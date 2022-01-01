Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Southern
Bars & Lounges

Lucky Rooster Kitchen & Bar 841 William Hilton Pkwy Unit A

review star

No reviews yet

841 William Hilton Pkwy Unit A

Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Share & Enjoy

Peel And Eat

$16.00

Mussels

$16.00

Local mussels sautéed with BBQ spice, paprika, fine herbs, finished with butter

Duck Fat Fries App

$12.00

Stuffed Eggs

$10.00

Calamari

$16.00

Flash fried calamari, curry spiced aioli, roasted tomatoes, finished with olive powder, chives, and chili oil.

Chicken Livers

$12.00

Breaded chicken livers over toasted brioche, finished with caramelized onion, apple demi-glace

Low Country Charcuterie

$35.00

Wine Food

$15.00

Grilled Oysters 6

$12.00Out of stock

Lamb Lollipop

$17.00

First Course

Lamb Lollipop

$17.00

Ceviche

$18.00Out of stock

Minced fresh yellowfin tuna, capers, shallots, parsley, lemon, Worcestershire, cornichons, gaufrette potatoes

Crab Cakes

$24.00

Jumbo lump crab cakes, remoulade, marinated tomatoes, fine herbs

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

Shrimp Louie Salad

$18.00

Wedge Salad (side/no protein)

$10.00

Iceberg wedge, marinated tomatoes, Roquefort, bacon, finished with creamy chive dressing

Caesar (side/no protein)

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, white anchovies, shaved Manchego cheese, finished with house made caesar dressing

House Salad

$7.00

Fried Green Tomato

$14.00Out of stock

Gettin Lucky

Ribeye Frites

$54.00

Steak Frites

$38.00

10oz grilled Striploin, duck fat fries, beef jus and aioli

Some Pig

$30.00

Grilled center cut pork chop, brussels sprouts with bacon, finished with caramelized onion, apple demi-glace

NC Brook Trout

$30.00

Roasted Chicken

$28.00

Bone-in chicken breast, green beans, mashed potatoes, and roasted pan gravy

Rack of Lamb

$45.00

Braised lamb shank, Moroccan couscous, baby carrots, rum raisins, chickpeas, cardamom honey, mint gremolata and marcona almonds

Venison Meatloaf

$34.00

Shrimp & Scallops

$38.00

Lucky Burger

$18.00

House made burger patty with select toppings

Penne Primavera

$29.00

Vegan Special

$24.00

Vegetarian Dinner

$28.00

Filet & Oysters

$45.00

Pappardelle Pasta

$29.00Out of stock

Pot Roast

$32.00Out of stock

Tuna

$36.00

Additional Sides

Creamy Grits

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Green Beans

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Rice

$7.00

House Salad

$7.00

Charleston Red Risotto

$7.00

Duck Fat Fries Side

$7.00

Collard Greens

$7.00

Coffee

$6.00

Toast

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Fruit

$6.00

Toast Points

$1.50

Monica

$0.01

Lobster Tail

$22.00

Cheesy Potatoes

$7.00

House Chips

$7.00

Kids

Kids Chicken

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Cheeeburger

$10.00

Kidse Eggs & Bacon

$10.00

Kids Ice Cream

$5.00

Plain Kids Burger

$10.00

Party Starters (Lunch)

Peel And Eat

$16.00

Ceviche

$18.00Out of stock

Minced fresh yellowfin tuna, capers, shallots, parsley, lemon, Worcestershire, cornichons, gaufrette potatoes

Mussels

$16.00

Local mussels sautéed with BBQ spice, paprika, fine herbs, finished with butter

Stuffed Eggs

$10.00

Calamari

$16.00

Flash fried calamari, curry spiced aioli, roasted tomatoes, finished with olive powder, chives, and chili oil.

Chicken Livers

$12.00

Breaded chicken livers over toasted brioche, finished with caramelized onion, apple demi-glace

Bless Your Heart (Lunch)

Chicken Caesar

$19.00

Steak Wedge

$24.00

Tuna Nicoise

$25.00

Wedge Salad (side/no protein)

$10.00

Iceberg wedge, marinated tomatoes, Roquefort, bacon, finished with creamy chive dressing

Caesar (side/no protein)

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, white anchovies, shaved Manchego cheese, finished with house made caesar dressing

Nicoise (side/no protein)

$14.00

Gettin Brunch

Steak & Eggs

$32.00

Smoked Fish Plate

$25.00

Brunch Bowl

$16.00

Omelet

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Benedict

$17.00

French Toast

$16.00

Cheap Date

Lucky Burger

$18.00

House made burger patty with select toppings

Club Sandwich

$18.00

Cheesesteak

$18.00

Hot Pastrami

$17.00

Oyster Po Boy

$20.00

Dessert

Kids Ice Cream

$5.00

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$9.00

Traditional Pecan Pie

Cannoli

$10.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

Special Occasion

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$14.00Out of stock

Key Lime

$10.00Out of stock

Flourless Choc Cake

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Apple Cobbler

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

An American Bistro with a Southern Soul

Location

841 William Hilton Pkwy Unit A, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

Directions

Gallery
Lucky Rooster Kitchen & Bar image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lulu Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
890 William Hilton Parkway Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
ELA’S On The Water
orange starNo Reviews
1 Shelter Cove Lane Hilton Head, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Charlie's Coastal Bistro (L'etoile Verte) - 8 New Orleans Rd
orange starNo Reviews
8 New Orleans Rd Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
69 Pope Avenue Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Skillets Café & Grill - 1 N Forest Beach Dr. Unit J
orange starNo Reviews
1 N Forest Beach Dr,Unit J Hilton Head Isla, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Coconutz Sportz Bar
orange star4.1 • 212
40 Folly Field Rd Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hilton Head Island

The Old Oyster Factory
orange star4.5 • 5,250
101 Marshland Road Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurantnext
Red Fish Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,991
8 Archer Road Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
It's Greek To Me
orange star4.5 • 2,091
11 Lagoon Rd Hilton Head Isla, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Street Meet The American Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,532
95 Mathews Dr D11 Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurantnext
Main Street Cafe & Pub
orange star4.5 • 956
1411 Main St. Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurantnext
Gusto Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 642
430 William Hilton Pkwy Suite 301 Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hilton Head Island
Bluffton
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Tybee Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Beaufort
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Savannah
review star
Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
No reviews yet
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston