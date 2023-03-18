Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lucky's Burger & Brew Roswell

review star

No reviews yet

1144 Alpharetta St.

Roswell, GA 30075

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Full Menu

Appetizers

Ernestos Nachos

$9.50

Tortilla chips topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, lettucs, queso and cheddar cheese

Potato Dippers

$8.50

Topped with cheddar cheese, queso, chopped bacon and side of sour cream

Kettle Chips

$7.00

Topped with lucky's 'soon to be' famous blue cheese sauce

Shrimp and Crab Dip

$9.50

Served with pita chips

Chili Cheese Tots

$8.00

A mound of tater tots smothered with chili, jalapeños, cheddar cheese and sour cream

Hummus

$6.50

Topped with fresh pico de gallo and feta. Served with crispy flatbread or carrots and celery sticks

Fried Mozz

$7.00

Served with marinara

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$7.50

Served with tortilla chips

Cheese Dip & Chips

$7.00

Topped with pico de gallo, served with tortilla chips, with or without jalapeños

Pimento Cheese Bites

$7.50

Served with a spicy red pepper jelly

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Served with house made ranch dressing

Bowl of Chili

$6.00

Served with cheddar cheese, diced onions, sour cream, jalapeños and tater tot croutons

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Soup of the day

Cup of Chili

$3.50

Cup of Soup

$3.50

Wings

WINGS

$9.00+

Marinated in Lucky's own secret recipe and fried to golden perfection. Served with ranch or blue cheese and celery sticks

Salads

House Salad

$7.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese and croutons

Cobb Salad

$10.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, swiss, cucumbers, guacamole, candied applewood smoked bacon, chopped egg and spicy ranch BBQ dressing

Asian Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens tossed with a ginger sesame dressing with shredded carrots, red onion, cucumbers, mandarin oranges, wontons

Chopped Salad

$10.00

Chopped lettuce, candied pecans, dried cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes and shredded carrots with house made balsamic dressing

Greek Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese, cucumbers, red onions, pepperoncinis, greek dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Chopped romaine hearts tossed in traditional caesar dressing, parmesan and fried brie croutons

Burgers

Build Your Own

$11.50

Georgia Dawg Pounder

$14.00

Fried pimento cheese ball atop our 7oz burger served with a spicy red pepper jelly and mayonnaise

Memphis Bloodhound

$13.50

Topped with our pickled red onions, shredded cheddar cheese, candied bacon and sweet and spicy mango BBQ sauce

Double Stacker

$13.00

Two 4oz patties with melted cheese in between

Undertaker

$14.00

Topped with applewood smoked bacon, two slices of american cheese, fried egg, fried onion straws and served with mayonnaise

Chihuahua

$13.50

Topped with chopped green chilis, pepperjack cheese, chipotle mayonnaise and housemade guacamole

Retriever

$13.00

Topped with sauteed burgundy mushrooms and melted swiss

Bluetick Hound

$13.50

Two slices of applewood smoked bacon and blue cheese crumbles and dressing

Pedigree

$13.00

Shredded cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon

Poodle Chaser

$13.50

Topped with melted brie, caramelized onions and dijon mustard

Mixed Breed

$13.00

Topped with Lucky's famous buffalo sauce and blue cheese

Cadillac Stacker

$13.50

Two 4oz patties, bacon, queso, sliced dill pickle, tomato, mustard and mayonnaise

The Rescue Hound

$15.00

7oz Burger served with cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion and Lucky's Dynamo sauce on grilled texas toast

Lucky Seven

$10.00

4oz burger served on a toasted challah bun. Includes your choice of french fries or slaw

Dog Patty

$4.00

Grim Reaper

$50.00Out of stock

Different Breeds

Nashville Hot

$13.50

Fried boneless chicken breast in a blend of Franks hot sauce and honey, topped with pepperjack cheese and sliced pickles

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.50

Grilled, chopped and seasoned steak with grilled onions, topped with white american cheese on a hoagie roll

French Poodle Chicken

$13.50

Buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with melted brie, caramelized onions, granny smith apple slices and dijon mustard

Turkey Club

$13.00

Topped with swiss, two slices of applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Served on grilled texas toast

Dogfish Sandwich

$14.00

Atlantic Mahi-Mahi prepared grilled, blackened or fried and served with Lucky's tartar sauce

Tio Ted's Cuban

$13.50

Grilled mojo marinated chicken breast, thinly sliced smoked ham, melted swiss cheese, yellow mustard, fried pickles, grilled challah bun

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Fried chicken tenders served with honey mustard dipping sauce

BLT

$10.00

Kids Meals

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Corn Dog

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Sides

Apples

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Served with Lucky's white BBQ

Parmesan Parsley Fries

$3.50

Side Fruit

$3.00

Side Mac n Cheese

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Served with Lucky's 'soon to be' famous blue cheese sauce

Tater Tots

$3.50

Tortilla Chips Refill

$1.00

Chili Cheese Tots

$3.00

Desserts

Brownie w/ Ice Cream

$6.00

Warm, homemade chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel sauces

Creme Brulee Pie

$6.00

Dessert Burger

$11.00

Warm chocolate chip cookies, gooey brownie topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Served with funnel cake fries and raspberry dipping sauce

Funnel Cake Fries

$4.00

Topped with powdered sugar and served with raspberry dipping sauce

Dessert of the Day

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

NA Beverages Menu

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Half & Half Tea

$3.00

Pibb Xtra

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Water

Tonic

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:50 am - 12:15 am
Monday10:50 am - 12:15 am
Tuesday10:50 am - 12:15 am
Wednesday10:50 am - 12:15 am
Thursday10:50 am - 12:15 am
Friday10:50 am - 12:15 am
Saturday10:50 am - 12:15 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1144 Alpharetta St., Roswell, GA 30075

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

PURE Taqueria - Roswell
orange starNo Reviews
1143 Alpharetta Hwy Roswell, GA 30075
View restaurantnext
American Pasta Factory
orange star4.5 • 1,314
1123 Alpharetta Street Roswell, GA 30075
View restaurantnext
Big Oak Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
1090 Alpharetta Street Roswell, GA 30075
View restaurantnext
Mom's Table - Downtown Roswell
orange star4.6 • 55
1207 Canton St Roswell, GA 30075
View restaurantnext
Wegman’s Bayou Louisiana Kitchen - 1169 Canton St, Roswell, GA, 30075
orange starNo Reviews
1169 Canton St Roswell, GA 30075
View restaurantnext
Gracious Plenty Bakery - 1164 Canton Street
orange starNo Reviews
1164 Canton Street Roswell, GA 30075
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Roswell

The Melting Pot - Roswell GA
orange star4.3 • 1,404
1055 Mansell Rd Roswell, GA 30076
View restaurantnext
Thumbs Up - Roswell - 1140 alpharetta st
orange star4.5 • 1,340
1140 alpharetta st Roswell, GA 30075
View restaurantnext
American Pasta Factory
orange star4.5 • 1,314
1123 Alpharetta Street Roswell, GA 30075
View restaurantnext
Brookwood Grill
orange star4.3 • 1,283
880A Holcomb Bridge Rd. Roswell, GA 30076
View restaurantnext
Fresco Cantina Grille
orange star4.6 • 1,150
10779 Alpharetta Hwy #160 Roswell, GA 30076
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Roswell, GA
orange star4.5 • 1,064
4401 Shallowford Rd Roswell, GA 30075
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roswell
Alpharetta
review star
Avg 4.6 (86 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Kennesaw
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston