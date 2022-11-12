  • Home
Lucky Wishbone 2712 E 22nd Street (By Reid Park)

2712 E 22nd Street

Tucson, AZ 85713

Popular Items

8 pc Steakfingers Meal
8 pc Shrimp Meal
Double Lucky Burger With Cheese

Halle's Hot Chicken (Virtual Brand)

4 Piece Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders Plate

4 Piece Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders Plate

$14.00

4 Piece Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders, Crinkle Cut Fries, side of Ranch

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich and Crinkle Cut Fries

4 Piece Nashville Hot Chicken Plate

4 Piece Nashville Hot Chicken Plate

$14.00

4 Piece Nashville Hot Chicken (2 legs and 2 thighs), Crinkle Cut Fries

2 Piece Nashville Hot Chicken Plate

2 Piece Nashville Hot Chicken Plate

$12.00

2 Piece Nashville Hot Chicken (1 leg, 1 thigh), Crinkle Cut Fries

Side of Nashville Hot Sauce

$1.00

Side of Nashville Hot Sauce

Side of Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Specials

Special 14 pc Mixed Legs and Thighs

Special 14 pc Mixed Legs and Thighs

$16.00

Special 14 pc Mixed Legs and Thighs (Chicken Only)

Special 7 pc Mixed Legs and Thighs

Special 7 pc Mixed Legs and Thighs

$8.00

Special 7 pc Mixed Legs and Thighs (Chicken Only)

Sampler Meals and Half & Half Meals

18 pc Sampler Feast

18 pc Sampler Feast

$28.00

6 Steak Fingers, 6 Shrimp, 6 Chicken Fingers, 5 pcs Garlic Toast, Large Fries, Pint of Coleslaw, 3 Lucky Wishbone Sauces

9 pc Sampler Meal

9 pc Sampler Meal

$13.00

3 Shrimp, 3 Steakfingers, 3 Chicken Fingers, French Fries, Garlic Toast, 2 Lucky Wishbone Sauces

6 pc Sampler Meal

6 pc Sampler Meal

$10.00

2 Shrimp, 2 Steakfingers, 2 Chicken Fingers, French Fries, Garlic Toast, 1 Lucky Wishbone Sauces .

9 Shrimp & 9 Steakfingers Family Feast

9 Shrimp & 9 Steakfingers Family Feast

$28.00

9 pcs Shrimp, 9 pcs Steakfingers, Large French Fries, Large Coleslaw, 5 pcs Garlic Toast, 3 Lucky Wishbone Sauces.

4 Shrimp & 4 Steakfingers Meal

4 Shrimp & 4 Steakfingers Meal

$12.00

4 Shrimp, 4 Steakfingers, French Fries, Garlic toast, 2 Lucky Wishbone Sauces.

3 Shrimp & 3 Steakfingers Meal

3 Shrimp & 3 Steakfingers Meal

$10.00

3 Shrimp, 3 Steakfingers, French Fries, Garlic Toast, Lucky Wishbone Sauce.

9 Chicken Fingers & 9 Steakfingers Family Feast

9 Chicken Fingers & 9 Steakfingers Family Feast

$29.00

9 Chicken Fingers, 9 Steakfingers, Large French Fries, Large Coleslaw, 5 pcs Garlic Toast, 3 Lucky Wishbone Sauces .

4 Chicken Fingers & 4 Steakfingers Meal

4 Chicken Fingers & 4 Steakfingers Meal

$12.00

4 Chicken Fingers, 4 Steakfingers, French Fries, Garlic Toast, 2 Lucky Wishbone Sauces.

3 Steak Finger & 3 Chicken Finger Meal

3 Steak Finger & 3 Chicken Finger Meal

$10.00

3 Chicken Fingers, 3 Steakfingers, French Fries, Garlic Toast, Lucky Wishbone Sauce.

9 Shrimp & 9 Chicken Finger Family Feast

9 Shrimp & 9 Chicken Finger Family Feast

$29.00

9 Butterfly Shrimp, 9 Chicken fingers, Large French Fries, Large Coleslaw, 5 pcs Garlic Toast, 3 Lucky Wishbone Sauces.

4 Shrimp & 4 Chicken Fingers Meal

4 Shrimp & 4 Chicken Fingers Meal

$12.00

4 Shrimp, 4 Chicken Fingers, French Fries, Garlic Toast, 2 Lucky Wishbone Sauces.

3 Shrimp & 3 Chicken Finger Meal

3 Shrimp & 3 Chicken Finger Meal

$10.00

3 Shrimp, 3 Chicken Fingers, French Fries, Garlic Toast, 1 Lucky Wishbone Sauce.

Delicious Fried Chicken

8 pc Family Feast Fried Chicken

8 pc Family Feast Fried Chicken

$25.00

8 pcs mixed fried chicken, large fries, pint of coleslaw, 5 pcs garlic toast.

4 pc Mixed Fried Chicken Dinner

4 pc Mixed Fried Chicken Dinner

$11.50

4 pcs Mixed Fried Chicken, French Fries, Garlic Toast.

3 pc Mixed Fried Chicken Dinner

3 pc Mixed Fried Chicken Dinner

$9.00

3 pcs Mixed Fried Chicken, French Fries, Garlic Toast.

2 Drumstick Dinner

2 Drumstick Dinner

$5.50

2 Drumsticks, French Fries, Garlic Toast

8 pc All Dark Family Feast

8 pc All Dark Family Feast

$24.00

8 pcs Mixed Dark Meat Fried Chicken, Large French Fries, Large Coleslaw, 5 Garlic Toast.

4 pcs All Dark Fried Chicken Dinner

4 pcs All Dark Fried Chicken Dinner

$9.00

4 pcs mixed Legs and Thighs, French Fries, Garlic Toast.

3 pcs All Dark Fried Chicken Dinner

3 pcs All Dark Fried Chicken Dinner

$8.00

3 pcs Mixed Legs and Thighs, French Fries, Garlic Toast.

Steakfingers

18 pc Family Feast Steakfingers

18 pc Family Feast Steakfingers

$28.00

18 pcs Steakfingers, Large French Fries, Large Coleslaw, 5 pcs Garlic Toast, 3 Lucky Wishbone Sauces.

8 pc Steakfingers Meal

8 pc Steakfingers Meal

$12.00

8 pcs Steakfingers, French Fries, Garlic Toast, 2 Lucky Wishbone Sauce.

6 pc Steakfingers Meal

6 pc Steakfingers Meal

$10.00

6 pcs Steakfingers, French Fries, Garlic Toast, 1 Lucky Wishbone Sauce.

4 pc Steakfingers Meal

4 pc Steakfingers Meal

$7.50

4 pcs Steakfingers, French Fries, Garlic Toast, Lucky Wishbone Sauce.

Butterfly Shrimp

18 pc Family Feast Shrimp

18 pc Family Feast Shrimp

$26.00

18 pcs Shrimp, Large French Fries, Large Coleslaw, 5 pcs Garlic Toast, 3 Lucky Wishbone Sauces.

8 pc Shrimp Meal

8 pc Shrimp Meal

$12.00

8 pcs Shrimp, French Fries, Garlic Toast, 2 Lucky Wishbone Sauces.

6 pc Shrimp Meal

6 pc Shrimp Meal

$10.00

6 pcs Shrimp, French Fries, Garlic Toast, Lucky Wishbone Sauces.

4 pc Shrimp Meal

4 pc Shrimp Meal

$7.50

4 pcs Shrimp, French Fries, Garlic Toast, Lucky Wishbone Sauces.

Chicken Fingers

Family Feast 12 pcs Chicken Fingers

Family Feast 12 pcs Chicken Fingers

$26.00

12 pcs Chicken Fingers, Large French Fries, Large Coleslaw, 5 Garlic Toast, Lucky Wishbone Sauces.

8 pc Chicken Fingers

8 pc Chicken Fingers

$12.00

8 pcs Chicken Fingers, French Fries, Garlic Toast, 2 Lucky Wishbone Sauces.

6 pc Chicken Fingers Meal

6 pc Chicken Fingers Meal

$10.00

6 pcs Chicken Fingers, French Fries, Garlic Toast, Lucky Wishbone Sauce .

4 pc Chicken Fingers Meal

4 pc Chicken Fingers Meal

$7.50

4 pcs Chicken Fingers, French Fries, Garlic Toast, Lucky Wishbone Sauce.

Gizzards

18 pc Family Feast Gizzards

18 pc Family Feast Gizzards

$25.00

18 pcs Gizzards, Large French Fries, Large Cole Slaw, 5 pcs Garlic Toast, 3 Lucky Wishbone Sauces .

8 pc Gizzard Meal

8 pc Gizzard Meal

$11.00

8 pcs Gizzards, French Fries, Garlic Toast, 2 Lucky Wishbone Sauces.

6 pc Gizzard Meal

6 pc Gizzard Meal

$9.00

6 pcs Gizzards, French Fries, Garlic Toast, Lucky Wishbone Sauce.

4 pcs Gizzard Meal

4 pcs Gizzard Meal

$6.50

4 pcs Gizzards, French Fries, Garlic Toast, Lucky Wishbone Sauce.

18 pc Gizzards & Livers Family Feast

18 pc Gizzards & Livers Family Feast

$25.00
8 pc Gizzards & Livers Meal

8 pc Gizzards & Livers Meal

$11.00
6 pc Gizzards & Livers Meal

6 pc Gizzards & Livers Meal

$9.00

Livers

18 pc Livers Family Feast

18 pc Livers Family Feast

$25.00

18 pcs Livers, Large French Fries, Large Cole Slaw, 5 pcs Garlic Toast, 3 Lucky Wishbone Sauce.

8 pc Livers Meal

8 pc Livers Meal

$11.00

8 pcs Livers, French Fries, Garlic Toast, 2 Lucky Wishbone Sauces.

6 pc Livers Meal

6 pc Livers Meal

$9.00

6 pcs Livers, French Fries, Garlic Toast, Lucky Wishbone Sauces.

4 pc Livers Meal

4 pc Livers Meal

$6.50

4 pcs Livers, French Fries, Garlic Toast, Lucky Wishbone Sauce.

18 pc Gizzards & Livers Family Feast

18 pc Gizzards & Livers Family Feast

$25.00
8 pc Gizzards & Livers Meal

8 pc Gizzards & Livers Meal

$11.00
6 pc Gizzards & Livers Meal

6 pc Gizzards & Livers Meal

$9.00

Lucky Burgers & Sandwiches

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Double Lucky Burger With Cheese

Double Lucky Burger With Cheese

$6.50

Everything Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish.

Lucky Burger

Lucky Burger

$5.00
Chicken Finger Sandwich

Chicken Finger Sandwich

$6.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.00
Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.50

Wings

8 pcs Wings

8 pcs Wings

$10.50
12 pcs Wings

12 pcs Wings

$16.00
20 pcs Wings

20 pcs Wings

$25.50
45 pcs Wings

45 pcs Wings

$54.50

Sides & Desserts

French Fries

French Fries

$2.50+
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$2.50+
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.50+
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.50+
Garlic Toast

Garlic Toast

$0.50+
Poppers

Poppers

$4.00Out of stock

3 per Order

Jalapenos

Jalapenos

$0.40

Sold Individually

Desserts

Desserts

$4.00+
Lucky Wishbone Sauce

Lucky Wishbone Sauce

$0.50

Individual Lucky Wishbone Sauce

Ranch

Ranch

$0.50

Individual Ranch Dressing

BBQ

BBQ

$0.50

Individual BBQ Sauce

Tartar

Tartar

$0.50

Individual Tartar Sauce

Individual Pieces

Whole Fried Chicken

Whole Fried Chicken

$16.50

8 pcs of Chicken (Whole Chicken)

Chicken Breast

Chicken Breast

$3.00

Individual Breast

Chicken Wing

Chicken Wing

$1.50

Individual Wing

Chicken Leg

Chicken Leg

$1.75

Individual Leg

Chicken Thigh

Chicken Thigh

$2.00

Individual Thigh

Chicken Gizzard

Chicken Gizzard

$0.95

Individual Gizzard

Chicken Liver

Chicken Liver

$0.95

Individual Liver

Butterfly Shrimp

Butterfly Shrimp

$1.20

Individual Shrimp

SteakFinger

SteakFinger

$1.25

Individual Steakfingers

Chicken Finger

Chicken Finger

$1.35

Individual Chicken Finger

Lucky Wishbone Sauce

$0.50

Individual Lucky Wishbone Sauce

Ranch

$0.50

Individual Ranch Dressing

BBQ

$0.50

Individual BBQ Sauce

Tartar

$0.50

Individual Tartar Sauce

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.25

20 OZ Fountain Drink

2 Liter Coke

2 Liter Coke

$3.50Out of stock
2 Liter Sprite

2 Liter Sprite

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2712 E 22nd Street, Tucson, AZ 85713

