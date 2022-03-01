Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lucky 7 Catering Bridges Preparatory

review star

No reviews yet

555 Robert Smalls Parkway

Beaufort, SC 29906

Popular Items

K5 6-piece Chicken Nugget
8-piece Chicken Nuggets
K5 Chicken Sandwich

Elementary School Lunches

Lucky 7 Meal Plan

Lucky 7 Meal Plan

$16.00Out of stock

** Tuesday May 31 - Friday June 3** Our lunch package made simple! An entire week of lunches with a variety that our K-5 kids love. Just one simple click and we take care of the entire week!

K5 Taco Tuesday

K5 Taco Tuesday

$5.00Out of stock

A soft shell beef taco with taco sauce and cheese on the side. Comes with Doritos and a Yoo Hoo. (sorry, no substitutions for drinks or sides)

K5 Pizza Friday!

K5 Pizza Friday!

$5.00Out of stock

A slice of our fresh baked cheese pizza hot from the oven! Served with a Capri Sun, and a bag of Ruffles. (sorry, no substitutions for drinks or sides)

K5 Ham & Cheese Mini Sub

K5 Ham & Cheese Mini Sub

$5.00

Ham and American cheese a fresh baked 4" sub roll with a choice of a side and drink

K5 Turkey & Cheese Mini Sub

K5 Turkey & Cheese Mini Sub

$5.00

Turkey and American cheese on a fresh baked 4" sub roll with a choice of a side and milk or water

K5 Hamburger

K5 Hamburger

$5.00

All Beef Patty on an artisan bun with ketchup and mustard on the side and a choice of a side and drink

K5 Peanut Butter & Jelly

K5 Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.00

Creamy peanut butter and grape jelly on white with a choice of a side and drink

K5 Hot Dog

K5 Hot Dog

$4.00

One all beef hot dog with ketchup and mustard on the side with a choice of a side and drink

K5 6-piece Chicken Nugget

K5 6-piece Chicken Nugget

$5.00

Breaded chicken nuggets with your choice of dipping sauce with a choice of a side and drink

K5 Chicken Sandwich

K5 Chicken Sandwich

$5.00

Premium breaded chicken breast (mayo on the side) on our gourmet bun with a choice of a side and drink

Boxed Lunch Packages

Hamburger

Hamburger

$5.00

All Beef Patty on an artisan bun with ketchup and mustard on the side and a choice of one side

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$5.00

Premium breaded chicken breast (mayo on the side) on our gourmet bun with a choice of one side

8-piece Chicken Nuggets

8-piece Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

Breaded chicken bites with your choice of dipping sauce with one side

2 Hot Dogs

2 Hot Dogs

$5.00

2 all beef hot dogs with ketchup and mustard on the side with a choice of one side

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Ham & American Cheese on white bread with a choice of one side

Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Turkey and American cheese on white with a choice of one side

Faculty, Staff, and Bigger Appetites

BLT Croissant

BLT Croissant

$7.00

Sugar cured bacon piled high with lettuce and tomato on a light, buttery croissant.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$9.00

Our classic BLT on top of ham and turkey in a lightly toasted triple decker.

Chicken Salad Croissant

Chicken Salad Croissant

$7.00Out of stock

Cranberry Walnut all white meat Chicken Salad served on a fresh baked buttery croissant

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$7.00

Ham, Pepperoni, and Provolone Cheese with lettuce and tomato on a fresh baked sub roll

All American Sub

All American Sub

$8.00

Oven roasted turkey, smoked ham, and pepperoni with provolone and American cheeses, lettuce & tomato - all piled high on a fresh baked sub roll

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$7.00Out of stock

Italian Style Beef Meatballs with Marinara, Provolone, and Mozzarella Cheeses on a fresh baked Sub Roll

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$8.00

Double Meat means Double Cheese Too!

Buffalo Chicken and Bacon Ranch Wrap

Buffalo Chicken and Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.00

Fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce with bacon, Cheddar Jack cheese, diced tomatoes, and Ranch with chopped Romaine Lettuce in a flour tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.00

Crispy Fried Chicken and Bacon with shredded parmesan and Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla

Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$8.00

Fresh Mixed Greens, diced Roma Tomatoes, Carrots, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons, and Crumbled Bacon topped with a fried chicken breast and served with Honey Mustard.

Chicken & Bacon Caesar Salad

Chicken & Bacon Caesar Salad

$8.00

Crispy Fried Chicken and Bacon on a fresh Caesar Salad with shaved parmesan and herb croutons

Sides

Ruffles

Ruffles

$1.00
Lay's BBQ Chips

Lay's BBQ Chips

$1.00
Doritos

Doritos

$1.00
Cheez Its

Cheez Its

$1.00
Takis - Chili Lime Fuego

Takis - Chili Lime Fuego

$1.00
Fruit Cup - Peaches

Fruit Cup - Peaches

$1.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$1.50+Out of stock

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$1.00

12 oz. can

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.00

12 oz. can

Sprite

Sprite

$1.00

12 oz. can

Chocolate YooHoo

Chocolate YooHoo

$1.00

11 oz. can

Gatorade

Gatorade

$1.00

12 oz. bottle

Water

Water

$1.00

16.9 oz. bottle

Whole Milk

Whole Milk

$1.00Out of stock

Half pint

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$1.00

Half pint

Capri Sun

Capri Sun

$1.00

Assorted Fruit Drink Pouches

Dessert

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

3 oz. giant cookie

*White Chocolate Chip Macadamia Nut Cookie

*White Chocolate Chip Macadamia Nut Cookie

$2.00

*contains nuts 3 oz. giant cookie

Small Sugar Cookie

Small Sugar Cookie

$0.50

1 oz. small cookie

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bridges Prep Order Portal

Location

555 Robert Smalls Parkway, Beaufort, SC 29906

Directions

Gallery
Lucky 7 Catering image
Lucky 7 Catering image
Lucky 7 Catering image

