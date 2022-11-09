Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lucky Well - University City 3432 Sansom Street

review star

No reviews yet

3432 Sansom Street

Philadelphia, PA 19104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

BBQ. Comfort. Whiskey.

Location

3432 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

High Street Provisions
orange starNo Reviews
3401 Walnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
The Board and Brew Philadelphia
orange star4.5 • 95
3200 Chestnut St Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen - Franklin's Table
orange star4.7 • 48
3401 Walnut St Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
Root & Sprig - Philadelphia
orange starNo Reviews
1 CONVENTION AVENUE PHILADELPHIA, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
Boba King
orange starNo Reviews
3200 Chestnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Saxbys - Drexel PISB
orange starNo Reviews
3245 Chestnut St Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston