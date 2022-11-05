Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries
Pizza

The Lucky Monk

review star

No reviews yet

105 Hollywood Blvd.

South Barrington, IL 60010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bavarian Pretzel
Classic
Bourbon Stout

Beginnings

Bavarian Pretzel

$15.00

Wisconsin cheddar beer fondue, tomato fondue, cinnamon butter

BBQ Wings

$15.00

celery sticks, bleu cheese dressing

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

celery sticks, bleu cheese dressing

Carnitas Nachos

$16.00

slow roasted pork, house made tortilla chips, queso fondue, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sour cream, green onion

Cheese Curds

$13.00

beer-battered Wisconsin cheese, garlic aioli, tomato fondue

Chicken Fingers

$14.00

fries, choice of BBQ, Ranch or Buffalo sauce, pickles

Classic Hummus

$11.00

sea-salt flatbread, sweet red pepper, cucumber, Kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes

Crisp Calamari

$16.00Out of stock

Point Judith calamari, giardiniera, parmesan, tomato fondue

Crispy Cauliflower

$10.00

beer battered, Fresno chili preserves

Crispy Onions

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

fried pickles garnished with parsley & chipotle ranch as your dipping sauce

Hand Fries

$5.00

Hand cut fries with garlic aioli as your dipping sauce

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Sprouts Skillet

$10.00

Sweet Potato

$8.00

sweet potatoes covered with cinnamon sugar served with spicy dip

Trappist Trio

$14.00

truffle fries with garlic aioli, cheese curds with tomato fondue, & fried pickles with chipotle ranch

Truffle Fries

$8.00

truffle oil, parmesan

Soups & Salads

Brew Pub Chili

$8.00+

sour cream, cheddar cheese, chopped onion

Chicken Poblano Chili

$8.00+

white beans, sour cream, cilantro, & lime

BBQ Chicken Salad

$17.00

chopped lettuce tossed with chipotle ranch dressing, black bean and corn relish, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, seasoned chicken breast, crispy onion strings, BBQ sauce

Chopped Salad

$17.00

grilled chicken, romaine, iceberg, cucumber, avocado, tomato, scallion, radish, corn, jicama, Danish blue cheese, bacon, crispy wonton strips, creamy mustard dressing

Classic Caesar

$12.00

romaine, shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, & caeser dressing

Mixed Greens

$8.00

Prime Salad

$15.00

Santa Fe Salad

$17.00

romaine, spicy chicken breast, avocado, tomato, scallion, jicama, corn, black beans, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch drizzle

Side Caesar

$6.00

romaine, shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, & caesar dressing

Side Mixed Greens

$6.00

Burger

burgers made with USDA prime beef

Bourbon Stout

$17.00

Tillamook cheddar, caramelized onions, bourbon stout glaze, tomato, pickles, lettuce, sesame seed bun

Classic

$17.00

Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, sesame seed bun

Grilled Cheese Burger

$20.00

double american cheese stacked bread, with bacon bits as well as lettuce, tomatoes, onions

Holy Vegan

$13.00

Monk's Homemade Vegan Patty, hummus, cucumber, tomato, arugula, red onion, whole wheat vegan bun

Dont Call Me Patty Melt

$17.00

merkts cheddar, swiss, caramelized onions, marble rye

Peppercorn Bleu

$18.00

peppercorn prime patty, smoked bleu cheese, caramelized onions, pretzel bun

Peppercorn Ranch

$17.00

Smoke Daddy BBQ

$18.00

Tillamook cheddar, Hopped up BBQ Sauce, bacon, mile high onion strings, lettuce, tomato

Smothered

$16.00

smothered with caramelized onions, covered with swiss, lettuce

Southsider

$17.00

pepper jack, roasted poblano, crispy jalapenos, elotes

Swiss & Shroom

$17.00

Swiss, mushroom, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion

TLM Smash

$17.00

Two (4) Oz Prime Beef Patties, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Monk sauce, double American cheese

Turkey Club

$16.00

turkey burger cooked all the way through with bacon, arugula, avocado, tomato and herb mayo on a sesame seed bun

Sandwich

Crispy Chicken

$17.00

Crispy Chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickle, herb mayo

Nawlin's Chicken

$17.00

Cajun chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, crispy onion strings, chili-garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun

Twisted Chicken

$17.00

Herb seasoned chicken breast, bacon, avocado, herb mayo, lettuce, tomato, brioche

Adult Grilled Chz

$13.00

Signatures

BBQ Salmon

$23.00

Atlantic, cedar planked BBQ salmon, charred broccoli, mash cauliflower

Fish & Chips

$19.00

beer-battered Alaskan cod, hand cut fries, cole slaw

Pepperjack Mac

$17.00

parmesan crusted chicken breast, Monk's pepperjack mac and cheese, Cheeto herb crumbs

Steak Frites

$26.00

10oz Prime Sirloin Homemade Hand Cut Fries and Charred Broccoli

Taco

Taco Baja Fish

$14.00

Beer Battered Alaskan Cod, Tomatillo Pico De Gallo, House Slaw, Chipotle Aioli, Corn Tortillas, Elotes

Taco Shrimp

$14.00

fried shrimp, jalapeño slaw, pico, spicy mayo, mozzarella, corn tortillas, elotes

Taco Steak

$14.00

marinated steak, grilled poblano, pickled cabbage, chipotle aioli, cilantro, corn tortilla, elotes

Pizza

12" inch hand tossed pizza

Margherita

$14.00

fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & tomatoes

Pepperoni

$16.00

mozzarella, provolone, jumbo pepperoni

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

pecorino, mozzarella, parmesan, provolone

Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$16.00

mild Italian sausage, red & green peppers, sweet onions

Sides

Burger Patty

$8.00

Cauliflower Mash SIDE

$5.00

Charred Broccoli SIDE

$5.00

Coleslaw SIDE

$4.00

Elotes SIDE

$5.00

Fruit

$5.00+

Hummus Flatbread

$4.00

Mac & Cheese SIDE

$5.00

Sd Chicken

$5.00

Sd Shrimp

$6.00

Sd Sprouts

$5.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Salted Caramel Brownie

$9.00

burgundy cherry ice cream, caramel drizzle, sea salt

Cookie Skillet

$9.00

chocolate chip cookie dough, vanilla bean ice cream, caramel sauce

Sticky Donuts

$8.00

trio of dipping sauces– raspberry, chocolate and caramel

Burgundy Cherry Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Kids Menu

kids meals come with a chocolate chip cookie, and grapes

(K) Burger

$10.00

(K) Buttered Noodles

$10.00

(K) Cheese Pizza

$10.00

(K) Chicken Fingers

$10.00

(K) Fish & Chips

$10.00

(K) Grilled Cheese

$10.00

(K) Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Gluten Friendly

GF Carnitas Nachos

$15.00

GF Hand Fries

$5.00

GF Hummus

$11.00

GF Sprouts Skillet

$10.00

GF Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

GF Truffle Fries

$8.00

GF Caesar

$12.00

GF Caesar Side

$6.00

GF Chopped Salad

$17.00

GF Mixed Greens

$8.00

GF Mixed Greens Side

$6.00

GF Prime Salad

$15.00

GF Santa Fe Salad

$17.00

GF Salmon

$23.00

GF Steak Frites

$26.00

GF Steak Tacos

$14.00

GF Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

GF Classic

$19.00

GF Patty Melt

$19.00

GF Smash

$18.00

GF Smothered & Covered

$18.00

GF Turkey Club

$18.00

GF Nawlins

$19.00

GF Twisted

$19.00

GF Four Cheese

$16.00Out of stock

GF Margherita

$16.00Out of stock

GF Pepperoni

$18.00Out of stock

GF Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$18.00Out of stock

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Republic of Tea Blackberry Sage

$4.50

Republic of Tea Ginger Peach Decaf

$4.50

Republic of Tea Passionfruit

$4.50

Republic of Tea Pomegranate Green Tea

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Elevate your soul . . .

Location

105 Hollywood Blvd., South Barrington, IL 60010

Directions

Gallery
Lucky Monk image
Lucky Monk image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Now
orange star4.4 • 238
6602 Barrington road Hanover Park, IL 60133
View restaurantnext
Remember Charlotte's
orange starNo Reviews
301 W. Northwest highway Barrington, IL 60010
View restaurantnext
Region Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.7 • 313
718 West NW Highway Barrington, IL 60010
View restaurantnext
Cofelo Corner - 342 E Irving Park Road
orange starNo Reviews
342 E Irving Park Road Roselle, IL 60172
View restaurantnext
Woodfire Dundee
orange star4.7 • 150
127 W Main St West Dundee, IL 60118
View restaurantnext
Bleuroot
orange star4.4 • 1,009
98 West Main Street West Dundee, IL 60118
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in South Barrington

Egg Harbor Cafe - Barrington
orange star4.6 • 2,226
125 West Main Street Barrington, IL 60010
View restaurantnext
Twisted Burger - Barrington
orange star4.5 • 1,670
228 W Northwest Hwy Barrington, IL 60010
View restaurantnext
The Hampton Social - South Barrington
orange star4.1 • 715
100 W Higgins Lot C-2 South Barrington, IL 60010
View restaurantnext
Incontro A Tavola
orange star4.3 • 681
100 W Higgins Rd Suite H-20 South Barrington, IL 60010
View restaurantnext
Georgio's South Barrington
orange star4.4 • 645
100 W Higgins Rd South Barrington, IL 60010
View restaurantnext
Region Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.7 • 313
718 West NW Highway Barrington, IL 60010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near South Barrington
Lake Zurich
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Palatine
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Wauconda
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Hoffman Estates
review star
Avg 3.4 (10 restaurants)
Carpentersville
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Arlington Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Schaumburg
review star
Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)
Algonquin
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Dundee
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston