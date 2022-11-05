Lucky Bird
77 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Lucky Bird specializes in hand breaded chicken tenders, fried chicken sandwiches, salads, and sweet potato waffle fries.
5505 West 20th Ave, Edgewater, CO 80214
