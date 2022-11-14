  • Home
  • /
  • Salem
  • /
  • Lucky's Pub & Lotto - 4572 Commercial Street Southeast
A map showing the location of Lucky's Pub & Lotto 4572 Commercial Street SoutheastView gallery

Lucky's Pub & Lotto 4572 Commercial Street Southeast

review star

No reviews yet

4572 Commercial Street Southeast

Salem, OR 97302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Drinks/ Food

Bud Light

$3.00

PBR

$2.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Well Vodka

$3.50

Well Whiskey

$3.50

Well Tequila

$3.50

Well Rum

$3.50

Well Gin

$3.50

Corona - BTL

$4.00

Jello Shot

$1.50

Mystery Shot

$4.00

Black Sheep Dog

$6.50

Cocktail glass with with ice 1/2 shot Jager Cold Brew 1/2 shot Sheep Dog Top with half and half Splash of Coke

Vodka Redbull

$5.75

Green Tea Shot

$7.50

Spider Bite

$7.75

Trash Can

$9.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$2.50

Bloody Mary

$4.00

Bud Light - BTL

$3.00

Budweiser - BTL

$3.00

Coors Light - BTL

$3.00

Jack Daniels

$6.25

Vodka

Absolut

$6.25

Absolut Citron

$6.25

Absolut Mandarin

$6.25

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$5.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$5.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$5.00

Firefly

$3.75

Grey Goose

$7.00

Haku Vodka

$7.00

Jeremiah Weed

$4.25

Ketel One

$6.75

Ketel One Cucumber Mint

$6.75

Ketel One Orange Peach Blossom

$6.75

Monopolowa

$5.00

New Amsterdam

$3.75

New Amsterdam Apple

$3.75

New Amsterdam Passion Fruit

$3.75

New Amsterdam Peach

$3.75

New Amsterdam Pineapple

$3.75

New Amsterdam Pink Whitney

$3.75

New Amsterdam Red Berry

$3.75

Pinnacle

$4.00

Reyka

$6.25

Skyy

$5.00

Smirnoff

$4.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$4.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$4.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$4.00

Smirnoff Watermelon

$4.00

Smirnoff Whipped Cream

$4.00

Stolichnaya

$5.75

Svedka Pink Lemonade

$4.25

Three Olives

$5.00

Timberline

$6.25

Tito's

$6.25

Well Vodka

$3.50

Wild Roots Huckleberry

$6.25

Wild Roots Marionberry

$6.25

Wild Roots Peach

$6.25

Wild Roots Raspberry

$6.25

Blue Ice

$5.00

Well Vodka - DBL

$7.00

Absolut - DBL

$12.50

Belvedere - DBL

$14.00

Ketel One Orange Peach Blossom - DBL

Ciroc - DBL

Firefly - DBL

$7.50

Grey Goose - DBL

$14.00

Grey Goose Citron - DBL

Jeremiah Weed - DBL

$8.50

Ketel One - DBL

$13.50

Crater Lake - DBL

$12.50

Deep Eddy - DBL

$10.00

99 Bananas - DBL

$8.00

360 Vodka - DBL

$10.00

Monopolowa - DBL

$10.00

New Amsterdam - DBL

$7.50

New Amsterdam Peach - DBL

$7.50

New Amsterdam Red Berry - DBL

$7.50

New Amsterdam Pineapple - DBL

$7.50

New Amsterdam Apple - DBL

$7.50

New Amsterdam Passion Fruit - DBL

$7.50

New Amsterdam Pink Whitney - DBL

$7.50

Pinnacle - DBL

$8.00

Platinum 10x - DBL

$8.50

Reyka - DBL

$12.50

Tito's - DBL

$12.50

Three Olives - DBL

$10.00

Skyy - DBL

$10.00

Smirnoff - DBL

$8.00

Smirnoff Blueberry - DBL

$8.00

Smirnoff Watermelon - DBL

$8.00

Smirnoff Cherry - DBL

$8.00

Smirnoff Raspberry - DBL

$8.00

Smirnoff Whipped Cream - DBL

$8.00

Wild Roots - DBL

$12.50

Wild Roots Marionberry - DBL

$12.50

Wild Roots Peach - DBL

$12.50

Wild Roots Huckleberry - DBL

$12.50

Wild Roots Raspberry - DBL

$12.50

Deep Eddy Orange - DBL

$10.00

Deep Eddy Peach - DBL

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lemon - DBL

$10.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit - DBL

$10.00

Stolichnaya - DBL

$11.50

Timberline - DBL

$12.50

Absolut Mandarin - DBL

Absolut Citron - DBL

Ketel One Cucumber Mint - DBL

Gin

Aviation

$6.25

Beefeater

$5.75

Bombay Saphire

$5.75

Empress

$7.00

Hendricks

$6.75

Tanqueray

$6.25

Well Gin

$3.50

Well Gin - DBL

$7.00

Beefeater - DBL

$11.50

Bombay Saphire - DBL

$11.50

Gordons - DBL

Hendricks - DBL

$13.50

Tanqueray - DBL

$12.50

Aviation Gin - DBL

$12.50

Empress Gin - DBL

$14.00

Rum

4 Spirits Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$4.25

Bacardi 8 Year

$6.75

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Captain Morgan Coconut

$5.00

Captain Morgan Pineapple

$5.00

Kraken

$5.75

Malibu Coconut

$5.00

Rumchata

$6.25

Sailor Jerry

$5.00

Well Rum

$3.50

Well Rum - DBL

$7.00

Admiral Nelson - DBL

Bacardi - DBL

$8.50

Bacardi Limon - DBL

Captain Morgan - DBL

$10.00

Gosling's - DBL

Meyers - DBL

Meyers Silver - DBL

Mount Gay - DBL

Captain Morgan Coconut - DBL

$10.00

Captain Morgan Pineapple - DBL

$10.00

Bacardi 8 Year - DBL

$13.50

4 Spirits Rum - DBL

$14.00

Malibu Coconut - DBL

$10.00

Kraken - DBL

$11.50

Rumchata - DBL

$12.50

Sailor Jerry - DBL

$10.00

Sinfire - DBL

$10.00

Tequila

Batanga Tequila

$6.75

Casa Noble

$8.75

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos Repasado

$9.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$20.00

Corralejo Blanco

$6.75

Corralejo Blue

$6.75

Corralejo Red

$8.75

Don Julio 1942

$22.00

Don Julio Anejo

$10.00

Don Julio Silver

$8.75

Espolon

$6.25

Hornitos Cristalino Anejo

$6.75

Hornitos Plata

$6.75

Hornitos Reposado

$6.75

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$5.00

Mi Campo

$5.75

Patron Silver

$8.75

Sauza Silver

$5.25

Tarantula

$5.75

Teremana Blanco

$6.75

Well Tequila

$3.50

Well Tequila - DBL

$7.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco - DBL

Casa Noble - DBL

Corazon Reposado - DBL

Cuervo Silver - DBL

Don Julio Anejo - DBL

$20.00

Patron Anejo - DBL

Patron Café - DBL

Patron Gran Platinum - DBL

Patron Reposado - DBL

Patron Silver - DBL

$17.50

Patron Xo Café - DBL

Espolon - DBL

$12.50

Batanga Tequila - DBL

$13.50

Casamigos Repasado - DBL

$18.00

Corralejo Blanco - DBL

$13.50

Corralejo Blue - DBL

$13.50

Corralejo Red - DBL

$17.50

Jose Cuervo Gold - DBL

$10.00

Don Julio 1942 - DBL

$34.00

Don Julio Silver - DBL

$17.50

Hornitos Plata - DBL

$13.50

Hornitos Reposado - DBL

$13.50

Hornitos Cristalino Anejo - DBL

$13.50

Mi Campo - DBL

$11.50

Sauza Silver - DBL

$10.50

Tarantula - DBL

$11.50

Teremana Blanco - DBL

$13.50

Whiskey

Black Velvet

$3.75

Broker's Reserve Whiskey

$3.75

Buffalo Trace

$6.25

Bulliet Rye

$6.25

Canadian Club

$4.00

Crown Apple

$6.75

Crown Peach

$6.75

Crown Royal

$6.75

Elijah Craig

$7.00

Ezra Brooks

$4.25

Fireball

$5.00

High West

$7.50

Hirsch

$7.50

Jack Daniels

$6.25

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.25

Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire

$6.25

Jameson

$6.75

Jameson Orange

$6.75

Jim Beam

$5.00

MacNaughton's

$4.00

Makers Mark

$6.75

Monarch 101

$4.25

Old Overholt

$5.75

Paddy's Irish Whiskey

$5.75

Pendleton

$6.75

R & R

$3.75

Rebel 100

$5.75

Seagram's 7

$4.25

Seagram's VO

$4.25

Sheep Dog Peanut Butter

$5.00

Sinfire

$5.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Tuaca

$6.25

Tullamore Dew

$6.25

Well Whiskey

$3.50

Wild Turkey

$6.75

Wild Turkey Longbranch

$7.50

Wild Turkey Longbranch

$7.50

Yellowstone

$7.00

Yukon Jack

$5.75

Proper Twelve

$6.75

Basil Hayden’s

$8.75

Well Whiskey - DBL

$7.00

Angels Envy - DBL

Basil Hayden - DBL

Bulliet Rye - DBL

$12.50

Diabolique - DBL

Jack Daniels - DBL

$12.50

Jim Beam - DBL

$10.00

Knob Creek - DBL

Makers 46 - DBL

Makers Mark - DBL

$13.50

Wild Turkey - DBL

$13.50

Woodford Reserve - DBL

Jameson - DBL

$13.50

Black Velvet - DBL

$7.50

Broker's Reserve Whiskey - DBL

$7.50

Buffalo Trace - DBL

$12.50

Canadian Club - DBL

$8.00

Crown Royal - DBL

$13.50

Crown Apple - DBL

$13.50

Crown Peach - DBL

$13.50

Pendleton - DBL

$13.50

Paddy's Irish Whiskey - DBL

$11.50

Elijah Craig - DBL

$14.00

Ezra Brooks - DBL

$8.50

Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire - DBL

$12.50

Jack Daniels Honey - DBL

$12.50

Fireball - DBL

$10.00

Hirsch - DBL

$15.00

MacNaughton's - DBL

$8.00

Monarch 101 - DBL

$8.50

Tullamore Dew - DBL

$12.50

R & R - DBL

$7.50

Rebel 100 - DBL

Skrewball Peanut Butter - DBL

$14.00

Sheep Dog Peanut Butter - DBL

$10.00

Seagram's VO - DBL

$8.50

Seagram's 7 - DBL

$8.50

Southern Comfort - DBL

$10.00

Wild Turkey Longbranch - DBL

$15.00

Yukon Jack - DBL

$11.50

Yellowstone - DBL

$14.00

Old Overholt - DBL

$11.50

Scotch/ Brandy

Dewars 12 Year

$6.75

Dewars White Label

$6.75

J & B

$5.75

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.75

Lauders Scotch

$3.50

Speyburn

$6.75

Well Scotch

$3.50

Well Scotch - DBL

$7.00

Chivas Regal - DBL

Chivas Regal 18Yr - DBL

Dewars White Label - DBL

$13.50

Dewars 12Yr - DBL

J & B - DBL

$11.50

Johnnie Walker Black - DBL

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Red - DBL

$13.50

Lauders Scotch - DBL

$7.00

Speyburn - DBL

$13.50

Liqueurs/Cordials

Aperol

$6.25

Cointreau

Grand Marnier

$7.50

Jagermeister

$6.25

Kahlua

$6.25

Creme De Cocoa

$3.50

Creme De Cocoa Dark

$3.50

Bailey's Irish Cream

$6.25

Amaretto

$3.50

Buttershots

$4.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$3.50

Melon Liqueur

$5.00

Hazelnut Liqueur

$4.00

Hypnotic

$5.75

Hennessey

$7.50

Rumple Minze

$6.25

Sambuca

$4.00

Watermelon Puker

$4.00

Sour Apple

$4.00

Sloe Gin

$3.50

Tequila Rose

$5.00

X-Rated

$6.75

St Brenden's Irish Cream

$4.00

St Germain

$7.50

Amaretto Di Saronno - DBL

Aperol - DBL

Campari - DBL

Chartreuse, Green - DBL

Cointreau - DBL

Drambuie - DBL

Frangelico - DBL

Godiva Chocolate - DBL

Grand Marnier - DBL

$15.00

Irish Mist - DBL

Jagermeister - DBL

$12.50

Kahlua - DBL

$12.50

Lemoncello - DBL

Licor 43 - DBL

Mathilde Cassis - DBL

Molly's Irish Cream - DBL

Creme De Cocoa - DBL

$7.00

Creme De Cocoa Dark - DBL

$7.00

Bailey's Irish Cream - DBL

$12.50

Amaretto - DBL

$7.00

Buttershots - DBL

$8.00

Peppermint Schnapps - DBL

$7.00

Melon Liqueur - DBL

$10.00

Hazelnut Liqueur - DBL

$8.00

Hypnotic - DBL

$11.50

Hennessey - DBL

$15.00

Rumple Minze - DBL

$12.50

Sambuca - DBL

$8.00

Watermelon Puker - DBL

$8.00

Sour Apple - DBL

$8.00

Sloe Gin - DBL

$7.00

Tequila Rose - DBL

$10.00

X-Rated - DBL

$13.50

St Brenden's Irish Cream - DBL

$8.00

Tuaca - DBL

$12.50

Draft

PBR

$2.00

Pub Beer

$2.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Rotator

$4.00

Hefe

$4.00

Bottled

Apocalypse - BTL

$4.00

Blue Moon - BTL

$4.00

Bud Light - BTL

$3.00

Budweiser - BTL

$3.00

Coors Banquet - BTL

$3.00

Coors Light - BTL

$3.00

Corona - BTL

$4.00

Estrella Jalisco - BTL

$3.00

Heineken 0.0 - BTL

$4.00

Michelob Ultra - BTL

$3.00

Modelo - BTL

$4.00

Spacedust - BTL

$4.00

Canned

2 Towns Cider

$4.00

White Claw

$4.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$2.50

Guinness

$4.00

High Noon

$5.00

Cocktails

AMF

$6.75

Black Sheep Dog

$6.50

Cocktail glass with with ice 1/2 shot Jager Cold Brew 1/2 shot Sheep Dog Top with half and half Splash of Coke

Bloody Mary

$4.00

Caribou Lou

$5.25

Chocolate Cake Shot

$6.25

Cinnanon Toast Crunch Shot

$6.75

Cosmopolitan

$5.25

Duck Fart

$6.75

Green Tea Shot

$7.50

Greyhound

$3.75

Hot Toddy

$3.75

Irish Car Bomb

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Kamikaze

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$5.25

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Mai Tai

Manhattan

$4.75

Margarita

$4.75

Martini

$4.75

Mimosa

$3.50

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Mudslide

$7.50

Old Fashioned

$4.75

Screwdriver

$3.50

Sex on the Beach

$4.50

Spanish Coffee

$6.75

Spider Bite

$7.75

Tequila Sunrise

$3.75

Tic Tac

$7.00

Trash Can

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.50

Vodka Redbull

$5.75

White Russian

$5.75

Aperol Spritzer

$9.50

Paloma

$4.50

Rum Punch

$5.75

Tom Collins

$4.00

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$4.00

Wine

Merlot

$3.50

Cabernet

$3.50

Chardonnay

$3.50

White Zinfandel

$3.50

Pinot Gris

$3.50

Champagne

$3.50

NA Beverages

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Coffee

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$1.50

Hot Apple Cider

$1.50

Water

Red Bull

$2.75

Red Bull Sugar Free

$2.75

Red Bull Tropical

$2.75

Red Bull Peach

$2.75

Pineapple

$1.00

Food

Biscuits and Gravy

$4.00

Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$11.00

Chicken Bake

$5.00

Chips

$1.50

Corn Nuts

$1.00

Cup O'Noodles

$2.00

French Fries

$3.00

Meat Stick

$1.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$4.00

Mini Corn Dogs w/ Fries

$7.00

Philly Cheesesteak w/ Fries

$9.00

Pizza Stick

$2.00

Popcorn Chicken w/ Fries

$9.00

Taquitos w/ Fries

$7.00

Ciggarettes

Camel Blue

$12.00

Camel Crush

$12.00

Camel Red Filter

$12.00

Marlboro 100

$12.00

Marlboro Light

$12.00

Marlboro Red

$12.00

Merchandise

Decals

$1.00

Hoodies

$30.00

Logo Pint Glasses

$3.00

T-shirts

$15.00

Tank Tops

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

It's always Happy Hour at Lucky's

Location

4572 Commercial Street Southeast, Salem, OR 97302

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Bo & Vine Mobile Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
2661 Cascadia Industrial Street Southeast Salem, OR 97302
View restaurantnext
Venti's Cafe + Taphouse - South
orange star4.4 • 492
2840 Commercial St SE Salem, OR 97302
View restaurantnext
TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké - Salem Vista Place
orange starNo Reviews
2990 Commerical St., SE, Ste 140 Salem, OR 97302
View restaurantnext
ACME Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
110 Hansen Ave S Salem, OR 97302
View restaurantnext
Santiam Brewing Company - 2544 19th St. SE
orange starNo Reviews
2544 19th St. SE Salem, OR 97302
View restaurantnext
Iwingz - 2445 25th st se
orange starNo Reviews
2445 25th st se Salem, OR 97302
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Salem

Hops n Drops - Keizer
orange star4.6 • 2,615
6295 Keizer Station Blvd NE Keizer, OR 97303
View restaurantnext
Venti's Cafe + Beer Vault - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 1,394
325 Court St NE Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000341 - Commercial Street
orange star4.7 • 912
2910 Commercial St. S.E. Salem, OR 97302
View restaurantnext
Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 826
325 High St Se Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000290 - Lancaster Green
orange star4.5 • 755
3096 NE Lancaster Dr. Salem, OR 97305
View restaurantnext
Basil & Board - Salem
orange star4.3 • 710
500 Liberty St SE Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salem
Mcminnville
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston