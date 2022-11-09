Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
American
Lucky's Lunch Counter 338 7th Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
At Lucky’s, we love having you here! Located in the heart of the ballpark district, Lucky’s offers a fresh and fast-casual experience with a smile. Make us your go-to stop for good eats in East Village, San Diego—just footsteps away from Petco Park!
Location
338 7th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans - 555 Market Street
No Reviews
555 Market Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Diego
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurant
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurant