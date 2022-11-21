Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lucky Bird - Bluebird Market Unit 107

325 Blue River Parkway

Silverthorne, CO 80497

Popular Items

Lucky Tenders
Asian Wrap
PLAIN Waffle Fries

Mains

Big Bird

Big Bird

$12.00

Crispy chicken, slaw, tomato, cheddar, honey mustard, potato bun.

Spicy Bird

Spicy Bird

$10.00

Crispy chicken, Gochujang butter, house pickles, potato bun.

Southern Bird

Southern Bird

$12.00

Crispy chicken, Nashville hot sauce, ranch slaw, pickles, potato bun.

Plain Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Crispy chicken and potato bun.

Buffalo Blue Wrap

Buffalo Blue Wrap

$11.00

Roasted or crispy chicken, cabbage, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, ranch, tomato, flour tortilla.

Asian Wrap

Asian Wrap

$11.00

Roasted or crispy chicken, cabbage, scallions, sweet and spicy Asian sauce, honey mustard, flour tortilla.

Chicken Salad Wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.50

Roasted or crispy chicken, cranberries, Pepitas, slaw, scallions, tomato, honey mustard, cheddar, flour tortilla.

Lucky Tenders

Lucky Tenders

$10.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders, honey mustard dipping sauce.

Asian Tenders

Asian Tenders

$10.50

Hand breaded chicken tenders, sweet and spicy Asian sauce, honey mustard, scallions.

Buffalo Blue Tenders

Buffalo Blue Tenders

$11.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk dressing, scallions.

Lucky Bird Salad

Lucky Bird Salad

$10.00

Spinach, Pepitas, cranberries, beans, Cotija cheese, pickled shallots, champagne vinaigrette. Add roasted or crispy chicken.

Farmhouse Salad

Farmhouse Salad

$10.00

Spinach, bacon, tomato, sunflower seeds, blue cheese, scallions, ranch. Add roasted or crispy chicken.

Bacon Ranch Wrap

Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Crispy or roasted chicken, tomato, bacon, cabbage, cheddar, ranch.

Roasted Chiken

$5.00

Sides

SWEET Potato Waffle Fries

SWEET Potato Waffle Fries

$5.00+

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries Honey mustard dipping sauce.

Loaded Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Loaded Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$9.00

Sweet potato waffle fries, buttermilk dressing, Cotija cheese, bacon, scallions.

Lucky Slaw

Lucky Slaw

$4.00

Cabbage, lucky seasoning, scallions, sweet mustard sauce.

3 Bean Salad

3 Bean Salad

$4.00

Garbanzo beans, black beans, kidney beans, orange champagne vinaigrette, scallions.

PLAIN Waffle Fries

PLAIN Waffle Fries

$4.00+

Waffle fries with ketchup. Add extra sauces for .75 each

Sauces and Extras

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Asian Sauce

$0.75

Pickles

$1.00

Gochujang Butter

$0.75

Extra Tender

$3.50

Roasted Chicken

$5.00

Mayo

Gf Bun

$2.00

BBQ

$0.75

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$3.50

Bottle Water

$2.50

Can Soda

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Colorado’s premier fried chicken!

325 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne, CO 80497

