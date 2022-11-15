- Home
Lucky Slice Pizza - Clearfield
783 Reviews
$
1246 S Legend Hills Dr
Suite A1
Clearfield, UT 84015
Popular Items
Traditional Favorites
Lg Pepperoni
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.
XXL Pepperoni
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.
Lg Just Cheese
Red sauce & mozzarella.
XXL Just Cheese
Red sauce & mozzarella.
Lg Carnivore
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, & bacon.
XXL Carnivore
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, & bacon.
Lg Lucky 7
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bell pepper, white onion, mushrooms, & black olives.
XXL Lucky 7
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bell pepper, white onion, mushrooms, & black olives.
Lg Hawaiian
Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, & pineapple.
XXL Hawaiian
Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, & pineapple.
Lg BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, cheddar, Roasted Red Peppers.
XXL BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, cheddar, Roasted Red Peppers.
Lg Chicken Alfredo
Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted chicken, mushrooms
XXL Chicken Alfredo
Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted chicken, mushrooms
Lg Luigi
Homemade Pesto & Mozzarella **Contains Nuts**
XXL Luigi
Homemade Pesto & Mozzarella **Contains Nuts**
Lg Herbivore
Red sauce, mozzarella, white onion, bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes.
XXL Herbivore
Red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, white onions, green peppers, black olives and tomatoes
House Specialties
Lg Fire Island
Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, capicola ham, caramelized onions, fresh jalapenos, & pineapple.
XXL Fire Island
Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, capicola ham, caramelized onions, fresh jalapenos, & pineapple.
Lg Chicken Club
Red sauce, spinach, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, ranch drizzle!
XXL Chicken Club
Red sauce, spinach, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, ranch drizzle!
Lg Dub All-Star
Pesto, spinach, mozzarella, oven roasted chicken, caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, BBQ drizzle. **Contains Nuts**
XXL Dub All-Star
Pesto, spinach, mozzarella, oven roasted chicken, caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, BBQ drizzle. **Contains Nuts**
Lg The Marghie
Red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, balsamic reduction.
XXL The Marghie
Red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, balsamic reduction.
Lg The Shirra
BBQ sauce, Vegan Mozzarella, fresh jalapeños, pineapple, red onion
XXL The Shirra
BBQ sauce, vegan mozzarella, fresh jalapeños, pineapple, and red onion.
Lg Real Dill
Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, dill pickle chips, fresh dill.
XXL Real Dill
Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, dill pickle chips, & fresh dill.