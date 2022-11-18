Lucky 7 Catering imageView gallery

Lucky 7 Catering Events

review star

No reviews yet

61 Riverwalk

Unit E

Ridgeland, SC 29936

Popular Items

6 pc. Chicken Nugget Box
Butter Noodles
Hamburger Box

$5 Boxed Lunches

1/2 Ham and Cheese Box

1/2 Ham and Cheese Box

$5.00

1/2 Sandwich Ham & American Cheese on white bread with a choice of side and a cookie.

1/2 Turkey and Cheese Box

1/2 Turkey and Cheese Box

$5.00

Turkey and American on white with a choice of side and a cookie.

Hamburger Box

Hamburger Box

$5.00

All Beef Patty on a gourmet bun with ketchup and mustard on the side. Served with a side

Peanut Butter & Jelly Box

Peanut Butter & Jelly Box

$5.00

Creamy peanut butter and grape jelly on white with a choice of a side and a cookie

Hot Dog Box

Hot Dog Box

$5.00

All beef hot dog with ketchup and mustard on the side with a choice of side and a cookie.

4 pc Chicken Nugget Box

4 pc Chicken Nugget Box

$5.00

4 breaded chicken nuggets with your choice of dipping sauce with a side and a cookie.

Butter Noodles

Butter Noodles

$5.00

Egg noodles with butter and parmesan (on the side!) with your choice of side and a cookie.

$6 Boxed Lunch

Turkey and Cheese Box

Turkey and Cheese Box

$6.00

Turkey and American on white with a choice of a side and a cookie.

Ham and Cheese Box

Ham and Cheese Box

$6.00

Ham & American Cheese on white bread with a choice of side and a cookie.

Chick Filet Box

Chick Filet Box

$6.00

The Lucky Clucky! Premium breaded chicken breast with mayo on the side on our gourmet bun with your choice of a side and a cookie.

6 pc. Chicken Nugget Box

6 pc. Chicken Nugget Box

$6.00

Six Crispy Chicken Nuggets with your choice of dipping sauce and side, and a cookie.

2 Hot Dog Box

2 Hot Dog Box

$6.00

Two all beef hot dogs with ketchup and mustard on the side with a choice of side and a cookie.

BBQ Sandwich Box

BBQ Sandwich Box

$6.00

Pulled pork BBQ with a choice of side and a cookie.

Pasta and Marinara

Pasta and Marinara

$6.00

Pasta with marinara and parmesan (on the side!) with your choice of a side and a cookie.

Staff/Faculty Lunch & Bigger Bites

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$8.00

Italian Style Beef Meatballs with Marinara, Provolone, and Mozzarella Cheeses on a fresh baked Sub Roll

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$8.00

Thin-Sliced Angus Beef Ribeye with Peppers and Onions and Provolone Cheese on a fresh baked Sub Roll

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$8.00

Double Meat means Double Cheese Too!

Crispy Chicken Bacon Caesar Salad

Crispy Chicken Bacon Caesar Salad

$8.00

Crispy Fried Chicken and Bacon on a fresh Caesar Salad with shaved parmesan and herb croutons

Sesame Ginger Chicken Salad

Sesame Ginger Chicken Salad

$8.00

Sesame Ginger Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Toasted Almonds, Salad Crunchies, and Shredded Carrots on a bed of mixed cabbage and Romaine w/Sesame Ginger Dressing.

BLT

BLT

$6.00

Sugar cured bacon piled high with lettuce and tomato on lightly toasted bread.

Buffalo Chicken and Bacon Ranch Wrap

Buffalo Chicken and Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.00

Fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce with bacon, Cheddar Jack cheese, diced tomatoes, and Ranch with Romaine Lettuce in a flour tortilla

Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap

Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Crispy Fried Chicken and Bacon with shredded parmesan and herb croutons in a fresh Caesar wrap

Chicken & Pasta

Chicken & Pasta

$8.00

Grilled chicken breast over butter noodles with parmesan (on the side!) with your choice of side.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Lucky 7 Catering Packages

Location

61 Riverwalk, Unit E, Ridgeland, SC 29936

