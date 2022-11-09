Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
American

Lucky's Lunch Counter 338 7th Ave

review star

No reviews yet

338 7th Avenue

San Diego, CA 92101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

B.Y.O. Breakfast Burrito
#5 Turkey Club
#1 Bases Loaded Burrito

Blue Board

#1 Bases Loaded Burrito

$12.75

#2 Coach's Omelette

$12.75

#3 Triple Play

$10.75

#5 Turkey Club

$14.75

#6 BLT Special

$14.25

#7 Jalapeno Patty Melt

$13.75

#8 7th Ave Roast Beef

$14.75

#9 Turkey Primanti

$13.75

#10 BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.25

#11 2 Egg Combo

$9.75

#12 Lucky's Cheeseburger Combo

$14.25

#13 Pancake Combo

$11.75

#14 P.B. Omelette

$12.75

#15 Strawberry Chicken Salad

$14.75

#17 Tuna Sandwich

$13.25

#17 Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.25

#18 Hot Dog Combo

$8.25

#19 Super Chicken Sandwich

$14.25

#20 Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$14.25

#21 Reuben Sandwich

$14.50

#22 French Dip

$14.25

#23 Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$14.25

#24 Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.25

#25 Lucky's Hash

$12.25

#26 Biscuits n Gravy

$11.25

#27 Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.25

Veggie Burger Combo

$14.25

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.75

Hand-breaded boneless chicken breast with sausage gravy, two eggs any style, hash browns and toast.

Steak n Eggs

$15.50

Open Faced Turkey

$14.50

Breakfast

B.Y.O. Breakfast Burrito

$12.75

Giant flour tortilla filled with three farm fresh eggs, hash browns and choice of three ingredients. (Extra additions $0.75)

B.Y.O Breakfast Sandwich

$10.75

One egg any style, topped with choice of cheese and one breakfast meat on a toasted bagel and served with hash browns.

B.Y.O. Omelette

$12.75

Made with three farm fresh eggs, served with hash browns and toast. Choice of three ingredients. (Extra additions $0.75)

Pancake Combo

$11.75

Buttermilk pancakes with whipped butter and maple syrup. Served with two eggs any style and choice of breakfast meat.

French Toast Combo

$11.75

Cinnamon raisin French toast with whipped butter and maple syrup. Served with two eggs any style and choice of breakfast meat.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.75

Hand-breaded boneless chicken breast with sausage gravy, two eggs any style, hash browns and toast.

Breakfast Sides

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Egg

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Bagel

$4.00

Served with butter or cream cheese

Biscuit

$2.00

Cereal Box

$3.00

Served with a pint of milk.

Chicken Sausage

$4.00Out of stock

Corned Beef

$4.00

Cream Cheese

$0.75

English Muffin

$2.00

French Toast

$2.00

Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.00

Gravy

$0.75

Ham Steak

$4.00

Hash Browns

$3.00

Irish Oatmeal

$5.00Out of stock

Served with brown sugar and raisins.

Pancake

$2.00

Pastrami

$4.00

Pastry

$3.00

Salsa

$0.75

Sausage

$3.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

Toast

$2.00

Tortilla

$2.00

Veggie Patty

$4.00

Crispy Bacon

$3.00

Avocado

$2.00

Burger Pattie

$4.00

Jalapeño

$0.75

Tomatoes

$0.75

Jack Cheese

$0.75

Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich

$13.25

Served on your choice of: Rye, Whole Wheat, Sourdough or White Bread. Comes with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard. Includes side of dill pickle spear and choice of: Fries, Housemade Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Soup or Golden Kettle Chips

Ham Sandwich

$13.25

Served on your choice of: Rye, Whole Wheat, Sourdough or White Bread. Comes with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard. Includes side of dill pickle spear and choice of: Fries, Housemade Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Soup or Golden Kettle Chips

Roast Beef Sandwich

$13.25

Served on your choice of: Rye, Whole Wheat, Sourdough or White Bread. Comes with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard. Includes side of dill pickle spear and choice of: Fries, Housemade Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Soup or Golden Kettle Chips

Pastrami Sandwich

$13.25

Served on your choice of: Rye, Whole Wheat, Sourdough or White Bread. Comes with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard. Includes side of dill pickle spear and choice of: Fries, Housemade Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Soup or Golden Kettle Chips

Corned Beef Sandwich

$13.25

Served on your choice of: Rye, Whole Wheat, Sourdough or White Bread. Comes with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard. Includes side of dill pickle spear and choice of: Fries, Housemade Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Soup or Golden Kettle Chips

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Served on your choice of: Rye, Whole Wheat, Sourdough or White Bread. Includes side of dill pickle spear and choice of: Fries, Housemade Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Soup or Golden Kettle Chips

Lunch Sides

Fries

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.00

Bbq Sauce$

$0.75

Ranch$

$0.75

Ceasar$

$0.75

House Vinagrette$

$0.75

1000 Dressing$

$0.75

Blue Cheese Dress$

$0.75

Tuna Salad Sd$

$3.00

Chicken Salad Sd$

$3.00

Grilled Chicken$

$3.00

Chipotle Aioli

$0.75

Au Jus

$0.75

Pickle Spear

$0.75

Soups and Salads

B.Y.O Salad

$11.25

Mish Mosh Soup

$10.75

Soup of the Day

$5.50

NA Beverages

Black Tea

$3.50

Bottle Water

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Bottle

$5.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Green Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Large Coffee

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Pellegrino

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Root Beer Draft

$4.50

SF Red Bull

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite Can

$3.00

Can Diet Coke

$3.00

Can Coke

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Batch Root Beer

$4.00

Crush Grape

$4.00

Crush Orange

$4.00

Fitz's Root Beer

$4.00

Frostie Root Beer

$4.00

River City Root Beer

$4.00

Sprecher Rootbeer

$4.00

Boylan Root Beer

$4.00

Boylan Orange

$4.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Lucky’s, we love having you here! Located in the heart of the ballpark district, Lucky’s offers a fresh and fast-casual experience with a smile. Make us your go-to stop for good eats in East Village, San Diego—just footsteps away from Petco Park!

Website

Location

338 7th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Lucky's Lunch Counter image

Similar restaurants in your area

Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans - 555 Market Street
orange starNo Reviews
555 Market Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Barleymash
orange star4.1 • 3,695
600 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Nicolosi's on 5th
orange starNo Reviews
815 5th avenue San Diego, CA 92121
View restaurantnext
Bootlegger Plates & Pours - Bootlegger
orange starNo Reviews
804 Market St San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
UNION Kitchen & Tap - Gaslamp
orange starNo Reviews
333 Fifth Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Invigatorium | J&Tonys
orange starNo Reviews
631 9th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston