Lucky Cat
6322 Andrew Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
Popular Items
SOUP
Tom Yum
Grandma’s recipe of lemongrass broth with mushroom, scallion, cilantro
Tom Kha
Grandma’s recipe of Coconut milk and lemongrass broth with mushroom, scallion, cilantro
Miso Soup
Soybean paste soup with wakame seaweed, tofu, scallion
Wonton Soup
Chicken broth with chicken dumplings
SALAD
HOT APP
Age Tofu
Breaded tofu with tempura sauce, on top with scallion and bonito
Chicken Wings (5)
Must Try!
Crispy Bok Choy
Flash-fried bok choy with sweet sour sauce, fried garlic on top
Crispy Leg
Crunchy breaded fried octopus leg with Japanese mayo
Edamame
Choice of sauce: sea salt/ garlic/spicy Japanese soybean in the pod
Gyoza (4)
Pork dumplings with choice of cooking: steamed/fried
Krab Rangoon (4)
Homemade crispy wrap with crab and cream cheese filling
Shumai (4)
Homemade steamed pork and shrimp dumplings with soft and crunchy texture
Spring Rolls (3)
Greatest homemade vegetable spring roll in town
Takoyaki (4)
Cooked octopus wrapped with soft dough, garnished with bonito Japanese mayo and takoyaki sauce. Popular street food in Japan!
Parmesan Truffle Fries
Bao
Steamed bao bun with BBQ pork filling
Korean corn dog
COLD APP
Hamachi Jalapeno
Sliced yellowtail on top with jalapenos and ponzu, spicy mayo and kimchi sauce
Mini Crispy Bite
Tuna on crispy rice, scallion, tobiko, truffle oil
Pla Salmon
Sliced salmon with Thai spicy sauce
Tuna Tartar
Tuna, masago, guacamole on wonton chips
Tuna Tataki
Seared slice tuna, sesame seed, scallion, ponzu sauce
SUSHI
SUSHI COMBO
Salmon Lover
Salmon Sushi 2 pcs, Salmon Sashimi 3 pcs, JB Roll, Spicy Salmon Salad
Tuna Lover
Tuna Sushi 2 pcs, Tuna Sashimi 3 pcs, Spicy Tuna Roll, Tuna Tataki
Sashimi App
9 pcs Sashimi Chef's Choice
Sashimi Combo
Sashimi 6 pcs + California roll + Tuna Roll
Sushi Combo
Sushi 6 pcs + California roll + Tuna Roll
Mixed Combo
Sushi 3 pcs + Sashimi 3 pcs + California roll + Tuna Roll
Sashimi app all salmon
ROLLS
Again & Again
Shrimp Tempura, Masago, Tamago, Cream cheese, Cucumber, Eel on top, Eel sauce
Autumn Roll
Tuna, Crab, White Fish, Apple on top, with Spicy salmon and Potato Chips, Sweet and Hot sauce on top
Bay View
Cooked Salmon, Cream cheese, Asparagus, topped with seared Salmon, Mayo
Butterfly
Inari Tofu, Avocado, Cucumber, Mixed Green, Kampyo
Crunchy Spicy Tuna
Spicy tuna, avocado, and flakes inside out tuna on top
Delight Fully Roll
Spicy Tuna, Cream cheese, Avocado, Jalapeño, Deep fried with Sweet sauce on top
Donale & Maria Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Cream cheese, BBQ Eel, Tuna Tataki, Masago, topped with Eel sauce and Spicy Mayo
Double Down
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, and masago steamed shrimp on top
Taste like my Ex-girlfriend
Tuna, hamachi, flakes, and asparagus, topped with local Thai and Japanese chill
Fat Ass
Salmon Tempura, Crab stick, Asparagus, Cream cheese, no rice, deep fried whole roll, Crispy Bacon, and topped with Eel sauce
Florida Roll
Crab, hamachi on top, and yuzu sauce
Kiss of Fire
Shrimp tempura, bell pepper, and avocado on top with chop tuna and crispy rice
Monkey Banana
Shrimp tempura, Avocado, Asparagus, Masago, Sweet plantain, topped with Eel sauce
Never Ending Roll
Spicy salmon, avocado, flakes, and masago wrap with soy paper tuna on top
Out Standing
Hamachi, tamago, and cucumber on top with beef tataki
Picasso
Tuna, hamachi, avocado, scallion, flakes, and tobiko served with ponzu sauce
Popeye Roll
Crispy chicken, Cream cheese, topped with Crab meat, Crunchy Flakes on top
Spicy Tuna
Spicy Tuna, Jalapeño, Hot sauce
Summer Time Roll
Shrimp tempura, tuna, crab, inside out sliced avocado, and crab on top with spicy mayonnaise and eel sauce
Sweet 16
Tuna, Mango, Cilantro, Masago, Kimchi sauce
To Die For
BBQ Eel, Grape, Cream cheese, inside out, topped with Crispy Salmon Skin, Eel sauce
BASIC ROLLS
Avocado roll
California Roll
Avocado, Crab, Cucumber, Masago
Cooked JB roll
Dancing eel
Dragon Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Asparagus, Masago, Topped with Avocado
Eel roll
Hamachi Roll
Yellowtail, Scallion, Seed
JB Roll
Salmon, Cream cheese, Scallion, Seed
JB Tempura Roll
Salmon, Cream cheese, Seed, Scallion, Deep fried whole roll
Rainbow Roll
California roll, topped with Salmon, Tuna, Whitefish
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon Roll
Salmon, Scallion, Seed
Salmon Skin Roll
Fried Salmon skin, Scallion, Seed, topped with Eel sauce
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Asparagus, Masago, Seed
Spicy salmon
Spicy tuna
Tuna Roll
Tuna, Scallion
Vegetable Roll
Avocado, Cucumber, Mix Green, Kampyo
NO RICE ROLLS
Kanisu
Avocado, Crab, Masago, wrap with cucumber, Rice vinegar
Naked Roll
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Tempura flake, wrap with rice paper, Ponzu sauce and Rice vinegar
Sashimi Roll
Salmon, Tuna, White fish, Masago, Asparagus, Avocado, wrap with cucumber, Rice Vinegar and Ponzu sauce
Skinny Girl Roll
Soy paper wrap with Crab, Salmon, Tuna, White fish, Grape, and Toro sauce
POKE BOWL
RAMEN
Green Curry
Fusion Thai spice coconut milk broth ramen with bell pepper, scallion, egg. (Chicken is not included. You can choose your own choice of meat.)
Miso Ramen
Savory soybean paste broth with salty, sweet, tangy finish, seaweed, egg, scallion, bamboo shoot, corn, beansprout. (Chashu is not included. You can choose your own choice of meat.)