Lucky's 1050 E 11th St Ste 100

Cocktails

Felix Felicis

$15.00

The Bluebonnet

$15.00

Chihuahua Valhalla

$16.00

AK Lucky 7

$15.00

Sam's Cup

$14.00

Sanguine Howl

$17.00

Caribbeus Rex

$17.00

Fifth Petal

$15.00

Heads Up

$17.00+

Dos Dedos Medios

$18.00

Clover NA

$10.00

Don't Be Koi NA

$10.00

Shots

WELCOME J&J

WELCOME Tennetea

WELCOME Buzzless Gin (N/A)

Bloodshot

$7.00

M&M

$7.00

J&J

$5.00

Tennetea

$5.00

Buzzless Gin (N/A)

$4.00

Dinner

Deviled Eggs

$9.00+

Aguachile

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00+

Nopale Salad

$14.00+

Kimchidilla

$13.00+

Chicken Bao

$14.00

Soba Noodle Bowl

$15.00+

Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Ahi Roll

$16.00

Steak & Tots

$19.00

Beer

Dos Equis

$7.00

Modelo Negra

$8.00

Victoria

$7.00

Lone Star

$5.00

Shiner Black

$7.00

Austin Eastcider

$8.00

512 IPA

$8.00

Still

CSM Indian Wells - Red Blend Bottle

$11.00

Erath Resplendent - Pinot Noir Glass

$15.00

Borne of Fire - Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$17.00

Barone Fini - Pinot Grigio Glass

$11.00

Whitehaven - Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$14.00

LesCharmes Mason Lugny - Chardonnay Glass

$15.00

Fleur De Mer - Rosé Glass

$14.00

BTL CSM Indian Wells - Red Blend

$49.00

BTL Erath Resplendent - Pinot Noir

$67.00

BTL Borne of Fire - Cabernet Sauvignon

$75.00

BTL Barone Fini - Pinot Grigio

$49.00

BTL Whitehaven - Sauvignon Blanc

$59.00

BTL LesCharmes Mason Lugny - Chardonnay

$64.00

BTL Fleur De Mer - Rosé

$59.00

Sparkling

Wycliff - Sparkling Wine

$10.00+

Segura Viudas - Cava Glass

$11.00

BTL Wycliff - Sparkling Wine

$31.00

BTL Segura Viudas - Cava

$49.00

NA Bev

Rainwater

$4.00

Mandarin Jarritos

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Brew

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

HH Drinks

El Jimador HH Piña Shot

$4.00

Dickel HH Piña Shot

$4.00

Lone Star HH

$4.00

Gin HH

$7.00

Whiskey HH

$7.00

Tequila HH

$7.00

Rum HH

$7.00

Mezcal HH

$9.00

Red Wine HH

$9.00

White Wine HH

$9.00

Sparkling Wine HH

$9.00

Sanguine Howl HH

$15.00

Heads Up HH

$15.00+

Chihuahua Valhalla HH

$14.00

Fifth Petal HH

$13.00

Sam's Cup HH

$12.00

Dos Dedos Medios HH

$19.00

Caribbeus Rex HH

$15.00

AK-Lucky 7 HH

$13.00

Bluebonnet HH

$13.00

Felix Felicis HH

$13.00

Don't Be Koi (N/A) HH

$8.00

Clover (N/A) HH

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
