Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion

Lucky Cat

review star

No reviews yet

6322 Andrew Ave

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Rice
Pad Thai
Bao

SOUP

Tom Yum

$5.00+

Grandma’s recipe of lemongrass broth with mushroom, scallion, cilantro

Tom Kha

$5.00+

Grandma’s recipe of Coconut milk and lemongrass broth with mushroom, scallion, cilantro

Miso Soup

$3.00

Soybean paste soup with wakame seaweed, tofu, scallion

Wonton Soup

$5.00

Chicken broth with chicken dumplings

SALAD

Avocado Crab Salad

$10.00

Avocado crab salad with ginger dressing, masago, spicy mayo

Spicy Tuna Salad

Spicy Tuna Salad

$12.00

Diced tuna, avocado, mixed with spicy sauce on salad, scallion, sesame seed

Seaweed Salad

$4.00

HOT APP

Age Tofu

Age Tofu

$6.00

Breaded tofu with tempura sauce, on top with scallion and bonito

Chicken Wings (5)

$10.00Out of stock

Must Try!

Crispy Bok Choy

Crispy Bok Choy

$6.00

Flash-fried bok choy with sweet sour sauce, fried garlic on top

Crispy Leg

Crispy Leg

$8.00

Crunchy breaded fried octopus leg with Japanese mayo

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Choice of sauce: sea salt/ garlic/spicy Japanese soybean in the pod

Gyoza (4)

Gyoza (4)

$6.00

Pork dumplings with choice of cooking: steamed/fried

Krab Rangoon (4)

Krab Rangoon (4)

$6.00

Homemade crispy wrap with crab and cream cheese filling

Shumai (4)

$6.00

Homemade steamed pork and shrimp dumplings with soft and crunchy texture

Spring Rolls (3)

Spring Rolls (3)

$6.00

Greatest homemade vegetable spring roll in town

Takoyaki (4)

$6.00

Cooked octopus wrapped with soft dough, garnished with bonito Japanese mayo and takoyaki sauce. Popular street food in Japan!

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$8.00

Bao

$4.00

Steamed bao bun with BBQ pork filling

Korean corn dog

$5.95

COLD APP

Hamachi Jalapeno

Hamachi Jalapeno

$12.00

Sliced yellowtail on top with jalapenos and ponzu, spicy mayo and kimchi sauce

Mini Crispy Bite

Mini Crispy Bite

$10.00

Tuna on crispy rice, scallion, tobiko, truffle oil

Pla Salmon

Pla Salmon

$12.00

Sliced salmon with Thai spicy sauce

Tuna Tartar

Tuna Tartar

$10.00

Tuna, masago, guacamole on wonton chips

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$10.00

Seared slice tuna, sesame seed, scallion, ponzu sauce

SUSHI

CONCH

$4.00

EBI

$3.00

EEL

$4.00

HAMACHI

$4.00

KANI

$3.00

SALMON

$3.00

TUNA

$3.00

WAHOO

$3.00

WHITE TUNA

$3.00

Tamago

$3.00

SUSHI COMBO

Salmon Lover

$18.00

Salmon Sushi 2 pcs, Salmon Sashimi 3 pcs, JB Roll, Spicy Salmon Salad

Tuna Lover

$18.00

Tuna Sushi 2 pcs, Tuna Sashimi 3 pcs, Spicy Tuna Roll, Tuna Tataki

Sashimi App

$12.00

9 pcs Sashimi Chef's Choice

Sashimi Combo

$16.00

Sashimi 6 pcs + California roll + Tuna Roll

Sushi Combo

$16.00

Sushi 6 pcs + California roll + Tuna Roll

Mixed Combo

$16.00

Sushi 3 pcs + Sashimi 3 pcs + California roll + Tuna Roll

Sashimi app all salmon

$15.00

ROLLS

Again & Again

Again & Again

$18.00

Shrimp Tempura, Masago, Tamago, Cream cheese, Cucumber, Eel on top, Eel sauce

Autumn Roll

Autumn Roll

$18.00

Tuna, Crab, White Fish, Apple on top, with Spicy salmon and Potato Chips, Sweet and Hot sauce on top

Bay View

Bay View

$14.00

Cooked Salmon, Cream cheese, Asparagus, topped with seared Salmon, Mayo

Butterfly

Butterfly

$8.00

Inari Tofu, Avocado, Cucumber, Mixed Green, Kampyo

Crunchy Spicy Tuna

$12.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, and flakes inside out tuna on top

Delight Fully Roll

$16.00

Spicy Tuna, Cream cheese, Avocado, Jalapeño, Deep fried with Sweet sauce on top

Donale & Maria Roll

$16.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cream cheese, BBQ Eel, Tuna Tataki, Masago, topped with Eel sauce and Spicy Mayo

Double Down

Double Down

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, and masago steamed shrimp on top

Taste like my Ex-girlfriend

Taste like my Ex-girlfriend

$16.00

Tuna, hamachi, flakes, and asparagus, topped with local Thai and Japanese chill

Fat Ass

Fat Ass

$13.00

Salmon Tempura, Crab stick, Asparagus, Cream cheese, no rice, deep fried whole roll, Crispy Bacon, and topped with Eel sauce

Florida Roll

Florida Roll

$13.00

Crab, hamachi on top, and yuzu sauce

Kiss of Fire

Kiss of Fire

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, bell pepper, and avocado on top with chop tuna and crispy rice

Monkey Banana

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, Avocado, Asparagus, Masago, Sweet plantain, topped with Eel sauce

Never Ending Roll

$18.00

Spicy salmon, avocado, flakes, and masago wrap with soy paper tuna on top

Out Standing

Out Standing

$15.00

Hamachi, tamago, and cucumber on top with beef tataki

Picasso

Picasso

$14.00

Tuna, hamachi, avocado, scallion, flakes, and tobiko served with ponzu sauce

Popeye Roll

$12.00

Crispy chicken, Cream cheese, topped with Crab meat, Crunchy Flakes on top

Spicy Tuna

$10.00

Spicy Tuna, Jalapeño, Hot sauce

Summer Time Roll

Summer Time Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, tuna, crab, inside out sliced avocado, and crab on top with spicy mayonnaise and eel sauce

Sweet 16

Sweet 16

$12.00

Tuna, Mango, Cilantro, Masago, Kimchi sauce

To Die For

To Die For

$13.00

BBQ Eel, Grape, Cream cheese, inside out, topped with Crispy Salmon Skin, Eel sauce

BASIC ROLLS

Avocado roll

$8.00
California Roll

California Roll

$7.00

Avocado, Crab, Cucumber, Masago

Cooked JB roll

$11.00

Dancing eel

$15.00

Dragon Roll

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Asparagus, Masago, Topped with Avocado

Eel roll

$13.00

Hamachi Roll

$10.00

Yellowtail, Scallion, Seed

JB Roll

$9.00

Salmon, Cream cheese, Scallion, Seed

JB Tempura Roll

$11.00

Salmon, Cream cheese, Seed, Scallion, Deep fried whole roll

Rainbow Roll

$12.00

California roll, topped with Salmon, Tuna, Whitefish

Salmon Avocado Roll

$10.00

Salmon Roll

$9.00

Salmon, Scallion, Seed

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

Fried Salmon skin, Scallion, Seed, topped with Eel sauce

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Asparagus, Masago, Seed

Spicy salmon

$10.00

Spicy tuna

$10.00

Tuna Roll

$9.00

Tuna, Scallion

Vegetable Roll

$8.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Mix Green, Kampyo

NO RICE ROLLS

Kanisu

Kanisu

$9.00

Avocado, Crab, Masago, wrap with cucumber, Rice vinegar

Naked Roll

Naked Roll

$12.00

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Tempura flake, wrap with rice paper, Ponzu sauce and Rice vinegar

Sashimi Roll

Sashimi Roll

$10.00

Salmon, Tuna, White fish, Masago, Asparagus, Avocado, wrap with cucumber, Rice Vinegar and Ponzu sauce

Skinny Girl Roll

Skinny Girl Roll

$14.00

Soy paper wrap with Crab, Salmon, Tuna, White fish, Grape, and Toro sauce

POKE BOWL

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$14.95

Spicy Salmon, Mango, Avocado, Seaweed Salad, Cucumber, Corn, Masago over rice

Tuna Bowl

Tuna Bowl

$14.95

Spicy Tuna, Mango, Avocado, Seaweed Salad, Cucumber, Masago over rice.

Unagi Bowl

Unagi Bowl

$16.00

BBQ Eel, Cucumber over rice

RAMEN

Green Curry

Green Curry

$14.95

Fusion Thai spice coconut milk broth ramen with bell pepper, scallion, egg. (Chicken is not included. You can choose your own choice of meat.)

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$12.95

Savory soybean paste broth with salty, sweet, tangy finish, seaweed, egg, scallion, bamboo shoot, corn, beansprout. (Chashu is not included. You can choose your own choice of meat.)