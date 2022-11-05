American
Brewpubs & Breweries
Pizza
The Lucky Monk
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Elevate your soul . . .
Location
105 Hollywood Blvd., South Barrington, IL 60010
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cofelo Corner - 342 E Irving Park Road
No Reviews
342 E Irving Park Road Roselle, IL 60172
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in South Barrington
The Hampton Social - South Barrington
4.1 • 715
100 W Higgins Lot C-2 South Barrington, IL 60010
View restaurant
More near South Barrington