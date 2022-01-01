Restaurant header imageView gallery
Lucky's Pub - Katy

1,190 Reviews

$$

17754 Katy FWY

Houston, TX 77094

Order Again

Astros Party Packs

Triple Play Party Pack

$59.00

Party Pack includes: Crawford Bock Mini Keg, 6 pack Karbach cans, 375 btl Jim Beam and mixers and Crawford Bock bag full of swag!

Grand Slam Party Pack

$129.00

Party Pack includes: Crawford Bock Mini Keg, 12 pack Karbach Assorted Ranchwater Seltzers cans, 375 btl Jim Beam, Tullamore Dew and Deep Eddy Lemon with mixers and Crawford Bock bag full of of swag!

VIP Table for 6

$100.00

VIP tables – reserved table for 6 people Includes 6 entry tickets, 6 drinks and reserved table $100

Crawford Bock Mini Keg

$15.00

Pizza

16 inch cheese

$14.95

Craw Dog

Craw Dog

$5.00

14 oz Ribeye and Tater

Steak night W/2 Sides

$16.95

Starters

(3)App Platter(3)

$15.95

(5)App Platter(5)

$19.95

1/2 Nachos

$7.95

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$7.95Out of stock

Balls Out

$9.95

Boneless Buffalo Bites

$11.95

Buffalo Shrimp 10

$15.95

Buffalo Shrimp 6

$12.95

Buffalo Wings (10)

$21.95

Buffalo Wings (6)

$14.95

Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

$9.95Out of stock

Chips & Guac

$8.95Out of stock

Chips & Queso

$6.95

Chips & Salsa

$4.95

Chips and Dips Trio

$12.95Out of stock

Edamame

$6.95Out of stock

Eggroll Trio

$10.95Out of stock

Fried Cheese

$7.95

Fried Mushrooms

$7.95

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.95

Frito pie

$5.00

Hummus

$9.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.95

Monte Cristo Eggrolls

$9.95Out of stock

Nachos

$9.95

Pretzel Bites

$6.95Out of stock

Santa Fe Chicken Egg Rolls

$9.95Out of stock

Entrees

Chicken Tenders

$12.95

Fish Tacos

$9.95

Fish-n-Chips

$10.95

Make Your Own Quesadilla

$9.95

Shrimp Pasta

$11.95Out of stock

Shrimp Tacos

$11.95

Sandwiches

1/2 Cubano

$5.95Out of stock

1/2 Lucky Wrap

$5.95

1/2 Meatball Sub

$5.95

1/2 Texas Cheesesteak

$7.95

2 Lucky Chili Dogs

$9.00

4 Lucky Chili Dogs

$15.00

Beef Patty

$3.95

BLT Sliders

$8.95

Blue Cheese Chicken Sliders

$9.95

BYOB

$9.95

Chicken Breast

$6.95

Lucky Chili Dog

$5.00

Lucky Club

$9.95

Lucky Cubano

$8.95Out of stock

Lucky Dog

$3.00

Lucky Loaded Fried

$13.95

Lucky Loaded Grilled

$13.95

Lucky Wrap

$10.95

Luckys Surf Sandwich

$10.95

Meatball Sub

$9.95

Mush Swiss Mini Burgers

$9.95

Pulled BBQ Pork Sliders

$9.95

Reuben

$8.95

Spicy Black Bean Burger

$8.95

Texas Cheesesteak

$9.95

The Lucky Chicken

$11.95

Turkey Burger

$9.95

Salads

Asian Chopped Salad

$10.95Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.95

Garden Chicken Salad

$10.95

Greek Salad

$11.95Out of stock

Side Ceaser

$3.95

Side Celery

$2.95

Side Greek

$3.95

Side Salad

$2.95

Pizza

6" All In

$6.00

6" Bad Ass Chicken

$7.95

6" BBQ Chicken

$7.95

6" BYO Pizza

$5.95

6" Cheesesteak

$7.95

6" Lucky's Cheese

$5.95

6" Margherita

$6.95

6" MeatLovers

$7.95

6" Pepperoni Straight

$5.95

6" Primavera

$6.95

6" The Big Kahuna

$7.95

12" All In

$14.95

12" Bad Ass Chicken

$14.95

12" BBQ Chicken

$14.95

12" BYO Pizza

$9.95

12" Cheesesteak

$14.95

12" Lucky's 4 Cheese

$9.95

12" Margherita

$13.95

12" MeatLovers

$14.95

12" Pepperoni Straight

$12.95

12" Primavera

$13.95

12" The Big Kahuna

$14.95

16" All In

$18.95

16" Bad Ass Chicken

$18.95

16" BBQ Chicken

$18.95

16" BYO Pizza

$18.95

16" Cheesesteak

$17.95

16" Lucky's 4 Cheese

$13.95

16" Margherita

$17.95

16" MeatLovers

$18.95

16" Pepperoni Straight

$15.95

16" Primavera

$17.95

16" The Big Kahuna

$17.95

Calzone All In

$6.00

Calzone Bad Ass Chicken

$6.00

CalzoneThe Big Kahuna

$6.00

Calzone Primavera

$6.00

Calzone Pepperoni Straight

$6.00

Calzone Margherita

$6.00

Calzone BBQ Chicken

$6.00

Calzone BYO Pizza

$6.00

Sides

Fries & Cheese

$6.95

Kettle Chips

$2.95

Onion Rings

$3.95

Side Fries

$1.95

Side Onion Rings

$2.95

Side Queso

$3.95

Side Salad

$2.95

Side Salsa

$2.95

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$2.95

Side Tots

$1.95

Side Waffle Fries

$1.95

Steak Fries

$2.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Tater Tots

$3.95

Tots w/ Cheese

$7.95

Waffle Fries

$2.95

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids Mini Burger

$5.95

Kids Mini Corndogs

$6.95Out of stock

Kids Pepp Pizza

$5.95

Drinks-Online

$25 Case of Bud Light

$25.00

Case Mich Ultra

$27.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

17754 Katy FWY, Houston, TX 77094

Directions

Gallery
Lucky's Pub image
Lucky's Pub image
Lucky's Pub image
Lucky's Pub image

