LuckyDog LuckyDog@Chefscape

1602 Village Market Blvd, Suite 120

Leesburg, VA 20175

Popular Items

LuckyDog Classic
Fries+Drink

Hot Dog Sandwiches

A collection of the best hotdogs in the world and some more.
LuckyDog Classic

LuckyDog Classic

$4.95

All Beef Hotdog, Potato Bun, Mustard, Onions & Sauerkrat

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$7.95

Vienna Beef Hotdog, Poppy Seed Bun, Mustard, Onions, Green Relish, Fresh Tomatoes, Dill, Sport Peppers, Celery Salt

L.A. Street Dog

L.A. Street Dog

$11.95
New Yorker

New Yorker

$6.95

All beef hotdog on toasted potato bun, Red onion sauce.

Cubano Dog

$11.95

Chili Dog

$6.95

Italian Sausage

$9.95

D.C. Half Smoke

$9.95

Cleveland Polish Boy

$10.95

Philly Cheese Dog

$10.95

The Sylvia

$11.95

Da Brat!

$9.95

ADD COMBOS

Fries+Drink

$5.95

Chips+Drink

$3.45

DRINKS

San Pellegrino Soda

San Pellegrino Soda

$3.95

San Pellegrino Italian Sparkling Beverage

Coke

$2.45

Diet Coke

$2.45

Sprite

$2.45

Ginger Ale

$2.45

Deer Park Spring Water

$2.45

Fiji Water

$3.95

Ginger Ale Canada Dry

$2.45

Fountain Organic Beverage

$3.50

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.95

Sunn D

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.45

KIDS

Kids Combo

$8.95

Kids Hotdogs

$3.95

Potato Chips

$1.95

Kids Fries

$3.95

Sunny D

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Nesquick Chocolate Drink

$2.45

Toy Apple Juice

$5.45

Corndog

$3.95

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

WINGS

Fresh Crispy Wings

5 Lucky Wings with 1 sauce

$8.95

8 Lucky Wings with 1 sauce

$12.95

10 Lucky Wings with 1 Sauce

$18.95

12 Lucky Wings with 1 sauce

$21.95

15 Lucky Wings with 1 Sauce

$28.95

FRIES

House Fries

$5.99

Krinkle Fries

$5.99

Chili Fries

$7.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.50

Half Smoke Loaded Fries(Cheese & Ben's Half Smoke

$9.50

1Truffle Parmesian Garlic Fries

$8.50

Cheese Fries

$7.45

Fries & Melted Cheddar Cheese

Krispy SeasonedFries

$7.45

Lucky Fries

$15.00

Cheddar Ranch Fries

$9.95

LUMPIA

Filipina Asian Style Crunchy Fried Spring Rolls.
Hotdog Lumpia w/Mozarella-3pc.

Hotdog Lumpia w/Mozarella-3pc.

$6.95

All Beef Franks and Mozarella Cheese wrapped in crunchy spring roll.

Beef Lumpia-3pc.

$6.95

Veggie Lumpia-3pc.

$6.95

Chicken Lumpia 3pc.

$6.95

Ube Cheese Lumpia 3pc.

$6.95

Shrimp Lumpia 3Pc.

$6.95

SIDES

Potato Chips

$1.99

Add'l Cheese

$1.00

Add'l Sweet Chili Sauce

$1.00

Add'l Ranch Sauce

$1.00

Add'l Blue Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Add'l Barbecue Sauce

$1.00

Add'l Jalapenos

$1.00

Add'l Sport Peppers

$1.00

SAUSAGES

3 Sausage Sampler

$16.95

4 Sausage Sampler

$19.95

Ben's Half Smokes Sausage

$6.95

Beer Bratwurst

$6.95

Italian Sausage

$6.95

KOREAN CORN DOGS

K-DOG Fries

$7.99

K-DOG Mozarella

$7.99

K-Dog Ramen

$6.99

CHILI BOWLS

12 Oz. Chili Cup w/ Toast

$6.95

16 Oz. Chili Bowl w/Toast

$8.95

MILKSHAKES & DESSERTS

Vanilla Milkshake 16oz.

$6.95

Strawberry Milkshake 16oz.

$6.95

Chocolate Milkshake 16oz.

$6.95

Cookies & Cream Milkshake

$6.95

BLIZZY Ice Cream Sandwich Vanilla w/Choco Glaze

$6.95

BLIZZY Ice Cream Sandwich Vanilla w/Strawberry Glaze

$6.95

Cookies

$3.95

Gelato Macraons 3Pcs -Assorted Flavors

$3.95

New York Cheese Cake

$6.00

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Authentic Hotdog Experience.

Location

1602 Village Market Blvd, Suite 120, Leesburg, VA 20175

Lucky Dog image

