Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub

50 Reviews

$$

1313 Regent Street

Madison, WI 53715

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Growlers

Growler - Glass Growler Purchase

$9.00

Glass Growler- If you are a first time purchaser you must purchase the Growler and also the Growler fill.

Growler Fill

$14.00

Choose what tap beer you would like for your growler. * MUST PRESENT VALID ID UPON PICK UP.

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Curbside take-out now! call 608-250-8989 When you arrive

Website

Location

1313 Regent Street, Madison, WI 53715

Directions

Gallery
Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub image
Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Garth's Brew Bar
orange star4.9 • 85
1726 Monroe Street Madison, WI 53711
View restaurantnext
Java Den At 1022
orange starNo Reviews
1022 W Johnson St Madison, WI 53715
View restaurantnext
Pizza Brutta - Madison - 1805 Monroe Street
orange starNo Reviews
1805 Monroe Street Madison, WI 53711
View restaurantnext
Milio's - Madison - E. Campus Mall
orange starNo Reviews
377 E Campus Mall Madison, WI 53715
View restaurantnext
Bandit Tacos & Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
640 W Washington Ave Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Karaoke Kid
orange starNo Reviews
614 University Ave MADISON, WI 83715
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Madison

Rare Steakhouse - Madison
orange star4.5 • 2,766
14 West Mifflin Street Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
RED - Special Events
orange star4.9 • 2,610
316 W Washington Ave Ste 100 Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Red - Madison
orange star4.9 • 2,610
316 W Washington Ave Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Tavernakaya | Umami
orange star4.4 • 2,268
27 E Main St Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,885
923 Williamson St, Madison WI Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Sardine
orange star4.5 • 1,585
617 Williamson St Madison, WI 53703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Madison
Middleton
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Waunakee
review star
No reviews yet
Verona
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Oregon
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Sun Prairie
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
De Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Mount Horeb
review star
No reviews yet
Sauk City
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Edgerton
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston