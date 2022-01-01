Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lucky's on 16th

No reviews yet

86-16TH Ave SW

Cedar Rapids, IA 52404

Traditional Breakfast

1 Egg

$6.99

2 Eggs

$8.99

3 Eggs

$10.99

Omelets

Ham n Cheese Omelet

$11.99

Smoked ham and cheese

Florentine Omelet

$12.99

Turkey, spinach, tomatoes, Swiss cheese, and hollandaise

Veggie Omelet

$10.99

Tomatoes, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, and cheese

Steak n' Shroom Omelet

$13.99

Steak, Mushrooms, and Swiss Chesse

Farmer's Omelet

$13.99

Bacon, Sasuage, Ham and cheese

Denver Omelet

$11.99

Ham, green peppers, onions, and cheese

Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Skillets

Fully Loaded

$12.99

Bacon, ham, sasuage, green peppers, onions, topped with cheese

Tex Mex

$12.99

Taco-seasoned beef, onions, green peppers, black olives, and jalapenos, topped with cheese and tomatoes

Country Skillet

$12.99

Country-fried steak, onions, topped with cheese and smothered with gravy

Chicken Kiev

$12.99

Country-fried Chicken, broccoli, swiss cheese, smothered in hollandaise

Steak Skillet

$14.99

Thinly sliced steak, mushrooms, onions, topped with cheese and diced tomatoes

Veggie Skillet

$10.99

Tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, and broccoli topped with cheese

Biscuits n Gravy

Biscuits n Gravy

$8.99

Half Portion Biscuits n Gravy

$6.99

Sausage n Biscuits

$10.99

Half Portion Sausage n Biscuits

$8.99

Chicken n Biscuits

$10.99

Half Portion Chicken n Biscuits

$8.99

Biscuits n Gravy Flight

$12.99

Specialties

Stuffed Burrito

$10.99

Ham, Bacon or Sasuage, three eggs, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, jalapenos, and cheese

Classic Sandwich

$8.99

One egg cooked to order, with choice of ham, bacon, or sausage and cheese on an english muffin or biscuit

A.M. Griller

$10.99

Two eggs cooked to order, with choice of ham, bacon, or sasuage on a grilled bread of your choice and topped with cheese

Benedict Flight

$15.99

Sample one of each of our benedicts

Classic Benedict

$10.99

Two poaced medium eggs a top an english muffin and Canadian bacon, smothered in Hollandaise

Half Portion Classic Benedict

$6.99

Country Benedict

$11.99

Two poached medium eggs a top an English muffin on a susage patty smother in sasuage gravy

Half Portion Country Benedict

$8.99

Florentine Benedict

$11.99

Two poached medium eggs on top an English muffin, turkey, spinach, cheese and tomatoes smothered in Hollandaise

Half Portion Florentine Benedict

$8.99

Monthly Benedict

$10.99

Half Portion Monthly Benedict

$8.99

Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.99

French Toast

One Slice French Toast

$2.99

Two Slices French Toast

$4.99

Three Slices French Toast

$6.99

Red Velvet French Toast

$7.99

Coffee Cake French Toast

$7.99

Pumpkin French Toast

$7.99

The "Villa"

$10.99

The "Cottage"

$8.99

Half Order Red Velvet

$5.99

Half Order Coffee Cake

$5.99

Lemon French Toast

$7.99

Half Order Lemon Cake

$5.99

Half Pumpkin Cake

$5.99

Hot Cakes

One Cake

$2.99

Short Stack

$3.99

Full Stack

$6.99

Small House

$8.99

Full House

$10.99

Breakfast Sides

Hashbrowns

$3.99

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.99

Country Fried-Steak

$4.99

Country Fried-Chicken

$4.99

Toast

$1.99

Cinnamon Roll

$5.99

Oatmeal

$3.99

One Egg

$1.99

Two Eggs

$3.49

Three Eggs

$4.99

Two Slices Bacon

$2.49

Four Slices Bacon

$4.99

Sausage Patties (Two)

$3.99

Ham

$4.99

Corned Beef Hash

$4.99

Kielbasa

$4.99

Sausage Links

$3.99

American Fries

$3.99

Lunch/Dinner

Burger

$8.99

Signature 1/3 pound burger

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Savory, seasoned chicken breast

Bread Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Savory breaded chicken

Mac 'N' Cheese

$10.99

A hearty bowl of Macaroni and Cheese

Breaded Tenderloin

$8.99

Grilled Tenderloin

$8.99

Hot Dog

$8.99

Brat

$8.99

Baked Potato

$7.99

Impossible Burger

$10.99

Veggie Burger

Wrap

$8.99

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$10.99

Bone In Wings

$13.99

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.99

Pretzel Bites

$9.99

Monster Nachos

$10.99

Cheese Balls

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

Tater Kegs

$9.99

Onion Rings

$9.99

Salads

Strawberry Feta

$10.99

Spinach, feta, strawberries, walnuts, onion, served with balsamic dressing

Caesar

$10.99

Romaine, crutons, parmesan, and caesar dressing

Pear

$10.99

Spinach, pear, walnut, bleu cheese crumbles, and balsamic dressing

Cobb

$12.99

Romaine, black olives, tomatoes, bacon, egg, bleu cheese crumbles, and chicken

Crispy Chicken

$12.99

Romaine, egg, avocado, cheese and crispy chicken

Cranberry & Spinach

$10.99

Spinach, dried crandberries, almonds, and poppyseed dressing

Greek Salad

$10.99

Spinach, elbow macaroni, sun-dried tomato, onion, feta, kalamata olives, pepperoncini and greek feta dressing

Side Salad

$6.99

Romaine, tomato, cheese, curtons

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Desserts

Hot Double-Chocolate Brownie

$4.99

With a scoop of ice cream, drizzled with chocolate

Hot Apple Pie

$4.99

With a scoop of ice cream, drizzles with caramel

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kids Hot Dog

$7.99

Kids Burger

$7.99

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Extras

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Honey BBQ

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Carolina Tang

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Sweet Asian

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Dressings

Sour Cream

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

1000

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

French

$0.50

Poppyseed

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Feta

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Honey BBQ

$0.50

Caronlina Tang

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Terriyaki

$0.50

Asian Zing

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Sides

Fries

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Side Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Sauteed Veggies

$2.99

Cup of Soup

$3.99

Bowl of Soup

$5.99

Cup of Chili

$3.99

Bowl of Chili

$5.99

Bowl of Seafood Chowder

$7.99

Cup of Seafood Chowder

$5.99

Pasta Salad

$2.99

Breakfast Extras

Side of Hollandise

$1.00

Side of Gravy

$1.00

Side of Cheese Sauce

$1.00

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.49

Blue Monster

$4.00

Small Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

COFFEE

$2.49

COKE

$2.49

DECAF COFFEE

$2.49

DIET COKE

$2.49

Energy

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.49

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.49

Icea Tea

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Mellow Yellow

$2.49

Milk

$2.49

Small Milk

$1.99

Monster

$4.00

Mr. Pibb

$2.49

Small Orange Juice

$1.99

Orange Juice

$2.49

Orange Monster

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.49

Raspberry Tea

$2.49

Rootbeer

$2.49

Soda Water

SPRITE

$2.49

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Small Tomato Juice

$1.99

Tonic

V8

$3.00

White Monster

$4.00

Wine

Cabernet

$7.00

Champagne

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Merlot

$7.00

Riesling

$7.00

Specialty Macs

Breakfast Mac

$13.99

Fiesta Mac & Cheese

$11.99

Reuben Mac & Cheese

$11.99

Bacon Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese

$11.99

Pizza Mac & Cheese

$12.99

Hawkeye Mac & Cheese

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$11.99

Lobster Mac

$13.99

Seafood Chowder Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Heather's Favorite Mac & Cheese

$11.99

Lunch Special

Hot Roast Beef

$10.99

Shrimp Tacos

$10.99

Soup, Salad, Sandwich

$10.99

Fish n’ Chips

$9.99

Cuban Sandwich

$10.99

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese

$12.99

Soft Shell Tacos

$7.99

Burger Baskets

$10.00

Honey Mustard Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Caprese

$9.99

Cowboy Burger

$10.99

Cordon Bleu

$9.99

Friday Special

$9.99

Sandwiches

Rachel

$11.99

Reuben

$11.99

Italian Grinder

$11.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.99

BLT

$10.99

Classic Club

$11.99

Employee Clothing

Sweatshirts

$30.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Clothing

Sweatshirt

$40.00

T-Shirts

$25.00

Merchandise

Grizzly Cups

$50.00

Lucky’s Trucker Hat

$25.00

Lucky’s Face Covering

$10.00

Coozie

$5.00

Drink Specials

$16.00 Buckets

$16.00

Bombs

$4.00

Fall Drinks

Caramel Apple

$6.50

Captain's Apple

$6.50

Mint Chip Coffee

$7.00

Maple Old Fashion

$7.50

Cinnamon Tequila Sour

$7.50

Crownberry Apple

$6.50

Pumpkin White Russian

$7.00

Raspberry Puck

$6.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

86-16TH Ave SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404

Directions

Gallery
