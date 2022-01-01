Bars & Lounges
Pizza
Salad
Lucky's Pub - Katy
1,190 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
17754 Katy FWY, Houston, TX 77094
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Houston
Urban American Kitchen - 14008 Memorial Drive
4.6 • 1,407
14008 Memorial Drive Houston, TX 77079
View restaurant
Tony's Mexican Restaurant - Barker Cypress
4.6 • 372
17790 Katy Freeway Houston, TX 77094
View restaurant