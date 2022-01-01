Seafood
American
Bars & Lounges
Lucky’s 777 Bar And Grill 777 Plymouth St
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
Lucky’s 777 is a family restaurant with a large bar area serving traditional American food and a wonderful selection of specialty drinks. The atmosphere gives off great vibes allowing everyone to feel comfortable whether your dining in with family or having a cocktail with a friend.
777 Plymouth St, Holbrook, MA 02343
