Bars & Lounges
American

The Lucky Duck Gastropub

review star

No reviews yet

993 Market Street

Fort MIll, SC 29708

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Lucky Duck Nachos
LD Burger*

Small Plates

Lucky Duck Nachos

Lucky Duck Nachos

$13.00

salsa verde, creme fraiche, street corn, pickled jalapenos, melted cheddar cheese & queso fresco

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

housemade marinara

Nashville Chicken Sliders

$9.50

crispy chicken tossed in Nashville sauce, served with bleu cheese - 2 per order

Black & Bleu Sliders

$9.50

beef patties, bleu cheese, crispy onions, balsamic drizzle - 2 per order

Truffle Fries

$8.00

white truffle oil, grated parmesan, honey

Yellowtail Tuna Poke*

Yellowtail Tuna Poke*

$13.50

sashimi grade tuna, avocado, sesame soy marinade, wonton crisps, pickled carrots, crispy kale & nori

Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.50

smoked chili ranch

Southern Quesadilla

$11.00

house smoked pork, blended cheeses, pimento cheese, black bean & corn salsa, ld bbq sauce served with sour cream & pico de gallo

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

grilled buffalo chicken, blended cheeses, pickled onions & jalapenos, bleu cheese crumbles, served with pico de gallo & sour cream

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

hand breaded & fried served with ranch, bleu cheese or honey mustard

Fried Mushrooms

$8.50

horseradish aioli

6 Traditional Wings

$12.00

12 Traditional Wings

$21.00

6 Smoke Wings

$12.00

12 Smoke Wings

$21.00

Bang Bang Grouper Bites

$12.00

Burgers

LD Burger*

$13.00

double patties, house pickles, american cheese, special sauce

Mushroom Swiss*

$14.00

double patties, roasted button mushrooms, swiss cheese served with lettuce, tomato, onion

Whiskey River

Whiskey River

$15.00

double patties, bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onions, bbq sauce

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$14.00

single smash burger, bacon, swiss cheese, carmelized onions, grilled mushrooms, special sauce, served on white toast

Handhelds

Crispy Fish Tacos

Crispy Fish Tacos

$14.50

crispy haddock, avocado crema, pickled peppers, pickled onions, salsa verde, flour tortilla

Blackened Fish Tacos

$14.50

blackened haddock ,charred poblano street corn, fresh cut tomatoes, avocado puree & chili aioli

Pork Tacos

Pork Tacos

$13.50

smoked pulled pork, with apple cabbage slaw, queso fresco, crispy onions& cilantro sauce

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.50

hand breaded chicken, lettuce, diced tomatoes, celery, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing & crumbles and a flour tortilla

Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.50

blackened chicken, romaine, diced tomatoes, parmesan, caesar dressing and a spinach tortilla

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

buttermilk brined, pimento cheese, house pickles & mustard sauce (Nashville style upon request)

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$14.00

smoked pulled pork, house cured ham, house pickles, swiss cheese and honey mustard

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

spice grilled chicken, swiss cheese, avocado spread, lettuce, tomato & onion

Smoked Pork Sandwich

$13.50

house smoked pork, creamy apple cabbage slaw, crispy onions and pimento cheese

Impossible Burger

$16.50

impossible vegetarian patty,avocado crema, salsa verde, lettuce, tomato & onion

Bang Bang Sandwich

$14.00

Soup/Salad

BBQ Grilled Chicken

BBQ Grilled Chicken

$14.00

romaine, pico de gallo, black bean corn salsa, blended cheeses, sliced avocado, crispy tortilla strips with LD BBQ sauce

Cobb

$13.00

romaine, bacon cubes, tomatoes, chopped egg, charred poblano street corn, bleu cheese, avocado puree

Wedge

$10.50

iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, crispy onions, bleu cheese crumbles, pork belly bacon cubes

Small Caesar

$5.50

romaine, parmesan, cracked black pepper croutons

Large Caesar

Large Caesar

$10.00

romaine, parmesan, cracked black pepper croutons

Sides

Shoestring Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.00

Apple Cabbage Slaw

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Sauce

Premium Sauce

Chips

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Kids Chicken Taco

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Sweets

Dessert Nachos

Dessert Nachos

$8.00

crispy flour tortilla tossed with cinnamon and sugar, drizzled with a mixed berry compote and finished with a neopolitan stout chocolate sauce & whipped cream

LD Bread Pudding

LD Bread Pudding

$8.00

homemade brioche bread pudding with white chocolate and blueberries, served with vanilla ice cream & a dark rum caramel sauce

Allergies

GLUTEN

DAIRY

CELICA

EGG

SOY

TREENUT

PEANUT

FISH

Mimoso menu

Pancake slider

$8.00

Breakfast sandwich

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

993 Market Street, Fort MIll, SC 29708

Directions

Gallery
The Lucky Duck Gastropub image
The Lucky Duck Gastropub image

