Lucky Slice Pizza - Ogden
207 25th Street
Ogden, UT 84401
Lg Pepperoni
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.
XXL Pepperoni
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.
Lg Just Cheese
Red sauce & mozzarella.
XXL Just Cheese
Red sauce & mozzarella.
Lg Carnivore
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, & bacon.
XXL Carnivore
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, & bacon.
Lg Lucky 7
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bell pepper, white onion, mushrooms, & black olives.
XXL Lucky 7
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bell pepper, white onion, mushrooms, & black olives.
Lg Hawaiian
Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, & pineapple.
XXL Hawaiian
Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, & pineapple.
Lg BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, cheddar, Roasted Red Peppers.
XXL BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, cheddar, Roasted Red Peppers.
Lg Chicken Alfredo
Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted chicken, mushrooms
XXL Chicken Alfredo
Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted chicken, mushrooms
Lg Luigi
Homemade Pesto & Mozzarella **Contains Nuts**
XXL Luigi
Homemade Pesto & Mozzarella **Contains Nuts**
Lg Herbivore
Red sauce, mozzarella, white onion, bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes.
XXL Herbivore
Red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, white onions, green peppers, black olives and tomatoes
Lg Fire Island
Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, capicola ham, caramelized onions, fresh jalapenos, & pineapple.
XXL Fire Island
Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, capicola ham, caramelized onions, fresh jalapenos, & pineapple.
Lg Chicken Club
Red sauce, spinach, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, ranch drizzle!
XXL Chicken Club
Red sauce, spinach, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, ranch drizzle!
Lg Dub All-Star
Pesto, spinach, mozzarella, oven roasted chicken, caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, BBQ drizzle. **Contains Nuts**
XXL Dub All-Star
Pesto, spinach, mozzarella, oven roasted chicken, caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, BBQ drizzle. **Contains Nuts**
Lg The Marghie
Red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, balsamic reduction.
XXL The Marghie
Red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, balsamic reduction.
Lg The Shirra
BBQ sauce, Vegan Mozzarella, fresh jalapeños, pineapple, red onion
XXL The Shirra
BBQ sauce, vegan mozzarella, fresh jalapeños, pineapple, and red onion.
Lg Real Dill
Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, dill pickle chips, fresh dill.
XXL Real Dill
Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, dill pickle chips, & fresh dill.
Lg Caprese
Pesto base, mozzarella, parmesan, tomato, balsamic drizzle, and fresh cracked peppercorn. **Contains Nuts**
XXL Caprese
Pesto base, mozzarella, parmesan, cherry tomato, balsamic drizzle, and fresh cracked pepper. **Contains Nuts**
Lg New Yorker
The New York classic - Red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, & fresh herbs.
XXL New Yorker
The New York classic - Red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, & fresh herbs.
Lg Spaghetti and Meatballs
Spaghetti pomodoro, seasoned ground beef and mozzrella.
XXL Spaghetti and Meatballs
Spaghetti pomodoro, seasoned ground beef and mozzrella.
Lg Shepard's Pie
French onion soup base, mozzarella, mashed potato, seasoned ground beef, peas and carrots
XXL Shepard's Pie
French onion soup base, mozzarella, mashed potato, seasoned ground beef, peas and carrots
Lg Chicken Pot Pie
Garlic cream base, mozzarella, parmesan, chicken, croutons, peas and carrots
XXL Chicken Pot Pie
Garlic cream base, mozzarella, parmesan, chicken, croutons, peas and carrots
Lg French Dip
French onion soup base, mozzarella, gruyere, beef burnt ends and croutons.
XXL French Dip
French onion soup base, mozzarella, gruyere, beef burnt ends and croutons.
Lg Pomodoro
Garlic and herbs base, spinach, spaghetti pomodoro, nutritional yeast, basil.
XXL Pomodoro
Garlic and herbs base, spinach, spaghetti pomodoro, nutritional yeast, basil.
Lg VCBR
House Vegan Ranch Dressing, Vegan Mozzarella, Sliced Cauliflower Florets, Baco Bits, Sliced Red onion, Diced Roma Tomato, and a generous dusting of nutritional Yeast
XXL VCBR
House Vegan Ranch Dressing, Vegan Mozzarella, Sliced Cauliflower Florets, Baco Bits, Sliced Red onion, Diced Roma Tomato, and a generous dusting of nutritional Yeast
Lg Vegan Marghie
Red sauce, Vegan Mozzarella, roasted red, tomatoes, fresh garlic, balsamic drizzle and fresh basil.
XXL Vegan Marghie
Red sauce, vegan mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, fresh garlic, balsamic drizzle and fresh basil.
LG Vegan Pepperoni
Red sauce, plant based mozzarella, plant based pepperoni.
XXL Vegan Pepperoni
Red sauce, plant based mozzarella, plant based pepperoni