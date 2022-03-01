Lucky 7 Catering St.Peter's Catholic School

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

6 pc Chicken Nugget
Chicken Sandwich
4 pc Chicken Nugget

$5 Boxed Lunch

Ham & Cheese Mini Sub

Ham & Cheese Mini Sub

$5.00

Ham and American cheese a fresh baked 4" sub roll with a choice of one side

Turkey & Cheese Mini Sub

Turkey & Cheese Mini Sub

$5.00

Turkey and American cheese on a fresh baked 4" sub roll with a choice of one side.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$5.00

All Beef Patty on an artisan bun with ketchup and mustard on the side and a choice of one side

Peanut Butter & Jelly

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.00

Creamy peanut butter and grape jelly on white with a choice of one side

1 Hot Dog

1 Hot Dog

$5.00

All beef hot dog with ketchup and mustard on the side with a choice of one side

4 pc Chicken Nugget

4 pc Chicken Nugget

$5.00

4 breaded chicken nuggets with your choice of dipping sauce with one side

Butter Noodles

Butter Noodles

$5.00

Egg noodles with butter and parmesan (on the side!) with your choice of one side

$6 Boxed Lunch

Ham and Cheese

Ham and Cheese

$6.00

Ham & American Cheese on white bread with a choice of one side

Turkey and Cheese

Turkey and Cheese

$6.00

Turkey and American cheese on white with a choice of one side

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$5.00

Premium breaded chicken breast (mayo on the side) on our gourmet bun with a choice of one side

6 pc Chicken Nugget

6 pc Chicken Nugget

$6.00

6 breaded chicken nuggets with your choice of dipping sauce with one side

2 Hot Dogs

2 Hot Dogs

$6.00

2 all beef hot dogs with ketchup and mustard on the side with a choice of one side

BBQ Sandwich

BBQ Sandwich

$6.00

Pulled pork BBQ with a choice of one side

Pasta Marinara

Pasta Marinara

$6.00

Pasta with marinara and parmesan (on the side!) with your choice of one side

Faculty and Staff Lunch

BLT Croissant

BLT Croissant

$7.00

Sugar cured bacon piled high with lettuce and tomato on a light, buttery croissant.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$9.00

Our classic BLT on top of ham and turkey in a lightly toasted triple decker.

Chicken Salad Croissant

Chicken Salad Croissant

$7.00

Cranberry Walnut all white meat Chicken Salad served on a fresh baked buttery croissant

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$7.00

Ham, Pepperoni, and Provolone Cheese with lettuce and tomato on a fresh baked sub roll

All American Sub

All American Sub

$8.00

Oven roasted turkey, smoked ham, and pepperoni with provolone and American cheeses, lettuce & tomato - all piled high on a fresh baked sub roll

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$7.00

Italian Style Beef Meatballs with Marinara, Provolone, and Mozzarella Cheeses on a fresh baked Sub Roll

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$8.00

Double Meat means Double Cheese Too!

Buffalo Chicken and Bacon Ranch Wrap

Buffalo Chicken and Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.00

Fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce with bacon, Cheddar Jack cheese, diced tomatoes, and Ranch with Romaine Lettuce in a flour tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.00

Crispy Fried Chicken and Bacon with shredded parmesan and Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla

Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$8.00

Fresh Mixed Greens, diced Roma Tomatoes, Carrots, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons, and Crumbled Bacon topped with a fried chicken breast and served with Honey Mustard.

Chicken & Bacon Caesar Salad

Chicken & Bacon Caesar Salad

$8.00

Crispy Fried Chicken and Bacon on a fresh Caesar Salad with shaved parmesan and herb croutons

Chicken & Pasta

Chicken & Pasta

$8.00

Grilled chicken breast over butter noodles with parmesan cheese

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info

Online Ordering Portal for St. Peter's Catholic School

Location

70 Ladys Island Drive, Beaufort, SC 29907

Directions

Gallery
Lucky 7 Catering image
Lucky 7 Catering image
Lucky 7 Catering image

