Pizza

Lucky Slice Pizza - Clearfield

783 Reviews

$

1246 S Legend Hills Dr

Suite A1

Clearfield, UT 84015

Popular Items

Lg Pepperoni
Cheesebread
XXL Pepperoni

Traditional Favorites

Lg Pepperoni

Lg Pepperoni

$13.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.

XXL Pepperoni

XXL Pepperoni

$20.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.

Lg Just Cheese

Lg Just Cheese

$11.99

Red sauce & mozzarella.

XXL Just Cheese

XXL Just Cheese

$16.99

Red sauce & mozzarella.

Lg Carnivore

Lg Carnivore

$18.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, & bacon.

XXL Carnivore

XXL Carnivore

$32.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, & bacon.

Lg Lucky 7

Lg Lucky 7

$18.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bell pepper, white onion, mushrooms, & black olives.

XXL Lucky 7

XXL Lucky 7

$33.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bell pepper, white onion, mushrooms, & black olives.

Lg Hawaiian

Lg Hawaiian

$15.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, & pineapple.

XXL Hawaiian

XXL Hawaiian

$23.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, & pineapple.

Lg BBQ Chicken

Lg BBQ Chicken

$15.29

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, cheddar, Roasted Red Peppers.

XXL BBQ Chicken

XXL BBQ Chicken

$24.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, cheddar, Roasted Red Peppers.

Lg Chicken Alfredo

Lg Chicken Alfredo

$15.29

Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted chicken, mushrooms

XXL Chicken Alfredo

XXL Chicken Alfredo

$26.99

Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted chicken, mushrooms

Lg Luigi

Lg Luigi

$11.99

Homemade Pesto & Mozzarella **Contains Nuts**

XXL Luigi

XXL Luigi

$16.99

Homemade Pesto & Mozzarella **Contains Nuts**

Lg Herbivore

$15.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, white onion, bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes.

XXL Herbivore

$26.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, white onions, green peppers, black olives and tomatoes

House Specialties

Lg Fire Island

Lg Fire Island

$16.79

Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, capicola ham, caramelized onions, fresh jalapenos, & pineapple.

XXL Fire Island

XXL Fire Island

$29.49

Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, capicola ham, caramelized onions, fresh jalapenos, & pineapple.

Lg Chicken Club

Lg Chicken Club

$17.69

Red sauce, spinach, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, ranch drizzle!

XXL Chicken Club

XXL Chicken Club

$29.29

Red sauce, spinach, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, ranch drizzle!

Lg Dub All-Star

Lg Dub All-Star

$17.59

Pesto, spinach, mozzarella, oven roasted chicken, caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, BBQ drizzle. **Contains Nuts**

XXL Dub All-Star

XXL Dub All-Star

$31.69

Pesto, spinach, mozzarella, oven roasted chicken, caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, BBQ drizzle. **Contains Nuts**

Lg The Marghie

Lg The Marghie

$15.29

Red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, balsamic reduction.

XXL The Marghie

XXL The Marghie

$24.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, balsamic reduction.

Lg The Shirra

Lg The Shirra

$13.99

BBQ sauce, Vegan Mozzarella, fresh jalapeños, pineapple, red onion

XXL The Shirra

XXL The Shirra

$20.99

BBQ sauce, vegan mozzarella, fresh jalapeños, pineapple, and red onion.

Lg Real Dill

Lg Real Dill

$13.99

Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, dill pickle chips, fresh dill.

XXL Real Dill

XXL Real Dill

$20.99

Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, dill pickle chips, & fresh dill.