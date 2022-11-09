- Home
Lucky Dog Café
2139 Tapo Street, Unit 113
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Popular Items
Hot Coffees
Americano Regular
Americano Large
Regular Drip
Large Drip
Decaffeinated Regular
Decaffeinated Large
Cappuccino Regular
Cappuccino Large
Espresso Single
Espresso Double
Espresso Triple
Espresso with Whipped Cream Double
Shot in the Dark
Latte Regular
Flavored Latte Regular
Latte Large
Caramel Macchiato Regular
Caramel Macchiato Large
Espresso Macchiato Regular
Espresso Macchiato Large
Mexican Mocha Large
Mexican Mocha Regular
Café Mocha Large
Caffe Mocha Regular
Spicy Mocha Large
Spicy Mocha Regular
White Chocolate Mocha Large
White Chocolate Mocha Regular
Cherry Mocha Large
Cherry Mocha Regular
Peppermint Mocha Large
Peppermint Mocha Regular
Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha Large
Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha Regular
Raspberry White Chocolate Mocha Large
Raspberry White Chocolate Mocha Regular
Strawberry White Chocolate Mocha Large
Strawberry White Chocolate Mocha Regular
Light Roast
Decaffeinated
Hot Teas
Chai Tea Latte Regular
Chai Tea Latte Large
Chai Tea Regular
Chai Tea Large
Dirty Chai Tea Latte Regular
Dirty Chai Tea Latte Large
Early Grey Regular
Early Grey Large
Early Grey Latte Regular
Early Grey Latte Large
Breakfast Tea Regular
Breakfast Tea Large
Breakfast Tea Latte Regular
Breakfast Tea Latte Large
London Fog Regular
London Fog Large
Green Tea Regular
Green Tea Large
Green Tea Latte Regular
Green Tea Latte Large
Matcha Regular
Matcha Large
Mint Medley Tea Regular
Mint Medley Tea Large
Hibiscus Tea Regular
Hibiscus Tea Large
Hot Drinks
Hot Chocolate Regular
Hot Chocolate Large
White Hot Chocolate Regular
White Hot Chocolate Large
Peppermint Hot Chocolate Regular
Peppermint Hot Chocolate Large
Peppermint White Hot Chocolate Regular
Peppermint White Hot Chocolate Large
Steamed Milk Regular
Steamed Milk Large
Vanilla Crème Regular
Vanilla Crème Large
Blended/Frappes
Espresso Blended Regular
Espresso Blended Flavored Regular
Espresso Blended Large
Espresso Blended Flavored Large
Espresso Blended Great Dane
Strawberry Cream Frappe Regular
Strawberry Cream Frappe Large
Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha Frappe Regular
Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha Frappe Large
Peppermint Mocha Frappe Regular
Peppermint Mocha Frappe Large
Caramel Frappe Regular
Caramel Frappe Large
Double Chocolate Frappe Regular
Double Chocolate Frappe Large
Vanilla Bean Frappe Regular
Vanilla Bean Frappe Large
White Chocolate Frappe Regular
White Chocolate Frappe Large
Chai Crème Frappe Regular
Chai Crème Frappe Large
Matcha Crème Frappe Regular
Matcha Crème Frappe Large
Flavored Frappe Regular
Flavored Frappe Large
Flavored Frappe Great Dane
Smoothie Regular
Smoothie Large
Smoothie Great Dane
Blended Flavored Energy Regular
Blended Flavored Energy Large
Blended Flavored Energy Great Dane
Cold Coffees
Rob Scott's Cold Fashioned
This is a cold brew mixed with sugar, Angostura bitters, and an orange zest. Like a Bourbon Old Fashioned but with Cold Brew
Plain Cold Brew
Cold Brew Coffee Regular
Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew
Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew Coffee Regular
Salted Caramel Cold Foam Cold Brew
Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew Coffee Regular
S'mores Cold Foam Cold Brew
Chocolate Cold Foam
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Regular
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Large
Vanilla Sweet Cream Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Regular
Vanilla Sweet Cream Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Large
Iced Americano Regular
Iced Americano Large
Iced Americano Great Dane
Iced Coffee Regular
Iced Coffee Large
Great Dane Iced Coffee
Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso Regular
Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso Large
Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso Regular
Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso Large
Iced Shaken Espresso Regular
Iced Shaken Espresso Large
Iced Café Latte Regular
Iced Caffe Latte Regular
Iced Café Latte Large
Iced Caffe Latte Large
Iced Café Latte Great Dane
Iced Caramel Macchiato Regular
Iced Caramel Macchiato Large
Iced Café Mocha Regular
Iced Caffe Mocha Regular
Iced Café Mocha Large
Iced Caffe Mocha Large
Iced Mexican Mocha Large
Iced Mexican Mocha Regular
Iced Peppermint Mocha Regular
Iced Peppermint Mocha Large
Iced White Chocolate Mocha Regular
Iced White Chocolate Mocha Large
Iced Strawberry White Chocolate Mocha Regular
Iced Strawberry White Chocolate Mocha Large
Ryan's Iced Espresso Tonic Regular
Ryan's Iced Espresso Tonic Large
Iced Teas
Iced Chai Tea Latte Regular
Chai Tea Latte Regular
Iced Chai Tea Latte Large
Chai Tea Latte Large
Iced Chai Tea Latte Great Dane
Iced Dirty Chai Regular
Iced Dirty Chair Large
Iced Dirty Chai Great Dane
Iced Black Tea Regular
Iced Black Tea Large
Iced Black Tea Great Dane
Iced Black Tea Lemonade Regular
Iced Black Tea Lemonade Large
Iced Black Tea Lemonade Great Dane
Iced Black Tea Latte Regular
Iced Black Tea Latte Large
Iced Black Tea Latte Great Dane
Iced Breakfast Tea Latte Regular
Iced Breakfast Tea Latte Large
Iced Breakfast Tea Latte Great Dane
Iced Green Tea Regular
Iced Green Tea Large
Iced Green Tea Great Dane
Iced Green Tea Lemonade Regular
Iced Green Tea Lemonade Large
Iced Green Tea Lemonade Great Dane
Iced Matcha Tea Latte Regular
Iced Matcha Tea Latte Large
Iced Matcha Tea Latte Great Dane
Iced Matcha Tea Lemonade Regular
Iced Matcha Tea Lemonade Large
Janelle's Iced Strawberry Rose Matcha Latte
Cold Drinks
Flavored Energy Beverage Regular
Flavored Energy Beverage Large
Flavored Energy Beverage Great Dane
Italian Soda With Flavor Regular
Italian Soda With Flavor Large
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Martinelli
Iced Lemonade Regular
Iced Lemonade Large
Iced Lemonade Great Dane
Strawberry Lemonade Regular
Blended Strawberry Lemonade Regular
Strawberry Lemonade Large
Blended Strawberry Lemonade Large
Strawberry Lemonade Great Dane
White Milk Regular
White Milk Large
Chocolate Milk Regular
Chocolate Milk Large
Refresher Regular
Refresher Large
Refresher Great Dane
Soda
Sparkling Water Flavored Regular
Bottled Water
Smart Water
Baked Goods
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
cream cheese, avocado, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, balsamic glaze
Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla, egg, potatoes, cheese, bell pepper, onion, choice of meat, choice of cheese
Breakfast Bowl
Flour tortilla, egg, potatoes, cheese, bell pepper, onion
Hash browns
Bagel
Bagel: Cream Cheese
Crossiant
Oatmeal
Side of Bacon
Side of Eggs
French Toast Sticks
Ice Cream
Lunch
Open Food
Chicago Dog
Yellow mustard, sweet relish, onion, tomato, pickle spear, Sport peppers, celery salt
Hot Dog
Lucky Dog
Hot Dog with Chili
Garden Salad
iceberg, romaine, spinach, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion
Chef's Salad
ham, turkey, iceberg, romaine, spinach, tomatoes, cucumber, cheese, hardboiled egg, red onion
Caesar Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Salad with Tuna
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato Choice of White or Wheat bread
BLTA
Bacon Lettuce Tomato Avocado Choice of White or Wheat Bread
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Ham & Cheese
TCA
Turkey, Cheddar, Apple on a brioche bun
TBA
Tuna Melt
Italian - 12
mortadella, salami, pepperoni
Meatball - 12
Meatballs, cheese, sauce
Ham - 12
Ham
TBA - 12
turkey, bacon, avocado
Turkey - 12
Turkey
Italian - 6
mortadella, salami, pepperoni
Meatball - 6
Meatballs, cheese, sauce
Ham - 6
Ham
TBA - 6
turkey, bacon, avocado
Turkey - 6
Turkey
Tuna - 12
Tuna - 6
Veggie - 12
hummus, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, spinach leaves, avocado
Veggie - 6
hummus, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, spinach leaves, avocado
Caesar Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Ham wrap
Ham
Italian Wrap
mortadella, salami, pepperoni
TBA Wrap
turkey, bacon, avocado
Tuna Salad Wrap
Turkey Wrap
Turkey
Veggie Wrap
hummus, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, spinach leaves, avocado
Side of Chili
Snacks
New Life K9
1lb of Coffee
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
People and Pups Welcome!
2139 Tapo Street, Unit 113, Simi Valley, CA 93063