Veggie Medley

$5.00

Street corn

$6.50

Coleslaw

$3.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$7.50

Grape-nut Pudding

$8.00

Lava Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

ICECREAM SUNDAE

$6.00

Fried dough

$6.00

Fried dough with icecream

$8.50

triple chocolate mousse

$7.00Out of stock

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Red White Berry Cheesecake

$7.50

Raspberry Cheesecake

$8.00

MAPLE BOURBON WAFFLE SUNDEA

$9.00

Apple crisp with icecream

$8.50

Tacos

Brisket taco

$4.50

Chicken taco

$4.50

Haddock taco

$5.00

Steak taco

$5.00

Hamburg taco

$4.50

Shrimp taco

$4.50

Seniors

Fish and chip

$10.00

Hotdog basket

$8.00

Turkey dinner

$10.00

Rueben with French fries

$10.00

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Dogs

Chicken

$5.00

Hotdogs

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Lucky’s 777 is a family restaurant with a large bar area serving traditional American food and a wonderful selection of specialty drinks. The atmosphere gives off great vibes allowing everyone to feel comfortable whether your dining in with family or having a cocktail with a friend.

Location

777 Plymouth St, Holbrook, MA 02343

Directions

