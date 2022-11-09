Main picView gallery

Lucky Dog Café

2139 Tapo Street, Unit 113

Simi Valley, CA 93063

Popular Items

Bagel
Breakfast Burrito
Italian - 6

Hot Coffees

Americano Regular

$3.45

Americano Regular Regular

Americano Large

$3.65

Americano Large Large

Regular Drip

$2.75

Medium Roast Regular

Large Drip

$2.95

Medium Roast Large

Decaffeinated Regular

$2.75

Decaffinated Regular

Decaffeinated Large

$2.95

Decaffinated Large

Cappuccino Regular

$4.45

Cappuccino Regular

Cappuccino Large

$4.95

Cappuccino Large

Espresso Single

$1.50

Espresso Double

$2.65

Espresso Double

Espresso Triple

$2.85

Espresso Triple

Espresso with Whipped Cream Double

$2.75

Espresso with Whipped Cream Double

Shot in the Dark

$2.45

Latte Regular

$5.45

Flavored Latte Regular

Latte Large

$5.95

Flavored Latte Large

Caramel Macchiato Regular

$4.95

Caramel Macchiato Regular

Caramel Macchiato Large

$5.45

Caramel Macchiato Large

Espresso Macchiato Regular

$2.75

Espresso Macchiato Regular

Espresso Macchiato Large

$2.95

Espresso Macchiato Large

Mexican Mocha Large

$5.95

Mexican Mocha Regular

$5.45

Café Mocha Large

$5.25

Caffe Mocha Large

Caffe Mocha Regular

$4.95

Caffe Mocha Regular

Spicy Mocha Large

$5.95

Spicy Mocha Regular

$5.45

White Chocolate Mocha Large

$5.75

White Chocolate Mocha Large

White Chocolate Mocha Regular

$5.25

White Chocolate Mocha Regular

Cherry Mocha Large

$5.75

Cherry Mocha Large

Cherry Mocha Regular

$5.25

Cherry Mocha Regular

Peppermint Mocha Large

$5.95

Peppermint Mocha Large

Peppermint Mocha Regular

$5.45

Peppermint Mocha Regular

Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha Large

$5.95

Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha Large

Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha Regular

$5.45

Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha Regular

Raspberry White Chocolate Mocha Large

$5.95

Raspberry White Chocolate Mocha Large

Raspberry White Chocolate Mocha Regular

$5.45

Raspberry White Chocolate Mocha Regular

Strawberry White Chocolate Mocha Large

$5.95

Strawberry White Chocolate Mocha Large

Strawberry White Chocolate Mocha Regular

$5.45

Strawberry White Chocolate Mocha Regular

Light Roast

$17.95

Light Roast

Decaffeinated

$17.95

Decaffeinated

Hot Teas

Chai Tea Latte Regular

$4.75

Chai Tea Latte Regular

Chai Tea Latte Large

$4.95

Chai Tea Latte Large

Chai Tea Regular

$3.05

Chai Tea Regular

Chai Tea Large

$3.25

Chai Tea Large

Dirty Chai Tea Latte Regular

$5.65

Dirty Chai Tea Latte Large

$5.95

Early Grey Regular

$3.05

Early Grey Regular

Early Grey Large

$3.25

Early Grey Large

Early Grey Latte Regular

$4.75

Early Grey Latte Regular

Early Grey Latte Large

$4.95

Early Grey Latte Large

Breakfast Tea Regular

$3.05

Breakfast Tea Regular

Breakfast Tea Large

$3.25

Breakfast Tea Large

Breakfast Tea Latte Regular

$4.75

Breakfast Tea Latte Regular

Breakfast Tea Latte Large

$4.95

Breakfast Tea Latte Large

London Fog Regular

$4.75

London Fog Large

$4.95

Green Tea Regular

$3.05

Green Tea Regular

Green Tea Large

$3.25

Green Tea Large

Green Tea Latte Regular

$4.75

Green Tea Latte Regular

Green Tea Latte Large

$4.95

Green Tea Latte Large

Matcha Regular

$4.75

Matcha Large

$5.25

Mint Medley Tea Regular

$3.05

Mint Medley Tea Regular

Mint Medley Tea Large

$3.25

Mint Medley Tea Large

Hibiscus Tea Regular

$3.05

Hibiscus Tea Regular

Hibiscus Tea Large

$3.25

Hibiscus Tea Large

Hot Drinks

Hot Chocolate Regular

$4.55

Hot Chocolate Regular

Hot Chocolate Large

$4.75

Hot Chocolate Large

White Hot Chocolate Regular

$4.55

White Hot Chocolate Regular

White Hot Chocolate Large

$4.75

White Hot Chocolate Large

Peppermint Hot Chocolate Regular

$4.55

Peppermint Hot Chocolate Regular

Peppermint Hot Chocolate Large

$4.75

Peppermint Hot Chocolate Large

Peppermint White Hot Chocolate Regular

$4.55

Peppermint White Hot Chocolate Regular

Peppermint White Hot Chocolate Large

$4.75

Peppermint White Hot Chocolate Large

Steamed Milk Regular

$2.65

Steamed Milk Regular

Steamed Milk Large

$2.85

Steamed Milk Large

Vanilla Crème Regular

$3.75

Vanilla Crème Regular

Vanilla Crème Large

$3.95

Vanilla Crème Large

Blended/Frappes

Espresso Blended Regular

$4.75

Espresso Blended Flavored Regular

Espresso Blended Large

$5.25

Espresso Blended Flavored Large

Espresso Blended Great Dane

$6.00

Strawberry Cream Frappe Regular

$4.95

Strawberry Cream Frappe Regular

Strawberry Cream Frappe Large

$5.45

Strawberry Cream Frappe Large

Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha Frappe Regular

$5.45

Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha Frappe Regular

Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha Frappe Large

$5.95

Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha Frappe Large

Peppermint Mocha Frappe Regular

$5.45

Peppermint Mocha Frappe Regular

Peppermint Mocha Frappe Large

$5.95

Peppermint Mocha Frappe Large

Caramel Frappe Regular

$5.45

Caramel Frappe Regular

Caramel Frappe Large

$5.95

Caramel Frappe Large

Double Chocolate Frappe Regular

$4.95

Double Chocolate Frappe Regular

Double Chocolate Frappe Large

$5.45

Double Chocolate Frappe Large

Vanilla Bean Frappe Regular

$4.75

Vanilla Bean Frappe Regular

Vanilla Bean Frappe Large

$5.25

Vanilla Bean Frappe Large

White Chocolate Frappe Regular

$4.95

White Chocolate Frappe Regular

White Chocolate Frappe Large

$5.45

White Chocolate Frappe Large

Chai Crème Frappe Regular

$4.95

Chai Crème Frappe Regular

Chai Crème Frappe Large

$5.45

Chai Crème Frappe Large

Matcha Crème Frappe Regular

$4.95

Matcha Crème Frappe Regular

Matcha Crème Frappe Large

$5.45

Matcha Crème Frappe Large

Flavored Frappe Regular

$4.95

Flavored Frappe Large

$5.45

Flavored Frappe Great Dane

$5.95

Smoothie Regular

$4.95

Smoothie Large

$5.45

Smoothie Great Dane

$7.95

Blended Flavored Energy Regular

$5.45

Blended Flavored Energy Regular

Blended Flavored Energy Large

$5.95

Blended Flavored Energy Large

Blended Flavored Energy Great Dane

$6.95

Cold Coffees

Rob Scott's Cold Fashioned

$5.75+

This is a cold brew mixed with sugar, Angostura bitters, and an orange zest. Like a Bourbon Old Fashioned but with Cold Brew

Plain Cold Brew

Cold Brew Coffee Regular

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew Coffee Regular

Salted Caramel Cold Foam Cold Brew

Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew Coffee Regular

S'mores Cold Foam Cold Brew

Chocolate Cold Foam

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Regular

$5.25

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Regular

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Large

$5.75

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Large

Vanilla Sweet Cream Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Regular

$5.75

Vanilla Sweet Cream Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Regular

Vanilla Sweet Cream Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Large

$6.05

Vanilla Sweet Cream Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Large

Iced Americano Regular

$3.45

Iced Americano Regular

Iced Americano Large

$3.65

Iced Americano Large

Iced Americano Great Dane

$4.95

Iced Coffee Regular

$3.45

Iced Coffee Regular

Iced Coffee Large

$3.95

Iced Coffee Large

Great Dane Iced Coffee

$4.95

Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso Regular

$5.45

Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso Regular

Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso Large

$5.95

Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso Large

Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso Regular

$5.45

Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso Regular

Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso Large

$5.95

Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso Large

Iced Shaken Espresso Regular

$3.95

Iced Shaken Espresso Regular

Iced Shaken Espresso Large

$4.45

Iced Shaken Espresso Large

Iced Café Latte Regular

$5.25

Iced Caffe Latte Regular

Iced Café Latte Large

$6.05

Iced Caffe Latte Large

Iced Café Latte Great Dane

$7.05

Iced Caramel Macchiato Regular

$4.95

Iced Caramel Macchiato Regular

Iced Caramel Macchiato Large

$5.75

Iced Caramel Macchiato Large

Iced Café Mocha Regular

$4.95

Iced Caffe Mocha Regular

Iced Café Mocha Large

$5.55

Iced Caffe Mocha Large

Iced Mexican Mocha Large

$5.95

Iced Mexican Mocha Regular

$5.45

Iced Peppermint Mocha Regular

$5.25

Iced Peppermint Mocha Regular

Iced Peppermint Mocha Large

$5.95

Iced Peppermint Mocha Large

Iced White Chocolate Mocha Regular

$5.45

Iced White Chocolate Mocha Regular

Iced White Chocolate Mocha Large

$6.25

Iced White Chocolate Mocha Large

Iced Strawberry White Chocolate Mocha Regular

$5.65

Iced Strawberry White Chocolate Mocha Regular

Iced Strawberry White Chocolate Mocha Large

$6.35

Iced Strawberry White Chocolate Mocha Large

Ryan's Iced Espresso Tonic Regular

$5.75

Ryan's Iced Espresso Tonic Large

$6.50

Iced Teas

Iced Chai Tea Latte Regular

$4.75

Chai Tea Latte Regular

Iced Chai Tea Latte Large

$4.95

Chai Tea Latte Large

Iced Chai Tea Latte Great Dane

$6.95

Iced Dirty Chai Regular

$5.25

Iced Dirty Chair Large

$5.95

Iced Dirty Chai Great Dane

$7.45

Iced Black Tea Regular

$3.25

Iced Black Tea Regular

Iced Black Tea Large

$3.55

Iced Black Tea Large

Iced Black Tea Great Dane

$4.95

Iced Black Tea Lemonade Regular

$3.95

Iced Black Tea Lemonade Regular

Iced Black Tea Lemonade Large

$4.25

Iced Black Tea Lemonade Large

Iced Black Tea Lemonade Great Dane

$5.25

Iced Black Tea Latte Regular

$4.75

Iced Black Tea Latte Regular

Iced Black Tea Latte Large

$4.95

Iced Black Tea Latte Large

Iced Black Tea Latte Great Dane

$6.95

Iced Breakfast Tea Latte Regular

$4.75

Iced Breakfast Tea Latte Regular

Iced Breakfast Tea Latte Large

$4.95

Iced Breakfast Tea Latte Large

Iced Breakfast Tea Latte Great Dane

$6.95

Iced Green Tea Regular

$3.25

Iced Green Tea Regular

Iced Green Tea Large

$3.55

Iced Green Tea Large

Iced Green Tea Great Dane

$4.95

Iced Green Tea Lemonade Regular

$3.95

Iced Green Tea Lemonade Regular

Iced Green Tea Lemonade Large

$4.25

Iced Green Tea Lemonade Large

Iced Green Tea Lemonade Great Dane

$5.25

Iced Matcha Tea Latte Regular

$4.75

Iced Matcha Tea Latte Regular

Iced Matcha Tea Latte Large

$4.95

Iced Matcha Tea Latte Large

Iced Matcha Tea Latte Great Dane

$6.95

Iced Matcha Tea Lemonade Regular

$5.00

Iced Matcha Tea Lemonade Regular

Iced Matcha Tea Lemonade Large

$5.25

Iced Matcha Tea Lemonade Large

Janelle's Iced Strawberry Rose Matcha Latte

Cold Drinks

Flavored Energy Beverage Regular

$4.00

Flavored Energy Beverage Regular

Flavored Energy Beverage Large

$4.45

Flavored Energy Beverage Large

Flavored Energy Beverage Great Dane

$6.45

Italian Soda With Flavor Regular

$3.25

Italian Soda With Flavor Regular

Italian Soda With Flavor Large

$3.75

Italian Soda With Flavor Large

Apple Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

Orange Juice

$4.75+

Orange Juice

Martinelli

$3.00

Iced Lemonade Regular

$3.25

Iced Lemonade Regular

Iced Lemonade Large

$3.55

Iced Lemonade Large

Iced Lemonade Great Dane

$5.95

Strawberry Lemonade Regular

$3.95

Blended Strawberry Lemonade Regular

Strawberry Lemonade Large

$4.45

Blended Strawberry Lemonade Large

Strawberry Lemonade Great Dane

$6.45

White Milk Regular

$2.65

White Milk Regular

White Milk Large

$2.95

White Milk Large

Chocolate Milk Regular

$2.95

Chocolate Milk Regular

Chocolate Milk Large

$3.25

Chocolate Milk Large

Refresher Regular

$4.25

Refresher Large

$4.95

Refresher Great Dane

$6.45

Soda

$2.00

Sparkling Water Flavored Regular

$2.45

Sparkling Water Flavored Regular

Bottled Water

$2.25

Smart Water

$2.50

Puppers

Pup Cup

Dog Ice Cream

$3.00Out of stock

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side of Eggs

$2.00

Baked Goods

Brownie

$3.50

Cookie

$2.50

Chocolate Croissant

$2.50Out of stock

Muffin

$3.75

Belgium Waffle

$3.50

Cherry Danish

$3.50Out of stock

Lemon Bar

$2.00Out of stock

Oops

$1.00Out of stock

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

cream cheese, avocado, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, balsamic glaze

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Flour tortilla, egg, potatoes, cheese, bell pepper, onion, choice of meat, choice of cheese

Breakfast Bowl

$11.50

Flour tortilla, egg, potatoes, cheese, bell pepper, onion

Hash browns

$3.00

Bagel

$3.75

Bagel: Cream Cheese

Crossiant

$2.50

Oatmeal

$3.75

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side of Eggs

$2.00

French Toast Sticks

$6.00

Happy Hour

Hot Dog

$3.50

Chips

$1.00

Hot Dog w/Beer

$7.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Italian Ice

$3.00

Italian Soda

$2.00

Ice Cream

One Scoop

$3.49

Two Scoops

$4.99

Three Scoops

$6.99

Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Dog Ice Cream

$3.00Out of stock

Lunch

Open Food

Chicago Dog

$8.50

Yellow mustard, sweet relish, onion, tomato, pickle spear, Sport peppers, celery salt

Hot Dog

$6.00

Lucky Dog

$7.50

Hot Dog with Chili

Garden Salad

$10.00

iceberg, romaine, spinach, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion

Chef's Salad

$14.00

ham, turkey, iceberg, romaine, spinach, tomatoes, cucumber, cheese, hardboiled egg, red onion

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

Salad with Tuna

$11.50

BLT

$11.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato Choice of White or Wheat bread

BLTA

$12.00

Bacon Lettuce Tomato Avocado Choice of White or Wheat Bread

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$9.00

TCA

$11.50

Turkey, Cheddar, Apple on a brioche bun

TBA

$12.00

Tuna Melt

$10.00

Italian - 12

$15.00

mortadella, salami, pepperoni

Meatball - 12

$15.00

Meatballs, cheese, sauce

Ham - 12

$13.50

Ham

TBA - 12

$14.10

turkey, bacon, avocado

Turkey - 12

$13.50

Turkey

Italian - 6

$12.00

mortadella, salami, pepperoni

Meatball - 6

$12.00

Meatballs, cheese, sauce

Ham - 6

$10.50

Ham

TBA - 6

$12.10

turkey, bacon, avocado

Turkey - 6

$10.50

Turkey

Tuna - 12

$13.50

Tuna - 6

$10.50

Veggie - 12

$12.00

hummus, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, spinach leaves, avocado

Veggie - 6

$10.00

hummus, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, spinach leaves, avocado

Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Ham wrap

$13.00

Ham

Italian Wrap

$14.00

mortadella, salami, pepperoni

TBA Wrap

$14.00

turkey, bacon, avocado

Tuna Salad Wrap

$12.00

Turkey Wrap

$13.00

Turkey

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

hummus, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, spinach leaves, avocado

Side of Chili

$4.00

Snacks

Bare Fruit

$1.50

Biscotti

$1.50

Kind Bar

$2.50

Made Good Bar

$2.00

Pistachios

$1.50

Miss Vickie's Chips

$2.00

Pretzels

$1.00Out of stock

Ruger Wafers

$1.00

RX Chocolate Sea Salt Bar

$3.00

RX Peanut Butter Chocolate Bar

$3.00

Grain Cookie Plain

$5.49

Grain Cookie Flavor

$3.99

Peanut butter Apples

$3.00

Fruit

$1.00

New Life K9

T-Shirt

$15.00

Hat

$15.00

1lb of Coffee

Morning Roast

$16.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

People and Pups Welcome!

Website

Location

2139 Tapo Street, Unit 113, Simi Valley, CA 93063

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

