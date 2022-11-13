Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Lucky Slice Pizza - Ogden

review star

No reviews yet

207 25th Street

Ogden, UT 84401

Popular Items

Lg Pepperoni
XXL Pepperoni
Lg The Marghie

Traditional Favorites

Lg Pepperoni

$13.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.

XXL Pepperoni

$20.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.

Lg Just Cheese

$11.99

Red sauce & mozzarella.

XXL Just Cheese

$16.99

Red sauce & mozzarella.

Lg Carnivore

$18.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, & bacon.

XXL Carnivore

$32.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, & bacon.

Lg Lucky 7

$18.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bell pepper, white onion, mushrooms, & black olives.

XXL Lucky 7

$33.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bell pepper, white onion, mushrooms, & black olives.

Lg Hawaiian

$15.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, & pineapple.

XXL Hawaiian

$23.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, & pineapple.

Lg BBQ Chicken

$15.29

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, cheddar, Roasted Red Peppers.

XXL BBQ Chicken

$24.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, cheddar, Roasted Red Peppers.

Lg Chicken Alfredo

$15.29

Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted chicken, mushrooms

XXL Chicken Alfredo

$26.99

Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted chicken, mushrooms

Lg Luigi

$11.99

Homemade Pesto & Mozzarella **Contains Nuts**

XXL Luigi

$16.99

Homemade Pesto & Mozzarella **Contains Nuts**

Lg Herbivore

$15.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, white onion, bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes.

XXL Herbivore

$26.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, white onions, green peppers, black olives and tomatoes

House Specialties

Lg Fire Island

$16.79

Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, capicola ham, caramelized onions, fresh jalapenos, & pineapple.

XXL Fire Island

$29.49

Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, capicola ham, caramelized onions, fresh jalapenos, & pineapple.

Lg Chicken Club

$17.69

Red sauce, spinach, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, ranch drizzle!

XXL Chicken Club

$29.29

Red sauce, spinach, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, ranch drizzle!

Lg Dub All-Star

$17.59

Pesto, spinach, mozzarella, oven roasted chicken, caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, BBQ drizzle. **Contains Nuts**

XXL Dub All-Star

$31.69

Pesto, spinach, mozzarella, oven roasted chicken, caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, BBQ drizzle. **Contains Nuts**

Lg The Marghie

$15.29

Red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, balsamic reduction.

XXL The Marghie

$24.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, balsamic reduction.

Lg The Shirra

$13.99

BBQ sauce, Vegan Mozzarella, fresh jalapeños, pineapple, red onion

XXL The Shirra

$20.99

BBQ sauce, vegan mozzarella, fresh jalapeños, pineapple, and red onion.

Lg Real Dill

$13.99

Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, dill pickle chips, fresh dill.

XXL Real Dill

$20.99

Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, dill pickle chips, & fresh dill.

Lg Caprese

$16.49

Pesto base, mozzarella, parmesan, tomato, balsamic drizzle, and fresh cracked peppercorn. **Contains Nuts**

XXL Caprese

$26.99

Pesto base, mozzarella, parmesan, cherry tomato, balsamic drizzle, and fresh cracked pepper. **Contains Nuts**

Lg New Yorker

$13.99

The New York classic - Red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, & fresh herbs.

XXL New Yorker

$20.99

The New York classic - Red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, & fresh herbs.

The Monthly Special

Lg Monthly - Vesuvius

$16.69

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, parmesan and our house made hot honey drizzle.

XXL Monthly - Vesuvius

$28.29

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, parmesan and our house made hot honey drizzle.

Seasonal Pizzas

Lg Spaghetti and Meatballs

$16.79

Spaghetti pomodoro, seasoned ground beef and mozzrella.

XXL Spaghetti and Meatballs

$30.49

Spaghetti pomodoro, seasoned ground beef and mozzrella.

Lg Shepard's Pie

$14.59

French onion soup base, mozzarella, mashed potato, seasoned ground beef, peas and carrots

XXL Shepard's Pie

$25.99

French onion soup base, mozzarella, mashed potato, seasoned ground beef, peas and carrots

Lg Chicken Pot Pie

$16.49

Garlic cream base, mozzarella, parmesan, chicken, croutons, peas and carrots

XXL Chicken Pot Pie

$29.99

Garlic cream base, mozzarella, parmesan, chicken, croutons, peas and carrots

Lg French Dip

$15.39

French onion soup base, mozzarella, gruyere, beef burnt ends and croutons.

XXL French Dip

$24.49

French onion soup base, mozzarella, gruyere, beef burnt ends and croutons.

Lg Pomodoro

$13.89

Garlic and herbs base, spinach, spaghetti pomodoro, nutritional yeast, basil.

XXL Pomodoro

$25.49

Garlic and herbs base, spinach, spaghetti pomodoro, nutritional yeast, basil.

Vegan Pizzas

Lg VCBR

$18.79

House Vegan Ranch Dressing, Vegan Mozzarella, Sliced Cauliflower Florets, Baco Bits, Sliced Red onion, Diced Roma Tomato, and a generous dusting of nutritional Yeast

XXL VCBR

$30.99

House Vegan Ranch Dressing, Vegan Mozzarella, Sliced Cauliflower Florets, Baco Bits, Sliced Red onion, Diced Roma Tomato, and a generous dusting of nutritional Yeast

Lg Vegan Marghie

$15.99

Red sauce, Vegan Mozzarella, roasted red, tomatoes, fresh garlic, balsamic drizzle and fresh basil.

XXL Vegan Marghie

$27.49

Red sauce, vegan mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, fresh garlic, balsamic drizzle and fresh basil.

Lg The Shirra

$13.99

BBQ sauce, Vegan Mozzarella, fresh jalapeños, pineapple, red onion

XXL The Shirra

$20.99

BBQ sauce, vegan mozzarella, fresh jalapeños, pineapple, and red onion.

LG Vegan Pepperoni

$20.99

Red sauce, plant based mozzarella, plant based pepperoni.

XXL Vegan Pepperoni

$34.99

Red sauce, plant based mozzarella, plant based pepperoni

Build Your Own Pizza

Be your own Pizza Picasso. Each hand-tossed pizza starts with your choice of sauce, then add your toppings for $1.29 each.