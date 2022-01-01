Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lucky Rabbit

18626 fm 1431

Jonestown, TX 78645

Order Again

Popular Items

Plain Jane
Chicky Strips
Crispy Chicky Cobb

Nibbles

Country Fried Dill Pickle Chips

Country Fried Dill Pickle Chips

$10.00

Perfectly fried, choose 2 dippin' sauces

Fully Loaded Fries

Fully Loaded Fries

$12.00

Seasoned curly fries, "Lone Star" green chile queso, bacon, house blended pico, chipotle sour cream, pickled jalapenos

Lone Star Green Chile Queso

$9.00

Roasted green chiles, "Lone Star Lager", american cheese, house blended pico, chipotle sour crem

Mateo's XXXtra Dark Salsa

Mateo's XXXtra Dark Salsa

$6.00

Fire roasted salsa, house fried tortilla chips

Not Your Grandmas Deviled Eggs

Not Your Grandmas Deviled Eggs

$7.00

Stuffed full of Texas seasoning, fried pickle topper

Sloppy Nachos

Sloppy Nachos

$11.00

"Lone Star" green chile queso, refried black beans, pico, chipotle sour cream, pickled jalapenos

Buns/Specials

Backyard Beef BBQ

$16.00

Pickles, onions, backyard BBQ sauce, cheddar, bacon

BBQ Clucker

$16.00

Grilled chicken, pickles, onions, backyard BBQ sauce, cheddar, bacon

Big Bird

$15.00

Turkey burger, LR sauce, red onion, tomato, provolone, lettuce

Border

Border

$16.00

Texas crack, "Lone Star" queso, pico, pickled jalapenos, chipotle sour cream

Hot Chick

Hot Chick

$15.00

Nashville style hot fried chicken, pickles, house slaw, Texas crack

Lucky Pig

Lucky Pig

$14.00

Pulled pork, Texas crack, dill pickle, backyard BBQ, fried onions

Plain Jane

Plain Jane

$14.00

Texas crack, pickle, onion, lettuce, cheddar

Shroomin'

Shroomin'

$15.00

Comeback, blackened shrooms, "TX" bourbon onions, bleu cheese

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$17.00

Chubby Bunny

$75.00

5LB burger! you pick the style

Mac & Cheese Special

$18.00

Fried Jalapeños

$9.00

Field Eats

Chipotle Chicken Caesar

Chipotle Chicken Caesar

$15.00

Fresh romain, chipotle caesar, parm flakes

Spring Chicken

Spring Chicken

$15.00

Just picked spinach, red onion, walnuts, goat cheese, rabbit hole blood orange & strawberry vinaigrette, grilled chicken

Crispy Chicky Cobb

Crispy Chicky Cobb

$16.00

Apple Salad

$15.00

Sides

Seasoned Curly Fries

$5.00

Crispy curlies, choose 2 dippin' sauces

Onion Rings

$5.00

Skinny flash fried onion, choose 2 dippin' sauces

Refried Black Beans

$5.00

Pork infused black bean puree

Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cheddar, choice of sauce

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Fresh romain, chipotle caesar, parm flakes

Side Slaw

$5.00

Kiddos

Kid Mac

Kid Mac

$7.00

Shells, american cheese

Kid Burger

$7.00

Ketchup, pickles, american, fries

Chicky Strips

Chicky Strips

$7.00

Hand breaded, fries Ketchup

Dippers

EXTRA TRAY

Backyard BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Sweet, spicy, coffee, whiskey

Chipotle Ranch

$1.00

Tex Mex ranch, hit of lime

Chipotle Caesar

$1.00

Spicy take on a original

Comeback

$1.00

Smokey zesty

Jacked Ranch

$1.00

Jalapeno, cilantro ranch

LR

$1.00

Pickled out version of thousand island

Roasted Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Creamy garlic aioli

Texas Crack

$1.00

Loaded Tex Mex mayo

Bleu Cheese Aioli

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Hot Chick Sauce

$1.00

Mustard

Plain Mayo

WINGS

5 Wings Buffalo

$8.00

5 Wings Habanero Sweet Chili

$8.00

5 Wings BBQ

$8.00

5 Wings Lemon Pepper

$8.00

5 Dry Ranch

$8.00

Drinks

Gallon Frozen

$80.00

Mini Frozen

$25.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Live Music Bar & Kitchen

Website

Location

18626 fm 1431, Jonestown, TX 78645

Directions

