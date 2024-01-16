Lucky's Steakhouse - Davison 10098 Lapeer Road
10098 Lapeer Road
Davison, MI 48423
Starters
- Crispy Mozzarella Ravioli
With fresh marinara sauce or creamy horseradish$10.99
- Buffalo Chicken Tenders
Buffalo style, garnished with onion rings$10.99
- Crab Cakes App
Two crabcakes topped with roasted red peppers and lobster cream sauce$10.99
- Quesadillas
Chicken or steak, grilled peppers and onions served with sour cream and salsa$10.99
- Coconut Shrimp
Six jumbo shrimp rolled in coconut and served with creole marmalade sauce$10.99
- Fish Tacos
Flash fried grouper, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and spicy cream sauce served with flour tortillas$10.99
- Dynamite Shrimp
Lots of crispy shrimp with green onions and a spicy lobster cream sauce$10.99
- Fresh Mussels
Sautéed with white wine, garlic, tomatoes, green onions, and lemon butter sauce$11.99
- Calamari
Flash fried in a caper lemon butter sauce with roasted peppers$10.99
- Shrimp Cocktail
Six large shrimp served chilled with cocktail sauce$10.99
- Stuffed Mushrooms
Baked with shrimp and crabmeat, served with lobster cream sauce$10.99
- Chicken Tender App$10.99
- Onion Ring App$8.99
- Combo Appetizer Platter
BBQ baby back ribs, buffalo tenders or chicken fingers, loaded cheese fries and steak cut onion rings$16.99
Salads
- Lucky's Salad
Seasoned chicken breast served on a bed of fresh greens with mixed cheeses, bacon, chopped egg, tomato and toasted almonds$14.99
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing and topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons$11.99
- Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad$15.99
- Chicken Caesar$14.99
- Shrimp Caesar$14.99
- Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon, roma tomatoes, grilled asparagus, fresh mozzarella cheese, balsamic glaze and house vinaigrette$16.99
- Steakhouse Salad
Sliced sirloin steak (8 oz) cooked to order with tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers, crumbled bleu cheese and balsamic glaze. Served with creamy horseradish$16.99
- Pecan Crusted Chicken Salad
Pecan crusted chicken served over fresh greens with sun-dried cherries, crumbled bleu cheese, pecans, tomatoes and red onions. Served with our house special raspberry vinaigrette dressing$14.99
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chopped buffalo tenders, mixed greens, shredded cheese, crumbled bleu cheese, egg, bacon, tomatoes and onions$14.99
- Tomato & Mozzarella Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes over mixed greens, drizzled with pesto and balsamic glaze$9.99
- The "Wedge"
With bleu cheese, tomato and crumbled bacon$8.99
- Side House Salad
Cheese, onion, cucumber, croutons, tomato$3.99
- Side Caesar Salad
Parm Cheese and croutons$3.99
- Large House Salad
Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Croutons$11.99
- Crispy Chix Sald$14.99
Flatbread
- Chicken, Spinach & Bacon Flatbread
Grilled chicken, creamy spinach, bacon, green onions, mozzarella and provolone$10.99
- Philly Cheesesteak Flatbread
Steak, onions, mushrooms, peppers, chili flakes and mozzarella cheese, and balsamic glaze$10.99
- Barbecue Chicken Flatbread
Barbecue chicken, mozzarella cheese, mixed cheeses, bacon, peppers and red onions$10.99
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Old Fashioned Burger
A half pound, old fashioned hamburger served with sweet grilled onions$12.99
- Lucky's Burger
Double patty, signature sauce, caramelized onions, American cheese and crispy bacon$14.99
- Cheddar & Bacon Burger
Aged Cheddar cheese and crispy bacon strips$12.99
- Black & Bleu Burger
Blackened and topped with grilled onions and melted bleu cheese$12.99
- Prime French Dip
Sliced prime rib, mozzarella cheese and grilled onions on a fresh baked roll. Served with au jus for dipping and creamy horseradish sauce$12.99
- Grilled Chicken & Swiss
Tender grilled breast of chicken with Swiss cheese and bacon. Served with honey mustard sauce$12.99
- BBQ Chicken & Bacon
Delicious barbecued chicken breast with bacon and aged Cheddar cheese, topped with crispy onion rings$12.99
- English Pub Fish Sandwich
Icelandic cod hand dipped and fried until golden brown, tartar sauce$12.99
Steaks & Chops
- 7 oz Filet
A 7 oz cut of tender filet$22.99
- 10 Oz Prime Rib
Slow roasted USDA prime rib served with au jus$19.99
- 16 Oz Prime Rib
Slow roasted USDA prime rib served with au jus$23.99
- 22 Oz Prime Rib
Slow roasted USDA prime rib served with au jus$27.99
- 9 oz Filet Mignon
Most tender 9 oz cut of prime beef$24.99
- NY Strip
The favorite of many steak lovers! 14 oz$21.99
- Big NY Strip
18 oz full flavored cut of prime beef$23.99
- Big Ribeye
A huge 22 oz rib-eye$27.99
- Ribeye
16 oz of US prime beef, juicy and well marbled for peak flavor$23.99
- House Cut Porterhouse
This 20 oz prime cut combines the rich flavor of a strip with the tenderness of a filet$24.99
- Big Porterhouse
The king of all steaks! 28 oz$28.99
- Prime Special
Our house specialty! 10 oz prime rib topped with sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions and melted mozzarella cheese$20.99
- Top Sirloin
A flavorful 12 oz center cut sirloin$18.99
- T-Bone
16 oz bone-in prime beef$20.99
- Gorgonzola Ribeye
16 oz rib-eye covered with sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions and crusted gorgonzola cheese$24.99
- Cajun Ribeye
16 oz rib-eye blackened and topped with grilled sweet onions and roasted red peppers$24.99
- Filet Mignon Medallions
Four 2 oz filet mignon medallions with sautéed mushrooms and Lucky's zip sauce$20.99
- Filet Mignon & Grilled Cajun Shrimp Tower
9 oz filet mignon, grilled Cajun shrimp topped with our delicious lemon butter sauce$28.99
- Lamb Chops
Four prime chops chargrilled to perfection$27.99
- Pork Chops
Two thick 9 oz glazed pork chops chargrilled and served with cinnamon apples$18.99
Surf & Turf
Seafood
- Chargrilled Salmon
Chargrilled atlantic salmon served with fresh dill sauce$18.99
- Parmesan Crusted Grouper
Pan crusted and topped with grilled asparagus and lemon butter sauce$17.99
- Crab Stuffed Grouper
Baked with shrimp and crab meat, topped with lobster cream$17.99
- Florida Mahi Mahi
Chargrilled mahi over sautéed spinach, topped with scallops, shrimp and mussels in a light sauce of fresh garlic, crushed tomatoes, white wine and herbs$20.99
- Blackened Mahi Mahi
Blackened over sautéed spinach topped with grilled shrimp, roasted peppers, onions, and Cajun lemon butter sauce$19.99
- Crab Cakes and Shrimp
Three Maryland crab cakes topped with crispy shrimp and lobster cream sauce$20.99
- Salmon New Orleans
Char grilled salmon topped with scallops, shrimp and mussels in a spicy lobster cream sauce$20.99
- Crab Stuffed Salmon
Baked with shrimp and crab meat topped with lobster cream$19.99
- Two Tails Lobster Tails
Cold water tails served with drawn butter$25.99
- Three Tails Lobster Tails
Cold water tails served with drawn butter$31.99
- Lobster & Shrimp Fettuccine
Cold water lobster tail over fresh fettuccine tossed with sautéed shrimp, grilled asparagus, garlic, and white wine in a spicy lobster cream sauce$22.99
- Lake Perch
Lightly breaded topped with delicious lemon butter sauce served over garlic mashed$18.99
- Jumbo Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with fresh garlic, white wine, lemon butter and herbs$19.99
- Jumbo Fried Shrimp Dinner
Served with cocktail sauce and a fresh lemon$19.99
- Coconut Shrimp Dinner$20.99
Ribs
Specialties
- Maryland Chicken
Parmesan crusted chicken baked with shrimp and crabmeat, grilled asparagus and lobster cream sauce$16.99
- Chicken Chardonnay
Pan crusted chicken baked with grilled asparagus and mozzarella cheese topped with caper lemon butter sauce and roasted red peppers$16.99
- Chicken Parmesan
Parmesan crusted chicken topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.$16.99
- Gnocchi Carbonara
Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, sage, spinach, and Parmesan garlic cream sauce$16.99
- Chicken Tenders
South Carolina "Low country" recipe served with honey mustard sauce$16.99
- Fettuccine Alfredo
Fresh fettuccine tossed in a cream, butter and Parmesan sauce$14.99
- Chicken Alfredo$16.99
- Shrimp Alfredo$16.99
- Mac 'N Cheese with Crispy Chicken
Cavatappi pasta, vermont sharp Cheddar, mild Piconning cheese, smoked bacon, crunchy bread crust, drizzled with house BBQ sauce$16.99
- Shrimp & Chicken Rigatoni
With mushrooms, bell peppers and onions, in a spicy lobster cream sauce$17.99
- Monterey Chicken
Grilled chicken topped with bacon, Cheddar, peppers, onions and mushrooms served with honey mustard sauce$16.99
- Fish & Chips
Beer battered cod served with tartar sauce$16.99
- Grilled Chicken Dinner$16.99
- Pecan Chicken Dinner$17.99
Desserts
- Key Lime Pie
Graham cracker crust topped with fresh raspberry sauce$6.99
- New York Cheesecake
With choice of raspberry, chocolate, or caramel sauce$6.99
- Chocolate Brownie Sundae
Fresh baked brownie, rich vanilla ice cream topped with homemade chocolate sauce$6.99
- Carrot Cake
Topped with cream cheese icing (enough to share)$9.49
Kids
- Kid's Grilled Cheese
With fries$5.99
- Junior Sirloin
With fries$10.99
- Kid's Grilled Chicken
With broccoli$8.99
- Kid's Thin Crust Pizza
Cheese & pepperoni$8.99
- Kids Mac 'N Cheese
Cavatappi pasta with Cheddar cream sauce$5.99
- Kid's Pasta Rigatoni
With tomato cream sauce$6.99
- Kid's Cheeseburger
With fries$5.99
- Kid's Fish 'N Chips
With fries$7.99
- Kid's Chicken Fingers
With fries$8.99
- Kid's Fettuccine Alfredo$6.99
- Kids Shrimp Fett Alfredo$7.99
- Kids Chix Fett Alfredo$7.99
- Kid's BBQ Ribs
With fries$10.99
- Kid's Sundae$2.29
Side Dishes
- Asparagus
With lemon butter sauce$3.99
- Baked Potato$2.99
- Bread$1.49
- Broccoli$2.99
- Broccoli Ched$4.49
- Brussels Sprouts
Bacon, Parmesan, and balsamic vinaigrette$3.99
- Coleslaw$2.99
- Creamy Spinach$3.99
- Side Fettuccine Alfredo$3.99
- French Fries$2.99
- Garlic Green Beans$3.99
- German Fries
With grilled onions and bacon$3.99
- Loaded Baked Potato$3.49
- Loaded Mashed$3.49
- Mac 'N Cheese$3.99
- Mashed Potatoes$2.99
- Onion Rings$3.99
- Potato Au Gratin$2.99
- Rigatoni
With tomato cream sauce$3.99
- Sautéed Mushrooms$3.99
- Sweet Potato$2.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$2.99
- Sautéed Spinach$3.99
A la Carte
- 1/2 Slab Ribs$10.99
- 12oz Sauce$4.99
- 2oz Sauce$0.50
- 4oz Sauce$0.99
- Add 8/12 Shrimp$2.49
- Add Almonds 2oz$0.79
- Add Coco$5.99
- Add Cod (1)$3.95
- Add Grilled Chicken Breast (1)$5.99
- Add Grilled Shrimp$5.99
- Add Grouper (1)$3.99
- Add Perch$2.49
- Add Salmon 8oz$6.99
- Add Stuffed Shrimp$5.99
- Bacon Bits 2oz$0.99
- Bacon Strips (2)$2.99
- Bread$1.49
- Dried Cherries 2oz$0.99
- Egg (1)$0.99
- Extra Chicken Tender$2.99
- Grilled Onion$1.29
- Monkey Apples$2.99
- Mushrooms$3.99
- Onion$1.29
- Pecan Chicken (1)$5.99
- Pepperoni$2.00
- Pork Chop$8.99OUT OF STOCK
- Roasted Peppers$3.99
- Scallops (1)$2.00
- Shrimp Scampi (6)$5.99
- Stuffing Ball (1)$2.99
- Tomato
- Add Fried Shrimp$4.99
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:15 pm
