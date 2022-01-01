Lucky's Coffee Shop

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

The Lucky 2
Bacon
The Lucky 3

Everything Eggs

The Lucky 2

The Lucky 2

$9.25

The Lucky 3

$10.25

Western Omelet

$10.00

ham, peppers, and onions in a nice egg blanket

Meat Lover's Omelet

$11.00

bacon, sausage, ham, and cheddar to boot

Mushroom Omelet

$10.50

sautéed mushrooms and that cheese with the holes

Cheese Omelet

$9.50

you pick the cheese, we’ll pick the eggs!

Veggie Omelet

$10.00

veggietastic! veggielicious! uh, it has vegetables. (tomato, onion, peppers, mushrooms)

Greek Omelet

$10.00

spinach, tomato, feta, mobster name

Mexican Omelet

$10.75

con queso, cebollas, y chili (no chile)

Hawaiian Omelet

$10.25

ham, pineapple and spicy“lava” sauce! get it?!!

Build Your Own Omelet

$8.00

The Lucky 2 w/o Meat

$7.50

The Lucky 3 w/o Meat

$8.50

Oma's Omelet

$10.00

Ham and choice of cheese

White Avocado Omelet

$11.25

Other Breakfast Stuff

Belgian Waffle Meal

$10.00

exactly like the kind they serve in Belgia

French Toast Meal

French Toast Meal

$11.25

thick cut brioche. you can’t beat it, man.

Pancakes Meal

Pancakes Meal

$9.00

short stack of huge pancakes with breakfast meat and home fries or hash.

Traditional Benny

$10.00

canadian bacon on an english muffin with poached eggs and hollandaise

Sausage Gravy Benny

Sausage Gravy Benny

$10.75

over grilled biscuits, very homestyle.

Chipped Beef Benny

$10.75

same concept as the sausage gravy benny

Skinnie Minnie Benny

$11.25

no bread but with turkey sausage, spinach & fruit.

Northwestern Benny

$14.75

toasted english muffin with smoked salmon, poached eggs, and hollandaise

Triple B Benny

$10.00Out of stock

white toast topped with tomato, Bacon, poached eggs, Balsamic glaze, and Basil

Chipped Beef & Biscuits

$10.50

over biscuits so it’s SOB and not SOS.

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$10.75

like the biscuits it’s served over, it’s made daily.

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast

$12.75
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.50

buttery brioche toast drizzled with sriracha-honey.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$10.00

The Scram

$12.75

open faced grilled rye with American cheese, scrambled eggs, sausage, smothered in chipped beef.

Yogurt, Granola & Berry Parfait

$6.75

Sticky Bun

$6.50

with pecans, raisins, both or plain... we’re fexible.

Steak N Eggs

$14.75

now we’re talking! juicy strip cooked to order.

Chicken & Waffles

$14.50

house fried chicken with gravy on the side.

Hope for Lox

$12.75

Chicken & Biscuits

$13.50

Pumpkin Waffle Meal

$12.00

The Food Baby

$13.50

Pumpkin Waffle

$6.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Old Faithful Burrito

$10.75

eggs, cheddar, onion, peppers, sausage and potato hash inside

Boss Man Burrito

$10.75

jalapeno, buffalo sauce, pepper jack, avocado, potato hash inside

Skutchy Burrito

$12.50

american cheese, extra bacon, avocado-ranch, tomato, crispy home fries inside

Texas Ranger Burrito

$12.50

chili, onion, pepper jack, and potato hash inside

Maria Burrito

$12.50

Black bean puree, feta, spinach, sauteed mushrooms with egg whites

Monte Cristo

$12.50

ham, turkey, and swiss between our french toast.

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$10.00

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$10.00

Scrapple, Egg & Cheese

$10.00

Pork Roll, Egg & Cheese

$10.00

Canadian Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$10.00

Deli Ham, Egg & Cheese

$10.00

Turkey Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$10.00

Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$10.00

Egg & Cheese

$7.75

Philly Steak Breakfast Hoagie

$12.75

Brooklyn Breakfast Hoagie

$11.50

Veggie Breakfast Hoagie

$11.75

Fun Guy Breakfast Hoagie

$12.75

The Heater Breakfast Hoagie

$12.75

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Scrapple

$4.00

Pork Roll

$4.00

Canadian bacon

$4.00

Turkey Sausage

$4.00

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Side 1 Egg

$1.25

Side 2 Eggs

$2.50

Side 1 Pancake

$2.00

Side 2 Pancakes

$4.00

Waffle

$5.50

French Toast (1 slice)

$4.00

French Toast (2 slices)

$6.00

French Toast (3 slices)

$8.00

Bagel

$2.50

English Muffin

$2.00

Side Toast

$1.75

Cup Sausage Gravy

$3.50

Cup Chipped Beef

$3.25

Side Cubed Homefries

$2.50

Side Cubed Homefries Add Peppers & Onions

$3.25

Side Potato Hash

$2.50

Side Potato Hash Plain

$2.50

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.50

Grits

$2.00+

Two Biscuits

$2.00

Sliced Tomato

$1.00

Ham

$3.50

Avocado

$2.00

Sautéed Spinach

$3.00

One Biscuit

$1.00

Appetizers

Onion Rings

$8.75

with our chili-garlic dip

Chicken Fingers

$10.75

basket of golden chicken fingers

French Fries

$4.25
Pierogies

Pierogies

$9.75

sauteed with onions and parmesan cheese, garlic sauce, served with sour cream

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.25

served with marinara sauce

Loaded Pierogies

Loaded Pierogies

$11.75

Sauteed Onions, bacon, cheddar

Old Bay Fries

Old Bay Fries

$8.75

Topped with melted cheddar

Freddy Fries

Freddy Fries

$9.00

Mozzarella, Bacon, Poblano Ranch

Boneless Chicken Bites

$10.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.25

Fried Pickles

$8.75

Soups & Salads

Chili

$4.50+

the meaty kind hit with a bit of cheddar on top.

Soup du Jour

$4.00+

Garden Salad

$9.25

just your garden variety salad (pun intended).

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.75

with chicken, garlic croutons, and parmesan.

Greek Salad

$11.25

roasted red peppers, olives, feta, onion, balsamic dressing.

Asian Chicken Salad

$15.75

greens, carrot, peppers, ginger-peanut dressing.

Chicken Tortellini Soup

$4.00+

Cobb Salad

$14.75

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$16.25

Pick 2

$12.50

Burgers

Hamburger

$10.75

the classic 7oz. beef classic! oh, we used classic twice.

Cheese Burger

$11.75

same as above but with cheese, duh!

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.75

same as above but with... take a guess.

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$11.75

healthier for you, not so much for the turkey.

Veggie Burger

$11.75

healthier for you, not so much for the veggies. beyond burger patty

Black & Bleu Burger

$12.75

Talleyville Fire Co.

$12.50

Fried Pickle Burger

$12.75

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$12.75

Sandwiches

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$10.75

grilled chicken, basil pesto aioli, roasted red peppers, spinach

Lisa Wrap

$11.50

refried black beans, salsa, feta and lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

Michelle Wrap

$11.25

crispy chicken fingers, lettuce, tomato, avocado-ranch, bacon bits

Turkey Club

$11.00

huge turkey club with cranberry-garlic aioli.

Chicken Salad Platter

$10.25

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.50

on wheat toast with lettuce and tomato

Tuna Salad Platter

$10.25

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.50

the chicken salad of the sea. on wheat toast with lettuce and tomato

Tuna Melt

$10.00

diner classic! open-faced on an English muffin w/ swiss.

Reuben

$10.50

Lucky’s famous reuben with sauerkraut.

BLT

$9.75

really? you’re looking for a description of this?!!

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

BYO Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

BBQ Pulled Pork

$11.75

Slow roasted pork with our house bbq and a side of slaw

Lucky Melt

$12.50

California Rueben

$12.50

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$10.75

Fried Fish Sandwich

$11.25

Cheesesteak

$12.25

Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.75

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.25

Ralph's Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.25

Lunch Sides

Side French Fries

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Sautéed Spinach

$3.00

Sliced Tomato

$1.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Applesauce

$2.00

Side Mac and Cheese

$3.50

Potato Chips

$3.50

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Asparagus

$4.50

Desserts

Milkshake

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Cheesecake

$6.50

Chocolate Cake

$6.50

Banana Cream Pie

$6.50

Vanilla Layer Cake

$6.50

Lemon Meringue Pie

$6.50

Pumpkin Pie

$6.50

Pumpkin Spice Milkshake

$5.00

Warm Chocolate Brownie w/ Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.50

Apple Pie

$6.50

Mocha Cake

$6.50

Napoleon

$4.00

Kids's Menu

Kid's Pancake and Meat

$5.50

Kid's French Toast and Meat

$6.50

Kid's 1 Egg, Meat & Home Fries

$5.25

Kid's Cream Chip Beef

$6.00

Kid's Hot Dog

$7.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.50

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids PB & J

$6.00

Family Breakfast Platters

Scrambled Eggs Pancakes

$30.00

Scrambled Eggs French Toast

$30.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

$30.00

Avocado Toast Parfaits

$30.00

Quesadilla's

Adobo Pork Quesadilla

Adobo Pork Quesadilla

$14.75

Smoky, Spicy pulled pork with pepper jack and onions

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$14.75

Onions, Mushrooms, peppers, cheddar, chicken, fajita spices

Sherry-dilla

$12.75

Sauteed veggies with pepper jack cheese and sage

Cheesey Quesadilla

$9.75

Mozzarella, cheddar and pepper jack

Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Club Soda

$1.25

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.75+

Apple Juice

$2.25+

Cranberry Juice

$2.25+

Tomato Juice

$2.25+

Pineapple Juice

$2.25+

Lucky's Items

Black Tshirt

$20.00

Spec Tshirt

$22.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Best Breakfast and Lunch around!

Website

Location

4003 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803

Directions

Gallery
Lucky's Coffee Shop image
Lucky's Coffee Shop image

Search similar restaurants

