Lucky Bird - Food Truck

77 Reviews

$$

5505 west 20th AVE

Edgewater, CO 80214

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Lucky Tenders
Asian Tenders

Mains

Lucky Tenders

Lucky Tenders

$10.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders, honey mustard dipping sauce.

Asian Tenders

Asian Tenders

$10.50

Hand breaded chicken tenders, sweet and spicy Asian sauce, honey mustard, scallions.

Buffalo Blue Tenders

Buffalo Blue Tenders

$11.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk dressing, scallions.

Big Bird

Big Bird

$12.00

Crispy chicken, mustard slaw, cheddar, tomato, potato bun.

Spicy Bird

Spicy Bird

$10.00

Crispy chicken, gochujang butter, house pickles, potato bun.

Plain Chicken Sandwich

Plain Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Crispy chicken, potato bun.

Sides

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$5.00+
Lucky Slaw

Lucky Slaw

$4.00

Cabbage, scallions, sweet mustard sauce.

Loaded Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Loaded Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$9.00

Sweet potato waffle fries, Cotija cheese, buttermilk dressing, bacon, scallions.

3 Bean Salad

3 Bean Salad

$4.00

Garbanzo beans, kidney beans, black beans, orange champagne vinaigrette, scallions.

Chips

$2.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Extras

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Asian Sauce

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Pickles

$1.00

Gochujang Butter

$1.00

Extra Tender

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy! sales@luckybirdco.com

5505 west 20th AVE, Edgewater, CO 80214

